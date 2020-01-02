Our freezer meals will help you save money, time and energy. Explore our round-up of recipes to make in bulk and freeze for some tasty inspiration...

Need inspiration for recipes to make in bulk and freeze? These freezer meals make for easy bulk cooking and can help you to save money. Making big batches of your family’s favourite meals and storing them a Tupperware box for another day’s dinner will save you time and energy, especially on the busy after school evenings. Preparation is key when it comes to a balanced healthy diet and with these delicious freezer meals, you’ll never resort to a rushed takeaway again…

From lasagne to casseroles, there are plenty of hearty, family meals that can you cook up and store for another day when you haven’t got the time to cook.

Having a stash of healthy homemade dinners will also mean you never have to reach for the ready meals – and you also know exactly what’s in the meals you and your family are eating.

Once your meals have been made in bulk, it’s just a case of storing them properly in the freezer and allowing them to defrost before eating – it’s that simple!

Scroll through our recipes that you can make in bulk and freeze and start stocking up your freezer…