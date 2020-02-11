Trending:

Our best homemade steak sauces

    • These steak sauces are the perfect accompaniment to your homemade steak dinner. We've picked our favourite 12 ways to serve up your juicy steak - combining a whole host of delicious flavours.

    Our steak sauces are easy to make and they are the perfect match for your homemade steak dinner. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next romantic date night or you just want to switch up your mid-week steak dinner, these steak sauces are sure to go down a treat…

    From creamy steak sauces made with stilton to rich, hearty steak sauces made from red wine, we are sure to have a steak sauce recipe you’ll love.

    Steak can be served with lots of different sauces at all times of year which is why it’s such a good option. If you’re going to to the effort of making your steak sauce from scratch, make sure you know how to cook your steak perfectly too.

    Use our easy guide on how to cook steak and impress all your friends and family!

    First up is Michel Roux Senior’s Béarnaise sauce…

    Flavours: Rich and creamy, béarnaise sauce is a classic steak sauce in upmarket restaurants – and we’ve got a recipe from one of the pros!
    Difficulty: Medium
    Get the recipe: Michael Roux Snr’s bearnaise sauce

    Brandy and peppercorn sauce
    Brandy and peppercorn sauce

    Flavours: Creamy with a fiery peppercorn kick. You can leave out the brandy if you'd rather or replace it with mustard.
    Difficulty: Easy
    Get the recipe: Brandy and peppercorn sauce

    Red wine sauce
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Red wine sauce

    Flavours: A subtle sauce with a fruity twist, red wine brings out the meaty flavours in your steak making it extra tender and delicious.
    Difficulty: Easy
    Get the recipe: Fillet steak with red wine sauce

    Stilton, mushroom and masala sauce
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Stilton, mushroom and masala sauce

    Flavours: Rich with a powerful blue cheese burst, this sauce is only for those who enjoy a bit of Stilton!
    Difficulty: Easy
    Get the recipe: Steak with Stilton, mushroom and masala sauce

    Mushroom, parsley and mustard sauce
    Mushroom, parsley and mustard sauce

    Flavours: Subtle and creamy with a hint of spice, this mushroom, parsley and mustard sauce adds a delectable flavour to your meat.
    Difficulty: Easy
    Get the recipe: Slimming World fillet steaks and mustard sauce

     

    Hollandaise sauce
    Hollandaise sauce

    Flavours: Lighter in texture than a bearnaise sauce, hollandaise has a slight lemony flavour that brings a citrusy burst to your steak.
    Difficulty: Medium
    Get the recipe: How to make your own Hollandaise sauce

    Port sauce
    Port sauce

    Flavours: This sauce is made with 2 strong ingredients to give your steak a real powerful punch of flavours. Cranberry and port make a delicious rich and tangy combo.
    Difficulty: Easy
    Get the recipe: Port sauce

    Chimichurri sauce
    Chimichurri sauce

    Flavours: This sauce is made with a light vinegar base and a beautifully fragrant selection of herbs and spices - subtle but full of flavour.
    Difficulty: Easy
    Get the recipe:

    Steak with chimichurri sauce

    Plum sauce
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    Plum sauce

    Flavours: Thick and fruity, this rich plum sauce is made with red wine, vinegar and soy sauce for a real deep flavour. The steak in this recipe is seasoned with Chinese Five Spice for an oriental twist.
    Difficulty: Easy
    Get the recipe: Spicy steak with plum sauce

