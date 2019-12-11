Our best Christmas pie recipes

Christmas pie recipes for you to try this year, including a turkey and cranberry pie, individual turkey and stilton pies and a tasty pork pie party slice...
Whether you’re looking to use up leftover turkey from your festive feast or you want to impress your friends and family on Boxing Day, we’ve got lots of delicious Christmas pie recipes for you to choose from. Looking for more sweet pie recipes that differ from the festive variety? Check out our gallery of sweet pie recipes here for everything from lemon meringue pie to apple pie!
From a turkey and cranberry-packed pie to classic mince pies full of spice, Christmas pies are an easy way to feed a crowd in one go, which is most likely come Christmas time.
This impressive cranberry and turkey pie is made using leftover turkey for your Christmas Day roast. Cased in hot water crust pastry, this cranberry packed pie is infused with nutmeg, cloves and bay leaf making every bite full of flavour.
Get the recipe: Christmas cranberry turkey pie
Pork pie party slice
Throwing a Christmas party? Complete your spread with this show-stopping pork pie slice. It's much easier to make than it looks, using hot water crust pastry, egg and plenty of meat, including minced gammon, bacon and pork.
Mince pies
Everyone loves a mince pie! Our classic recipe shows you how to make
these mini Christmas wonders in no time. Each pie is filled with a
combination of sultanas, raisins, apples and candied peel. Dust with
icing sugar before serving.
Chestnut pie
This vegetarian pie is made with festive chestnuts, mushrooms and a couple of spoonfuls of Dijon mustard for a spicy kick. It's a flavour-packed pie cased with vegetarian-friendly puff pastry. Serve with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.
Cherry lattice pie
Not all pies are savoury you know. This mouth-watering cherry lattice pie will fill your home with a heavenly smell of sweet warming pastry. Serve with a splash of double cream or lashings of homemade custard... it is Christmas after all!
Turkey, leek and mushroom pie
Cooked in just 30 mins, this simple pie uses diced turkey breast, leeks and mushrooms for its filling. Topped with buttery, flaked puff pastry, you've got the perfect pie for sharing with the family. It's a great recipe for using up any leftovers you might have from your Christmas feast too.
Hairy Bikers’ turkey and ham pie with cranberry topping
This pie is fully loaded with plenty of meat including turkey and gammon, veggies like onion and leeks, a flavoursome sauce made with double cream and not forgetting a fresh cranberry and kumquat topping spiced with cinnamon.
Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' turkey and ham pie with cranberry topping
Filo mince pies
Give your mince pies a new lease of life by casing them in filo pastry. This recipe makes 24 mince pies in just 30 min, which is ideal if you're feeding a lot of people over the festive period. Top each pie with a Christmas star and dust with icing sugar for a Christmassy finish.
Leftover turkey pie
Make the most of your Christmas turkey with this easy pie recipe, which is perfect for the Boxing Day buffet. This pie is packed with a simple yet delicious filling of turkey, mushrooms and peas. You can use other veggies if you'd prefer especially if you've got lots that need to be used up after Christmas.
Sausage, bacon and mustard pies
These homemade pork pies use meat from sausages, with tomato, bacon and mustard. They're enclosed in hot water crust pastry, which makes them filling, bite-sized pies, perfect for Christmas parties or buffets.
Individual turkey and Stilton pies
Who would have thought that turkey and Stilton would make such a delicious combo in a pie? This recipe brings these two together alongside sweet potato, chestnut mushrooms and garlic, all cased in a puff pastry topper to make one mouth-watering Christmas pie.
Get the recipe: Phil Vickery's individual turkey and Stilton pies
Potato pie recipe
Heaps of potatoes leftover from your Christmas roast dinner? We've got the perfect way of using them up by making this rather naughty potato pie. Your friends and family are just going to love tucking into the tasty pie on Boxing Day.