A potato salad recipe is just what you need in your cooking arsenal when summer comes rolling around. Whether it's a barbecue or a light lunch, everyone appreciates a well-made potato salad.

For those whipping up a storm in the kitchen as well, potato salad recipes are a great thing to have to hand when the going gets tough and lunch needs plating up. It’s easy to make and very hard to get completely wrong!

It’s a healthy option to go for BBQs as it’s vegetarian and in some cases, can be made completely vegan. In the summer, as much as some of us love a heavy meat-based barbecue, parties and BBQs especially can get quite expensive. A potato salad is an ideal way to bring the costs of a BBQ down, while also giving your friends and family a taste of the grill. Pair it with a burger or lamb kebab for a top-notch BBQ combination.

As part of a light summer lunch, potato salads work perfectly. Especially as they can be kept in the fridge for a couple of days, so they’re ideal to make at the beginning of the week and then eat gradually throughout the days when the weather is warm and you don’t want something heavy.

Alongside summer soup ideas, these potato salad recipes are some of the best go-tos for summer cooking. But if you’re looking for something a little more filling in the summer evening, why not pair your potato salad with a light pasta bake? You could even do half and half if you don’t want to overload on the carbohydrates.

But if you can’t be bothered with the kitchen fuss on a warm summer evening, then a potato salad recipe is one to dig out because it’s a meal that don’t require any cooking. So that means no warm oven to heat the house up – just a small pot on the stove to boil the potatoes.

If you like these recipes for potato salad, try out our selection of summer desserts and cupcakes for something sweet to finish.