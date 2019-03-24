We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Fancy cooking with the kids this Mother's Day? They'll love getting their little hands dirty and just imagine their faces when they present their freshly-made Mother's Day recipes for kids.
There’s nothing more special than a handmade treat on Mother’s Day. But as any parent knows, little ones in the kitchen can be a real recipe for mess. Luckily though, with our easy selection of no-bake Mother’s Day recipes for kids, you won’t have to worry about the spillages and splatters. With no baking, heating or cooking involved – they’re not only super easy to make, but you won’t have to worry about them using the oven or the hob. Even better!
These sweet treats will brighten any day of the week, but we think they’re extra-special on Mother’s Day. It’s a great opportunity for your child to hone their cooking skills – choosing their own recipes, getting the ingredients together and then serving it up while Mum puts her feet up.
Included on the list of these Mother’s Day recipes are cake pops (a fun twist on classic cakes), cheesecake and flapjacks. Plus many more recipes, perfect for an exciting day in the kitchen treating Mum.
Adult supervision: The only heat needed in the majority of these recipes is to melt chocolate. This can be done in the microwave and cooled before the kids use it, so you don’t need to worry about them burning themselves.
In particular, we love the no-bake cheesecakes, which are especially great to make with the kids. For a special twist, why not try this lemon and lime ginger crunch recipe? Get them to crush the biscuits (they’ll love this bit!), then whip the simple condensed milk and cream topping. They can decorate as they wish once it’s set.
Get the recipe: Lemon and lime ginger crunch recipe (pictured)
If the sweet section is not quite Mum’s style, then have some savoury options that are quick and easy to make, giving your little one a great opportunity to start learning how to make their own lunches.
Check out our great selection of Mother’s Day recipes for kids…
Homemade mini peanut butter cups
Homemade mini peanut butter cups are probably the quickest and easiest little treats you could possibly make. They hardly take any effort at all to assemble and, let's face it, it's everyone's favourite flavour combination. What's not to love!
Get the recipe: Homemade mini peanut butter cups
Roll up sandwiches
This is a really exciting way to put a fun twist on basic sandwiches. And it feels super fancy too! Maybe if you’re making it for Mum, instead of peanut butter and jam, go for cream cheese and salmon or grated carrot and hummus.
Your kids will love making these sandwiches and might even be inspired to make them for their own lunchboxes.
Get the recipe: Chocolate covered ice cream balls
Chocolate marshmallow sandwich
Does your mum love a cuppa? These chocolate marshmallow sandwiches are the perfect side. Sandwich biscuits with melted marshmallow and
dunk-in melted chocolate - simple! You can make fun-shaped cookies or
dunk in coloured icing and sprinkles for a different treat.
Get the recipe: Chocolate marshmallow sandwiches
Mars bar cake
You need just 5 ingredients to make these Mars bar cakes and they're stuck together with white chocolate - need we say more?
Get the recipe: Mars bar cakes
No-bake raspberry chocolate cupcakes
Are the kids not ready to make a full cake recipe? These cupcakes takes
ready-made Madeira cake, crumbles it down and tops it with a chocolate,
raspberries and cream cheese topping - it's like a mini cheesecake!
Get the recipe: Raspberry chocolate cupcakes
Slimming World’s Cheese and Onion Sandwich
Whether Mum is a fan of Slimming World or not, these classic cheese and onion sandwiches are bound to go down swimmingly. Served up with a cup of tea in the afternoon, or lunch, they’re a great snack or make a great addition to a bigger meal.
Get the recipe: Chocolate covered ice cream balls
Fruity biscuit truffles
Popping round to grandmas on Mother's Day? Why not get the kids to make her some fruity biscuit truffles are a food gift - we're sure she'll love tucking into them!
Get the recipe: Fruity biscuit truffles
No-bake toffee krispie bars
It's not just chocolate that can be melted down to combine cereal bars.
This no-bake toffee krispie bars recipe uses toffees and marshmallows to
bring together the rice krispies - super sweet and super delicious!
Get the recipe: No-bake toffee krispie bars
No-bake peanut butter cookies
Cookies don't always need to have time in the oven. These peanut butter
cookies are combined with melted butter (use the microwave), golden
syrup and stick peanut butter. You can mould the dough into different
shapes or letters before chilling.
Get the recipe: Peanut butter cookies
Popcorn pops
These delicious popcorn pops are really easy to rustle up and shouldn't create too much mess. This recipe uses white chocolate but you could use your favourite chocolate instead - it is your day after all!
Get the recipe: Popcorn pops
Greek salad pittas
This one requires a little bit of parental supervision, as the pittas need to be cut with a knife. But the rest is up to the kids! A super healthy, easy lunch, packed with summer flavours and interesting textures.
Get the recipe: Chocolate covered ice cream balls
Raw brownie bites
These raw brownie bites are good if you fancy making something a little sweet but a little healthier than your average batch of brownies. These no-bake bites are made with dates, cacao powder and pecan nuts.
Get the recipe: Raw brownie bites
Breakfast squares
Is breakfast in bed
on the cards for Mother's Day? These breakfast squares would make a
lovely treat. Simply mix together all the ingredients with melted
(cooled) butter, flatten down and chill. We can just imagine their
little hands getting into the gooey mixture!
Get the recipe: Breakfast squares
Rocky road
Get the kids to smash up all their favourite fillings (the naughtier the better), cover with chocolate then mould into shapes to make some special rocky road.
Get the recipe: Rocky road
Hummus
To make this hummus, a parent might need to be on-hand. But it’s a great recipe for an older child who’s comfortable using a blender. Super tasty, it makes a great addition to most lunches – you can even add in some beetroot or spice to jazz up the flavour.
Get the recipe: Chocolate covered ice cream balls
Chocolate covered ice cream balls
These chocolate covered ice cream balls require quick hands so is one for the older children. Scoop out balls of
ice cream, chill, then dunk into melted chocolate and
decorate. Have different plates of toppings so they can choose whatever
combination they like.
Get the recipe: Chocolate covered ice cream balls
Cake pops
Our cake pops recipe shows you how to make a cake then turn it into cake pops, but you can
make this easier for cooking with kids. Buy a ready-made cake, crumble
and roll into balls with buttercream and dip in candy melts. Once set,
cake pops are great fun to decorate with the kids.
Get the recipe: Cake pops