Recipes with Baileys: 10 naughty treats to make with Irish cream

If you enjoy drinking Irish cream liqueur, you'll love these recipes with Baileys.
Irish cream liqueur Baileys is an indulgent drink most often had after a big meal or after a Christmas dessert – but have you ever thought about using it in your cooking ?
Have you got some Irish cream sitting in the back of your cupboard collecting dust? Why not whip it out and rustle up some of these extra naughty treats including Baileys cheesecake, Baileys cupcakes and even Baileys fudge?
If you’ve never used Baileys in baking before then you’ve come to the right place. We’re about to change your world thanks to some of the naughtiest Baileys recipes we could find.
From chocolate mousse to truffles, these adults-only treats are perfect for sharing and showing off to your friends and family.
Baileys and chocolate roulade
This is the perfect treat centrepiece for any festive celebration! This Baileys and chocolate roulade is a match made in heaven. For an extra wow factor at Christmas, we decorated with clementines and physalis gooseberries flowers, but you could use sliced strawberries, your favourite chocolates or Christmas fondant cake decorations if you preferred.
Baileys no-bake cheesecake
This cheesecake is just bursting with that creamy, warming flavour we love so dearly about Baileys. This sweet treat will feed up to 12 people and requires absolutely no baking at all - just a little prep and some time in the fridge.
Baileys cupcakes
These luxurious Baileys cupcakes are just heavenly. A rich chocolate sponge infused with a bar of Irish cream chocolate and a soft buttercream finished with even more Baileys - who says cupcakes are just for kids?
Baileys chocolate mousse
Got a little bit of Baileys left in the bottle? This delicious chocolate mousse is the perfect way of making the most out of it. With only a handful of ingredients including eggs, plain chocolate and honey, you can have this naughty little mousse whipped up in no time.
White chocolate parfait
This isn't just any old white chocolate parfait, this is a Baileys-infused white chocolate parfait finished with fresh raspberries and grated chocolate! This sweet dessert is perfect for making in advance and sharing with your friends and family - that's if you want to share, of course.
Chocolate and Irish cream roulade
A rich chocolate sponge is not the only thing that makes this roulade special, the filling is the main star. Made with, you guessed it, Baileys, double cream and a dash of icing sugar, the super-rich filling will ensure this roulade is the talk of the table.
White chocolate and Irish cream truffles
Planning on making someone an edible gift? These Baileys truffles are sure to please. Made with whipping cream, white chocolate and a generous splash of Irish cream liqueur, these truffles are so delicious you'll want to make them time and time again.
Irish cream chocolate pots
Smooth and creamy, these chocolate pots are a spoonful of heaven. Double cream gives this mousse its lightness, melted milk chocolate gives it richness and the dash or two of Baileys gives it a warming, comforting flavour.
Tipsy tiramisu
Ready in just 10 mins, this tipsy tiramisu is packing plenty of flavour thanks to the Baileys, Marsala wine and coffee granules. Oh, and if that's not enough to tempt your taste buds, the pud is made with dark chocolate, sponge finger biscuits and mascarpone cheese too - now we've got your attention!
Irish cream chocolate torte
Baileys and chocolate are a match made in heaven and this elegant torte is the perfect way to show off this heavenly union. The dark chocolate and crunchy digestive biscuit topping give the Baileys are perfect base of flavour and crunch.
Creamy Irish liqueur fudge
Yes, this really is Baileys fudge. This fudge is much easier to make than you might think combining condensed milk, Irish cream liqueur, butter and sugar together to make some rather tasty treats - the perfect food gifts for friends and family.
