Our best Christmas pie recipes

Jessica Dady

Christmas pie recipes for you to try this year, including a turkey and cranberry pie, individual turkey and stilton pies and a tasty pork pie party slice...

Christmas pie recipes for you to try this year, including a turkey and cranberry pie, individual turkey and stilton pies and a pork pie party slice.

Whether you’re looking to use up leftover turkey from your festive feast or you want to impress your friends and family on Boxing Day, we’ve got lots of delicious Christmas pie recipes for you to choose from. Looking for more sweet pie recipes that differ from the festive variety? Check out our gallery of sweet pie recipes here for everything from lemon meringue pie to apple pie!

From a turkey and cranberry-packed pie to classic mince pies full of spice, Christmas pies are an easy way to feed a crowd in one go, which is most likely come Christmas time.

This impressive cranberry and turkey pie is made using leftover turkey for your Christmas Day roast. Cased in hot water crust pastry, this cranberry packed pie is infused with nutmeg, cloves and bay leaf making every bite full of flavour.

Get the recipe: Christmas cranberry turkey pie

Click through to see our delicious Christmas pie collection…

Pork pie party slice Click or tap to zoom into this image
Pork pie party slice

Throwing a Christmas party? Complete your spread with this show-stopping pork pie slice. It's much easier to make than it looks, using hot water crust pastry, egg and plenty of meat, including minced gammon, bacon and pork.

Get the recipe: Pork pie party slice

Mince pies Click or tap to zoom into this image
Mince pies

Everyone loves a mince pie! Our classic recipe shows you how to make
these mini Christmas wonders in no time. Each pie is filled with a
combination of sultanas, raisins, apples and candied peel. Dust with
icing sugar before serving.

Get the recipe: Mince pies

Chestnut pie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Chestnut pie

This vegetarian pie is made with festive chestnuts, mushrooms and a couple of spoonfuls of Dijon mustard for a spicy kick. It's a flavour-packed pie cased with vegetarian-friendly puff pastry. Serve with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.

Get the recipe: Chestnut pie

Cherry lattice pie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Cherry lattice pie

Not all pies are savoury you know. This mouth-watering cherry lattice pie will fill your home with a heavenly smell of sweet warming pastry. Serve with a splash of double cream or lashings of homemade custard... it is Christmas after all!

Get the recipe: Cherry lattice pie

turkey, leek and mushroom pie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Turkey, leek and mushroom pie

Cooked in just 30 mins, this simple pie uses diced turkey breast, leeks and mushrooms for its filling. Topped with buttery, flaked puff pastry, you've got the perfect pie for sharing with the family. It's a great recipe for using up any leftovers you might have from your Christmas feast too.

Get the recipe: Turkey, leek and mushroom pie

Hairy Bikers' turkey and ham pie with cranberry topping Click or tap to zoom into this image
Hairy Bikers’ turkey and ham pie with cranberry topping

This pie is fully loaded with plenty of meat including turkey and gammon, veggies like onion and leeks, a flavoursome sauce made with double cream and not forgetting a fresh cranberry and kumquat topping spiced with cinnamon.

Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' turkey and ham pie with cranberry topping

Filo mince pies Click or tap to zoom into this image
Filo mince pies

Give your mince pies a new lease of life by casing them in filo pastry. This recipe makes 24 mince pies in just 30 min, which is ideal if you're feeding a lot of people over the festive period. Top each pie with a Christmas star and dust with icing sugar for a Christmassy finish.

Get the recipe: Filo pastry mince pies

Leftover turkey pie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Leftover turkey pie

Make the most of your Christmas turkey with this easy pie recipe, which is perfect for the Boxing Day buffet. This pie is packed with a simple yet delicious filling of turkey, mushrooms and peas. You can use other veggies if you'd prefer especially if you've got lots that need to be used up after Christmas.

Get the recipe: Leftover turkey pie

Sausage, bacon and mustard pies Click or tap to zoom into this image
Sausage, bacon and mustard pies

These homemade pork pies use meat from sausages, with tomato, bacon and mustard. They're enclosed in hot water crust pastry, which makes them filling, bite-sized pies, perfect for Christmas parties or buffets.

Get the recipe: Sausage, bacon and mustard pies

Individual turkey and Stilton pies Click or tap to zoom into this image
Individual turkey and Stilton pies

Who would have thought that turkey and Stilton would make such a delicious combo in a pie? This recipe brings these two together alongside sweet potato, chestnut mushrooms and garlic, all cased in a puff pastry topper to make one mouth-watering Christmas pie.

Get the recipe: Phil Vickery's individual turkey and Stilton pies

Potato pie recipe Click or tap to zoom into this image
Potato pie recipe

Heaps of potatoes leftover from your Christmas roast dinner? We've got the perfect way of using them up by making this rather naughty potato pie. Your friends and family are just going to love tucking into the tasty pie on Boxing Day.

Get the recipe: Potato pie