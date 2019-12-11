Our best Christmas pie recipes

Christmas pie recipes for you to try this year, including a turkey and cranberry pie, individual turkey and stilton pies and a tasty pork pie party slice...

Christmas pie recipes for you to try this year, including a turkey and cranberry pie, individual turkey and stilton pies and a pork pie party slice.

Whether you’re looking to use up leftover turkey from your festive feast or you want to impress your friends and family on Boxing Day, we’ve got lots of delicious Christmas pie recipes for you to choose from. Looking for more sweet pie recipes that differ from the festive variety? Check out our gallery of sweet pie recipes here for everything from lemon meringue pie to apple pie!

From a turkey and cranberry-packed pie to classic mince pies full of spice, Christmas pies are an easy way to feed a crowd in one go, which is most likely come Christmas time.

This impressive cranberry and turkey pie is made using leftover turkey for your Christmas Day roast. Cased in hot water crust pastry, this cranberry packed pie is infused with nutmeg, cloves and bay leaf making every bite full of flavour.

Get the recipe: Christmas cranberry turkey pie

Click through to see our delicious Christmas pie collection…