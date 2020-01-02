Our freezer meals will help you save money, time and energy. Explore our round-up of recipes to make in bulk and freeze for some tasty inspiration...
Need inspiration for recipes to make in bulk and freeze? These freezer meals make for easy bulk cooking and can help you to save money. Making big batches of your family’s favourite meals and storing them a Tupperware box for another day’s dinner will save you time and energy, especially on the busy after school evenings. Preparation is key when it comes to a balanced healthy diet and with these delicious freezer meals, you’ll never resort to a rushed takeaway again…
From lasagne to casseroles, there are plenty of hearty, family meals that can you cook up and store for another day when you haven’t got the time to cook.
Having a stash of healthy homemade dinners will also mean you never have to reach for the ready meals – and you also know exactly what’s in the meals you and your family are eating.
Once your meals have been made in bulk, it’s just a case of storing them properly in the freezer and allowing them to defrost before eating – it’s that simple!
Scroll through our recipes that you can make in bulk and freeze and start stocking up your freezer…
How to freeze lasagne
Is lasagne a family favourite in your household? Whether it's a veggie twist or a classic beef lasagne - if you want to feed the family, fuss-free, lasagne is the perfect choice.
How to freeze:
Cook the lasagne before freezing and leave to cool for about an hour on the kitchen side - preferably covered in kitchen towel. Once completely cooled, pop into the freezer. If you're going to freeze your lasagne in the dish that you cook it in, make sure the dish is freezer and oven safe. Otherwise portion your lasagne and freeze in individual freezer bags or Tupperware boxes.
How to defrost:
Defrost overnight in the fridge and re-heat in the oven on a low heat until piping hot. Cover in tin foil to keep the lasagne moist. If re-heating in portions, the microwave is the best option.
How to freeze soup
Making soup in a large batch and freezing it in individual portions is a great way of saving money. You can have soup for lunch, dinner... whenever you want. Cook up lots of different flavours of soup and store them all together so you have an nice selection to choose from.
How to freeze:
It's quite important to store your soup in separate portions as once you've defrosted it, it cannot be frozen again. Store your portioned soup in individual airtight freezer bags or in small Tupperware boxes. Make sure you label each portion with the type of soup and the date it was made.
How to defrost:
Leave your soup in the fridge overnight and stir every now and then to make sure it's defrosting thoroughly, then re-heat in the microwave or on the hob. Cream-based soups tend to separate once frozen so it's best not to use the microwave to heat them up. If you are short on time, non cream-based soups can be defrosted in the microwave.
How to freeze pie
Pies are great for making and freezing for the mid-week rush - or when you know you've got the family coming over for tea.
How to freeze:
Pies come in all shapes and sizes but they can be frozen in the same way. Make sure you cook your pie in an oven/freezer-safe dish before you begin so you don't have to remove the pie from its dish when storing in the freezer. Allow the pie to cool before freezing and cover with tin foil. Pie can be frozen in portions, if preferred, but we'd recommend freezing a whole pie so it keeps its flavour and texture when you defrost and reheat it.
How to defrost:
Leave the frozen pie in the fridge overnight to defrost and re-heat in the oven. It's best to avoid using the microwave to re-heat or defrost your pie as it may affect the quality of the pastry.
How to freeze curry
This spicy favourite is sure to be top of the menu at the weekend so why not make an extra-large batch of curry and freeze it so you can enjoy it mid-week too? Whether you're making a mild chicken korma or a hearty-and-spice-packed lamb masala, curry is a great dish to cook in bulk and store in the freezer
How to freeze:
Once you've made your curry, pop it into a Tupperware box or separate into portions and leave to cool at room temperature before storing in the freezer.
How to defrost:
To defrost, leave in the fridge overnight and then re-heat in the microwave, stirring every minute or so to make sure your meat is heating up the whole way through. Serve when it's piping hot. If you've frozen a cream-based sauce it may separate a little but a quick stir should bring it back together.
How to freeze bolognese
The kids just love Spaghetti Bolognese - it's simple, full of flavour and really easy to make too. Bolognese mix is one of the best things to cook in bulk and freeze. You can add spices and kidney beans to turn it into a chilli, serve with a warm jacket potato and salad for lunch or top with mash and cheese for a family-sized pie.
How to freeze:
Whip up your classic mince recipe with a homemade tomato sauce or jar if you're after something speedy. Once cooked, leave to cool in a Tupperware box or portioned in ziplock freezer bags.
How to defrost:
Leave in the fridge to defrost during the day so when it's dinner time all you have to do is cook some spaghetti and re-heat the Bolognese mix in the microwave - simple!
How to freeze pasta bakes
Pasta bakes are so easy to whip up and even easier to freeze for another time. You may not think about freezing pasta but when it's combined with the tasty ingredients of a bake, it's more than worth saving the leftovers for later.
How to freeze:
Once you've cooked your pasta bake, leave to cool and then freeze whole or slice into portions in separate Tupperware boxes or ziplock bags.
How to defrost:
The day you want to eat it, take the slices out of the freezer early in the morning and leave in the fridge or on the kitchen side (away from heat or sunlight) and let is defrost thoroughly before re-heating. Microwave your portions until piping hot. Top with some more cheese if you wish and finish under the grill for a crisp topping.
Choose one of our pasta bake recipes to make in bulk and freeze
How to freeze shepherd’s pie
You can buy frozen cottage pies and shepherd's pies - so why not make one yourself and freeze into handy (and homemade) ready meals? The mince is kept nice and moist by the sauce and the mash retains it's texture once re-heated.
How to freeze:
You can freeze a shepherd's or cottage pie whole by allowing it to cool and covering with tin foil before putting in the freezer. If making specifically for the freezer, you can store the sections individually, that way you can use parts of the mince and mash for other dishes and it takes up less space.
How to defrost:
If frozen whole or in portions, allow to defrost in the fridge throughout the day and re-heat in the microwave or oven until piping hot. If you stored it in individual sections, warm the mash and mince separately in the microwave, adding a little extra butter to the mash, and assemble your pie. Grate some cheese on top and pop under the grill for 5 mins for a crisp finish.
How to freeze pizza
You wouldn't think to bulk cook pizza but it's actually a great idea. Instead of buying already made pizzas and freezing them, make your own healthier versions and freeze those instead.
How to freeze:
You can buy ready-made bases from most supermarkets. Just add your chosen toppings and assemble your pizza. Bake in the oven like normal and, once cooled, wrap in clingfilm and freeze stacked neatly on your freezer shelves. We'd recommend cutting your pizza into slices before freezing - this will mean your pizza will be quicker to re-heat and will take up less room in the freezer.
How to defrost:
Leave in the fridge overnight or during the day to defrost. Re-heat in the oven - cooked pizza won't take as long to cook. You can sprinkle with some more cheese, if you would like.
How to freeze stuffed pepper
A great one to have up your sleeve for any vegetarian guests are stuffed peppers - a must-have in your freezer. The perfect sides for BBQs or healthy lunch treats, stuffed peppers are an all round pleaser and are so simple
to make in bulk.
How to freeze:
If you're stuffing your pepper with rice (a classic filling choice) make sure your rice is completely cooled before stuffing and freezing.
Stuff your peppers with your filling of choice and freeze in a ziplock bag or altogether on a large baking tray covered in clingfilm.
How to defrost:
Leave your peppers in the fridge overnight or on the kitchen side covered in kitchen roll. If you've stuffed your peppers with rice, it is best to defrost them in the fridge. Cook the peppers in the oven until soft.
Choose one of our stuffed pepper recipes to make in bulk and freeze
How to freeze chilli con carne
You can't beat a large bowl of spicy, warming chilli con carne. Packed with kidney beans, a spicy chilli-based sauce and flavour galore, chilli is a great dish to bulk cook and store in the freezer. Chilli is a versatile choice to bulk cook as it can be served with homemade potato wedges, rice, jacket potatoes ... the list goes on!
How to freeze:
Just cook the chilli as normal, allow to cool, then pop into a large Tupperware box or smaller portion sizes and freeze.
How to defrost:
When you're planning on having it for dinner, take it out of the freezer the night before or early in the morning and defrost in the fridge.
Re-heat in the microwave or in the oven on a low heat. Serve with ready-made wraps or tortilla chips for a Mexican-style feast.
Our classic chilli recipe to make in bulk and freeze
How to freeze casserole
Casserole is a great dish for using up all your leftovers and can be made in large portions so it's perfect for making in bulk and freezing. Store in a large Tupperware box or in portion sizes - you can measure this out by using a bowl you would usually eat dinner out of.
How to freeze bread and butter pudding
If you've got stale bread sitting in the bread bin, rustle up a delicious bread and butter pudding but don't worry, you don't have to eat it the same day you make it - you can freeze it and save it for another day instead.
How to freeze:
Make your bread and butter pudding according to the recipe and freeze. It can be frozen baked or unbaked - this is entirely up to you. If you want to freeze the whole thing, make sure the dish you cook it in is oven and freezer safe. Buy large ziplock or vacuum pack bags when freezing in bulk - this will save you having to portion your bulk foods.
How to defrost:
If it's frozen from baked, it won't take as long to cook after it's been defrosted. Place your bread and butter pudding into the fridge to defrost - this could take somewhere between 8-12 hrs if you've frozen your pudding in a large dish. Warm up (if already baked) or cook (if unbaked) in the oven until piping hot.
How to freeze crumble
This classic dessert recipe is great choice for making in bulk and storing in the freezer. If you're making crumble one Sunday for a delicious treat after your roast - double up your portions and make two lots instead. Bake one and freeze the other, ready for next weekend! It's always handy to have a speedy dessert on stand-by.