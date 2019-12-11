Not sure how to keep the kids entertained over the Christmas period? We're here to help! All of these fun festive recipes require absolutely no baking - so they're completely safe for children.
This collection of no-bake Christmas recipes for kids are so simple and easy that you only have to help them out a little bit – they can make most of these treats themselves!
Christmas is a great time to get the kids in the kitchen. The food is always fun and colourful – and you can teach them new skills along the way.
Our collection of no bake Christmas recipes for kids are fun, easy and taste delicious.
You also won’t need to worry too much about supervision with these recipes either (unless they’re really young) as they all avoid using the oven or hob. You might just have to assist them when it comes to melting chocolate in the microwave.
Click through to see all of our festive no-bake recipes below!
First up are these Rudolph marshmallow decorations (above). You only need five ingredients to make these cute Rudolph marshmallow tree decorations. The kids are going to love dipping the marshmallows into the warm chocolate and giving each Rudolph googly eyes and a shiny red nose.
Get the recipe: Rudolph marshmallow decorations
Christmas Cornflake wreaths
The kids are going to love these Christmas Cornflake wreaths. They're really easy to make using Cornflakes, white chocolate and food colouring. Simple and delicious! Just make sure things don't get messy with the food colouring as it's tough to get out of clothes (and furniture)... You've been warned!
Get the recipe: Christmas Cornflake wreaths
Chocolate snowman truffles
This truffle mix is very simple to make, which means your kids won't have to wait long before they can start moulding snowmen and Christmas puddings with it. This recipe says to melt the chocolate on the hob, but you can melt in the microwave so you don't have to worry about the flames.
Get the recipe: Chocolate snowman truffles
Mince pie ice cream
Mince pie ice cream? Don't mind if we do! The kids are going to love this creamy, festive dessert. All you need is vanilla custard, double cream, eight mince pies and a freezer - which will do all the hard work for you.
Get the recipe: Mince pie ice cream
Nutella truffles
Do the kids love Nutella? They're going to love these rich, Nutella-covered truffles. The kids can swap the hazelnuts for other treats like chocolate chips, sugar sprinkles or anything else they can get their hands on. You can pop them on a stick to turn them into fun truffle pops too - they'd be perfect for parties.
Get the recipe: Nutella truffles
White chocolate rocky road
Chocolate Digestive Christmas puddings
Take your favourite, be it dark or milk chocolate Digestives and dip into melted white chocolate. Let the chocolate drizzle down the biscuit. Leave to set slightly whilst you make your fondant berries and holly leaves. Ta-dah! It’s that easy.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Digestive Christmas puddings
Candy cane sledge decorations
Got a bag of Rice Krispie Squares in the cupboard? Make these simple treats but combining half a Rice Krispie Square with candy canes and sticking together with a little bit of icing sugar, easy peasy.
Get the recipe: Candy cane sledge decorations
No-bake raspberry chocolate cupcakes
Yes, these really are no-bake cupcakes! This recipe uses ready-made Madeira cake and moulds the sponge into each cupcake case topping with a meringue-like mixture which sets in the fridge. The kids can finish each cupcake with fresh fruit or a naughty chocolate treat. Well, it is Christmas after all!
Get the recipe: No-bake raspberry chocolate cupcakes
Snowman cake pop decorations
You can use ready-made Madeira cake for this recipe, use leftover cake or make the cake from scratch. Then all you need to do is mash the cake with a little buttercream and cover it with white chocolate candy melts. The kids are going to love adding character to each of the snowmen's faces.
Get the recipe: Snowman cake pop decorations
Chocolate covered ice cream balls
These chocolate-covered ice cream balls are the perfect treat for dessert. Sprinkle each ball with sugar strands, chocolate chips or festive sprinkles for a fun Christmas twist. The kids can help you make these and they even work if you've got friends coming round for dinner!
Get the recipe: Chocolate covered ice cream balls
Cookie mix in a jar
Get the kids to make Christmas gifts for their teachers or the grandparents this year with this simple cookie mix in a jar recipe. It doesn't take much to make them and is a great way to teach your kids about measuring.
Get the recipe: Cookie mix in a jar
Sweetie bauble decorations
What's not to love about these sweetie-covered Rice Krispies? Just mould a Rice Krispie Square into a ball, cover with white chocolate and pop on some jellied sweets. The kids are going to love them - especially when they get to display their edible artwork on the Christmas tree!
Get the recipe: Sweetie bauble decorations
Mars bar cakes
If your kids love Mars bars they're going to really enjoy these cakes. You can assist with melting the chocolate and butter in a saucepan but the rest is up to them. You could mix it up by combining all the leftover chocs from a tin or a selection box.
Get the recipe: Mars bar cake
Marshmallow Christmas cones
These hanging cones are super simple to make. Dip in chocolate, edible glitter and fill with your child's favourite treats and pop them on the Christmas tree. They'll be very proud of their mini masterpieces.
Get the recipe: Hanging cones decorations
Rocky road
Milk chocolate, white chocolate or even dark, why not make some delicious rocky road as a food gift this year? Just chuck your ingredients in a bowl, pour onto a tray and leave to set in the fridge - simple! In fact, these recipes are so easy that they make lovely projects to do with the kids - with the results making the perfect presents for teachers.
Average packaging costs
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in a Tupperware box or on a tray covered in cling film in the fridge. Break or cut into chunks before giving as a gift and pop into a see through bag tie with a bow. Store in the fridge until its ready to be given.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Classic rocky road (pictured and pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Turkish delight rocky road
- Get the recipe: White chocolate rocky road
Festive chocolate wafers
These chocolate wafers taste great and they’re a really easy dessert you can make with the kids too.
Get the recipe: Festive chocolate wafers
Magic rice krispie stars
Melted toffee, gooey marshmallows and plenty of Rice Krispies make up a rather large batch of these magical stars. The kids could mould them into any festive shape - like snowmen, presents or Christmas trees, but these stars fit perfectly on sticks, like festive fairy wands.
Get the recipe: Rice Krispie stars
Rice Krispies snowmen
Get your fingers sticky with this super cute recipe for Rice Krispies snowmen, which are so fun to make with the kids - with adorable results! Get the kids to shape them and decorate them as they like! You can buy icing pens in most supermarkets in the baking section.
Get the recipe: Rice Kirspies snowmen
Oreo Christmas pudding pops
The kids are going to love these creative Oreo Christmas pudding pops. Each Oreo is covered in milk chocolate and white chocolate with a little fondant holly leave popped on top. Simple to make and delicious too!
Get the recipe: Oreo Christmas pudding pops