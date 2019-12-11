Salmon recipes: 31 ways with salmon fillets

Salmon fillets are not only healthy and packed with omega-3s, but they're versatile too. From pasta and stir-fries to pastry parcels and roast dishes, try these tasty salmon recipes.

Salmon fillets are full of flavour, not too expensive and an easy way to give your family meals a healthy boost. Fry them, bake them in a sauce or roast them – there are so many different salmon fillet recipes and we have picked out 31 ways to cook them. They make a change from chicken or meat, as they are just as versatile.

Our salmon fillet recipes include simple pan fried salmon fillets, salmon with sticky chilli sauce and salmon with vegetable pasta. We’ve got lots of mouth-watering recipes to choose from. Salmon isn’t too expensive either making it a great mid-week option that the whole family can enjoy. It’s an easy to eat fish too making it suitable for kids.

Infuse your salmon fillet in a rich sauce or dust with a homemade seasoning – the choices are endless!

Browse through the rest of our delicious salmon fillet recipes below including some mouth-watering mid-week options for the whole family…