A potato salad recipe is just what you need in your cooking arsenal when summer comes rolling around. Whether it's a barbecue or a light lunch, everyone appreciates a well-made potato salad.
For those whipping up a storm in the kitchen as well, potato salad recipes are a great thing to have to hand when the going gets tough and lunch needs plating up. It’s easy to make and very hard to get completely wrong!
It’s a healthy option to go for BBQs as it’s vegetarian and in some cases, can be made completely vegan. In the summer, as much as some of us love a heavy meat-based barbecue, parties and BBQs especially can get quite expensive. A potato salad is an ideal way to bring the costs of a BBQ down, while also giving your friends and family a taste of the grill. Pair it with a burger or lamb kebab for a top-notch BBQ combination.
As part of a light summer lunch, potato salads work perfectly. Especially as they can be kept in the fridge for a couple of days, so they’re ideal to make at the beginning of the week and then eat gradually throughout the days when the weather is warm and you don’t want something heavy.
Alongside summer soup ideas, these potato salad recipes are some of the best go-tos for summer cooking. But if you’re looking for something a little more filling in the summer evening, why not pair your potato salad with a light pasta bake? You could even do half and half if you don’t want to overload on the carbohydrates.
But if you can’t be bothered with the kitchen fuss on a warm summer evening, then a potato salad recipe is one to dig out because it’s a meal that don’t require any cooking. So that means no warm oven to heat the house up – just a small pot on the stove to boil the potatoes.
If you like these recipes for potato salad, try out our selection of summer desserts and cupcakes for something sweet to finish.
Pesto potato salad
This pesto potato salad is an impressive side to bring to a BBQ. If you've got the time make your own pesto and top with Parmesan breadcrumbs for extra bite.
Get the recipe: Pesto potato salad
Classic potato salad
Sometimes the old favourites are the best! with a light French dressing and plenty of tasty herbs, this little number goes with everything from fish and chicken to beef and pork.
Get the recipe: Classic potato salad
Potato and egg salad
Antony Worrall Thompson has updated the classic potato salad recipe by adding bacon, eggs and a fresh herb sauce.
Get the recipe: Potato and egg salad recipe
Warm potato salad with smoked mackerel
Ready in less than 25 mins, this potato salad with mackerel is filling
enough to eat as a main meal. Chunks of juicy beetroot and a wine
vinegar dressing bring extra flavour.
Get the recipe: Potato salad with mackerel
New potato and asparagus salad
This new potato and asparagus salad with goat's cheese, broad beans and mint would make a perfect side to most summer meals.
Get the recipe: New potato and asparagus salad
Pesto asparagus and potato salad
With plenty of fresh herbs and a good handful of rocket, this pesto has a wider variety of flavours than your average jar you'd find in the supermarket. While still warm the potatoes are coated in this delicious dressing and absorb all those lovely flavours for a delicious dish.
Get the recipe: Pesto asparagus and potato salad
Crushed new potatoes and shoots
If you're looking for a lighter salad than the usual offerings then try
this vibrant recipe. With lots of healthy leaves, protein-rich quail's
eggs and of course some tasty potatoes, this salad will keep you full
for a while without weighing you down too much.
Get the recipe: Crushed new potatoes and shoots
Warm Radish Halloumi Potato and Cherry Tomato Salad
Crunchy radishes make a tasty texture contrast to soft potatoes in this delicious salad. with a punchy herb dressing and rich halloumi cheese this is a great meal to make at lunchtime if you fancy a change from sandwiches.
Get the recipe: Warm radish, halloumi and cherry tomato potato salad
Pasta, potato and bacon salad
Double carbs? Why not! This filling pasta, potato and bacon salad is delicious hot or cold - perfect for a family meal and lunchboxes the next day,
Get the recipe: Pasta, potato and bacon salad
Gizzi Erskine’s rare roast beef and crushed potato salad
Peppery with horseradish and zingy with lemon, this potato salad is the perfect accompaniment for rich red meat like roast beef. it would also be delicious with duck or sausages we think!
Get the recipe: Gizzi Erskine's rare roast beef and crushed potato salad