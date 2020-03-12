We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mother's Day lunch is the perfect excuse to get the family together and cook a hearty meal that everyone can enjoy together.

With so many delicious Mother’s Day lunch ideas to choose from, why not get your mum round and treat her to a day of great food with family?

If you’re struggling for recipe ideas, don’t worry! It can be hard to know what the best thing to cook on Mother’s Day is that’s different from just a standard roast dinner. You want to make it special but aren’t really sure how. And with the whole family round, it can be difficult to cater to everyone’s unique diets, tastes, as well as likes and dislikes.

But these Mother’s Day lunch recipes are the perfect solution. With options for vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters alike, every recipe on here is bound to be a crowd pleaser on your dinner table.

MORE: 75 delicious Mother’s Day cake ideas

Scroll through this great selection of Mother’s Day lunch recipes and you’ll find so many great ideas to show your Mum how much you care this Mother’s Day. Why not go the whole way and do starters, mains and then check out our unique dessert ideas?

For this list, we’ve chosen simple and delicious recipes (with options for vegetarians and vegans too) that you can leave in the oven to cook on a low heat, whilst you enjoy the company of your family with a glass of bubbly or a warming cuppa.

This sticky plum roast lamb (pictured) is one of our favourites. It’s so full of spring flavours and smells, it will really start to feel like summer is on the way!

Our selection of recipes are so easy to make, you can even get the kids cooking and involved too and make it a multi-generational affair! So get the nice plates out, hide that wonky stool in the cupboard under the stairs and make this Mother’s Day one to remember with our tasty and tempting collection of Mother’s Day lunch recipes.