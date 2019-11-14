Our 11 best vegetarian lasagne recipes

Here are some of our best healthy vegetarian lasagne recipes, including open lasagne, Mary Berry lasagne and many more. Who needs meat? We’ve got 11 delicious and easy vegetarian lasagne recipes the whole family will definitely love.

It’s always worth having a box of lasagne sheets in your cupboard – there are so many recipes you can make with this store-cupboard staple. Classic lasagne may involve beef, but whether you’re vegetarian or just looking to cut down on the amount of meat in your family’s diet, we’ve got loads of recipes which are just as delicious as the meatier versions.

Looking to save time in the kitchen? Try our fast mixed vegetable lasagne or even making lasagne with tortillas for a Mexican twist. Trust us, it works – and unlike pasta sheets, you don’t need to pre-cook them before putting your bake in the oven.

When you’ve got vegetarian friends coming round for dinner, sometimes it’s tricky to think of a recipe that will please both the veggies and the carnivores. Mary Berry’s delicious butternut squash lasagne and our hearty wild mushroom lasagne are both impressive-looking dishes that will keep everyone happy.

All of our top 10 vegetarian lasagne recipes are packed with nutritious veggies like mushrooms, spinach and squash and make delicious alternatives to classic meat lasagne.

Have a look through our vegetarian lasagne collection to decide which ones are going on your meal planner this month…