Our best homemade steak sauces

These steak sauces are the perfect accompaniment to your homemade steak dinner. We've picked our favourite 12 ways to serve up your juicy steak - combining a whole host of delicious flavours.

Our steak sauces are easy to make and they are the perfect match for your homemade steak dinner. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next romantic date night or you just want to switch up your mid-week steak dinner, these steak sauces are sure to go down a treat…

From creamy steak sauces made with stilton to rich, hearty steak sauces made from red wine, we are sure to have a steak sauce recipe you’ll love.

Steak can be served with lots of different sauces at all times of year which is why it’s such a good option. If you’re going to to the effort of making your steak sauce from scratch, make sure you know how to cook your steak perfectly too.

Use our easy guide on how to cook steak and impress all your friends and family!

First up is Michel Roux Senior’s Béarnaise sauce…

Flavours: Rich and creamy, béarnaise sauce is a classic steak sauce in upmarket restaurants – and we’ve got a recipe from one of the pros!

Difficulty: Medium

Get the recipe: Michael Roux Snr’s bearnaise sauce