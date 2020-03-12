We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Mother's Day lunch is the perfect excuse to get the family together and cook a hearty meal that everyone can enjoy together.
With so many delicious Mother’s Day lunch ideas to choose from, why not get your mum round and treat her to a day of great food with family?
If you’re struggling for recipe ideas, don’t worry! It can be hard to know what the best thing to cook on Mother’s Day is that’s different from just a standard roast dinner. You want to make it special but aren’t really sure how. And with the whole family round, it can be difficult to cater to everyone’s unique diets, tastes, as well as likes and dislikes.
But these Mother’s Day lunch recipes are the perfect solution. With options for vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters alike, every recipe on here is bound to be a crowd pleaser on your dinner table.
MORE: 75 delicious Mother’s Day cake ideas
Scroll through this great selection of Mother’s Day lunch recipes and you’ll find so many great ideas to show your Mum how much you care this Mother’s Day. Why not go the whole way and do starters, mains and then check out our unique dessert ideas?
For this list, we’ve chosen simple and delicious recipes (with options for vegetarians and vegans too) that you can leave in the oven to cook on a low heat, whilst you enjoy the company of your family with a glass of bubbly or a warming cuppa.
This sticky plum roast lamb (pictured) is one of our favourites. It’s so full of spring flavours and smells, it will really start to feel like summer is on the way!
Our selection of recipes are so easy to make, you can even get the kids cooking and involved too and make it a multi-generational affair! So get the nice plates out, hide that wonky stool in the cupboard under the stairs and make this Mother’s Day one to remember with our tasty and tempting collection of Mother’s Day lunch recipes.
Roast haddock supper
A roast haddock supper is sure to tick all the boxes if you're trying to be healthy or you're looking for something light to make this Mother's Day. Fresh pieces of haddock cooked with sweet and tender roasted vegetables like tomatoes and potatoes, this dish only takes 45 mins to rustle up.
Top tip: Fish isn't as expensive to buy as you may think. Ask at the fish counter in your local supermarket to see if they have any deals on fillets - you could try this recipe with other fish too like cod or trout.
Chicken pie
Nothing beats a hearty and warming chicken pie,
especially on Mother's Day. Packed with a creamy filling and topped
with buttery pastry, this pie will feed about 6 hungry family members.
Top tip:
You could cut out letters to spell out 'Happy Mother's Day' on the top
of the pie using any leftover puff pastry. Just lightly brush with egg
yolk to fix the letters in place and to give the pie crust a golden glow.
Pumpkin Soup
This delicious font-weight: bold" href=" https://www.goodtoknow.co.uk/recipes/pumpkin-soup" target="_blank" rel="“noopener”"> pumpkin soup is bound to get the ball rolling. Perfect for those bright (but chilly!) spring mornings that Mother’s Day often falls on. It makes an ideal starter – not to filling but still exciting – and if you make a little extra, it will be just as tasty the next day. Pair with some crusty bread for the full experience.
Rachel Khoo’s spring lamb stew
Rachel Khoo's spring lamb stew would be perfect for mum and the rest of the family. Serving between 4 and 6 people, this tender lamb stew takes 2hrs 30 mins to cook on a steady heat so make sure you prepare in advance if you have a hungry family.
Top tip: You could try this recipe with a different cut of lamb if preferred like shoulder or it would work well with beef too.
Simon Rimmer’s Vegan Lancashire Hot-pot
For the vegan around your dinner table this Mother’s Day, this font-weight: bold" href="https://www.goodtoknow.co.uk/recipes/simon-rimmer-s-vegan-lancashire-hot-pot" target="_blank" rel="“noopener”"> vegan Lancashire Hot-pot is bound to be a success. Whipped by chef Simon Rimmer, it’s delicious and easy to make, meaning less fuss and more taste.
Sweet corn and spring onion pancakes
These sweet corn and spring onion pancakes are the perfect choice if you're cooking for someone who doesn't eat meat. They're super tasty on their own and are super quick to make which means you can spend more time with loved ones.
Top tip: If you're cooking for a meat-eater, then you can serve this as a side to roast lamb, for a bit of a change.
Steak with chimichurri sauce
Cook this steak with chimichurri sauce for a really special Mother's Day - with a side of chips and salad, this will be the perfect meal to show someone just how much they mean to you.
Top tip: If you want to make this meal even more indulgent, why not dish up our steak with a side of everyone's favourite - macaroni cheese
Mustard and thyme roast beef
Mustard and thyme roast beef is a classic Sunday lunch centrepiece that shows you made that extra effort. Sometimes simple is best and a classic will always go down well with everyone.
Top tip: Serve with homemade Yorkshire puddings if you really want to impress.
Tomato and pepper galettes
These tomato and pepper galettes are a guaranteed show-stopper and is perfect for vegetarians. Sweet red, yellow and orange peppers give this tart it's colour and flavour too. Sprinkled with thyme, these galettes are a tasty treat served with salad.
Top tip: You could make the puff pastry yourself or use ready-made puff pastry which you can buy in most supermarkets - you're allowed to make a few shortcuts, it's Mother's Day!
James Martin’s red pepper, chorizo and chilli chicken
Pop James Martin's delicious red pepper, chorizo and chilli chicken into the oven this Mother's Day. A Spanish-style twist turns this classic recipe into a special treat - fingers crossed the sun will be shining in through the window!
Top tip: Serve with homemade spiced wedges for even more of a Spanish twist!
Luxury fish pie
This luxury fish pie is a hearty, creamy and simple meal that the whole family are sure to enjoy this Mother's Day. With a crisp, buttery pastry and plenty of chunky filling, this pie is an all-round pleaser that both the kids and adults will devour.
Serve with boiled new potatoes and greens like tenderstem broccoli or green beans for a healthy finish.
Top tip: This pie will serve up to 6 people but, if you're feeding more, make it in a larger dish with and add more filling.
Vegetarian pie
Whether you’re veggie or not, this font-weight: bold" href=" https://www.goodtoknow.co.uk/recipes/vegetarian-pie" target="_blank" rel="“noopener”"> vegetarian pie is a sure winner. Packed full of nutritious vegetables and legumes, it’s the best way to feed the family a hearty and healthy meal that will leave them full for ages. And with the crisp filo pastry top – your mum is bound to be impressed.
Lemon chicken with potatoes
This lemon chicken with potatoes is a great choice if you want to avoid washing up this Mothering Sunday. Pop all of your ingredients into a baking tray, drizzle in oil and cook for 10-15 mins until golden.
Top tip: Everything is in this dish so there's no need for sides. Just double the portion if you're feeding more than 4 people.
Coq au vin
This coq au vin
is really easy to make, even though it's considered a rather fancy
dinner. A rich red wine-based sauce makes the chicken extra tender.
Scattered with smokey bacon and a handful of mushrooms, this dish really
packs a powerful flavour.
Top tip:
If you're cooking this meal for lots of people, use chicken thighs as
they're much cheaper to buy in bulk than chicken breasts and they can
often be found in deals too.
Chilli chicken and pepper roast
This delicious and summery chilli chicken and pepper roast is a great dish to make on Mothering Sunday. With a mild spice, rich juicy tomato-based sauce and plenty of tender chicken thighs to get your forks into, this dish is sure to go down a treat.
All you have to do is pop it in the oven and let it work its magic while you get the kids to help you prepare some roast potatoes and some greens - simple!
Top tip: Opt for boneless chicken thighs if you're serving to kids - think of the mess!
James Martin’s beef stew with dumplings
Warm the whole family up this Mother's Day with James Martin's luxurious beef stew with dumplings. Tender homemade dumplings and succulent pieces of beef are sure to cut through that March chill in the air. Cook this hearty dish in a large stew pot or slow-cooker and prepare well in advance, before your family arrives.
Top tip: You could also try this recipe using lamb instead if preferred. Just make sure you cook it at the same time as the beef so it becomes succulent enough to fall off the bone - delicious!
Leg of lamb with a herb crust
If the whole family have invited themselves over for the weekend, then this meaty and succulent leg of lamb with a herb crust is sure to keep them happy.
On
a low heat in the oven this leg will cook for 1hr 30 mins, meaning you
can just leave it to do its thing while you put your feet up with a
glass of bubbly - well it is Mother's Day after all!
Top tip: A simple honey and mustard glaze is the perfect way to spruce up most meats if you don't fancy making the herb crusting. Simply marinade and roast.
Baked citrus salmon
This tangy and citrus salmon recipe is ideal if your mum is a fish lover. It's refreshing and not too heavy either, meaning there will be plenty of room for dessert or for that special cake you've made.
Top tip: You could try this recipe with other fish instead like haddock or cod.
Lamb provencal
This slow-cooked lamb provencal takes 2hrs and 20 mins to cook, meaning it's so tender and succulent that it should just fall off the bone. Cooked on a bed of mixed veggies, this lamb leg or shoulder is full of mouth-watering flavour that's sure to fill your house with a delicious smell.
Top tip: If you're trying to sneak some more veggies into the kids' diets, now's the time to plan ahead. Add in some chopped carrots, parsnips and other root veg to the dish - they'll get such a lovely flavour from the meat, they'll gobble them right up!
Courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche
This courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche will wow your friends and family this Mother's Day as it's super delicious and oh-so-easy to make. Trust us when we say, it tastes as good as it looks!
This impressive quiche serves between 6 and 8 people and is perfect if you're opting for the light and healthy option instead of a full roast dinner this Mothering Sunday. Serve with a fresh, crisp bowl of salad and enjoy!
Top tip: Make the quiche the day before and chill so you don't have the stress on the morning.