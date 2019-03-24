Fancy cooking with the kids this Mother's Day? They'll love getting their little hands dirty and just imagine their faces when they present their freshly-made Mother's Day recipes for kids.

There’s nothing more special than a handmade treat on Mother’s Day. But as any parent knows, little ones in the kitchen can be a real recipe for mess. Luckily though, with our easy selection of no-bake Mother’s Day recipes for kids, you won’t have to worry about the spillages and splatters. With no baking, heating or cooking involved – they’re not only super easy to make, but you won’t have to worry about them using the oven or the hob. Even better!

These sweet treats will brighten any day of the week, but we think they’re extra-special on Mother’s Day. It’s a great opportunity for your child to hone their cooking skills – choosing their own recipes, getting the ingredients together and then serving it up while Mum puts her feet up.

Included on the list of these Mother’s Day recipes are cake pops (a fun twist on classic cakes), cheesecake and flapjacks. Plus many more recipes, perfect for an exciting day in the kitchen treating Mum.

Adult supervision: The only heat needed in the majority of these recipes is to melt chocolate. This can be done in the microwave and cooled before the kids use it, so you don’t need to worry about them burning themselves.

In particular, we love the no-bake cheesecakes, which are especially great to make with the kids. For a special twist, why not try this lemon and lime ginger crunch recipe? Get them to crush the biscuits (they’ll love this bit!), then whip the simple condensed milk and cream topping. They can decorate as they wish once it’s set.

Get the recipe: Lemon and lime ginger crunch recipe (pictured)

If the sweet section is not quite Mum’s style, then have some savoury options that are quick and easy to make, giving your little one a great opportunity to start learning how to make their own lunches.

Check out our great selection of Mother’s Day recipes for kids…