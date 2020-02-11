Our best homemade steak sauces

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
These steak sauces are the perfect accompaniment to your homemade steak dinner. We've picked our favourite 12 ways to serve up your juicy steak - combining a whole host of delicious flavours.
Our steak sauces are easy to make and they are the perfect match for your homemade steak dinner. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next romantic date night or you just want to switch up your mid-week steak dinner, these steak sauces are sure to go down a treat…
From creamy steak sauces made with stilton to rich, hearty steak sauces made from red wine, we are sure to have a steak sauce recipe you’ll love.
Steak can be served with lots of different sauces at all times of year which is why it’s such a good option. If you’re going to to the effort of making your steak sauce from scratch, make sure you know how to cook your steak perfectly too.
Use our easy guide on how to cook steak and impress all your friends and family!
First up is Michel Roux Senior’s Béarnaise sauce…
Flavours: Rich and creamy, béarnaise sauce is a classic steak sauce in upmarket restaurants – and we’ve got a recipe from one of the pros!
Difficulty: Medium
Get the recipe: Michael Roux Snr’s bearnaise sauce
Brandy and peppercorn sauce
Flavours: Creamy with a fiery peppercorn kick. You can leave out the brandy if you'd rather or replace it with mustard.
Difficulty: Easy
Get the recipe: Brandy and peppercorn sauce
Red wine sauce
Flavours: A subtle sauce with a fruity twist, red wine brings out the meaty flavours in your steak making it extra tender and delicious.
Difficulty: Easy
Get the recipe: Fillet steak with red wine sauce
Stilton, mushroom and masala sauce
Flavours: Rich with a powerful blue cheese burst, this sauce is only for those who enjoy a bit of Stilton!
Difficulty: Easy
Get the recipe: Steak with Stilton, mushroom and masala sauce
Mushroom, parsley and mustard sauce
Flavours: Subtle and creamy with a hint of spice, this mushroom, parsley and mustard sauce adds a delectable flavour to your meat.
Difficulty: Easy
Get the recipe: Slimming World fillet steaks and mustard sauce
Hollandaise sauce
Flavours: Lighter in texture than a bearnaise sauce, hollandaise has a slight lemony flavour that brings a citrusy burst to your steak.
Difficulty: Medium
Get the recipe: How to make your own Hollandaise sauce
Port sauce
Flavours: This sauce is made with 2 strong ingredients to give your steak a real powerful punch of flavours. Cranberry and port make a delicious rich and tangy combo.
Difficulty: Easy
Get the recipe: Port sauce
Chimichurri sauce
Flavours: This sauce is made with a light vinegar base and a beautifully fragrant selection of herbs and spices - subtle but full of flavour.
Difficulty: Easy
Get the recipe:
Plum sauce
Flavours: Thick and fruity, this rich plum sauce is made with red wine, vinegar and soy sauce for a real deep flavour. The steak in this recipe is seasoned with Chinese Five Spice for an oriental twist.
Difficulty: Easy
Get the recipe: Spicy steak with plum sauce