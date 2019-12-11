Slimming World Christmas recipes will help you enjoy Christmas without straying from the plan, including Slimming World mince pies and trifle

If you’re on the Slimming World plan, you’ll be glad to know you can keep going in the run up to Christmas, without missing out. Christmas doesn’t have to mean giving in to your old temptations, especially with these Slimming World Christmas recipes to make at home. You can have the perfect Slimming World Christmas, and your group will be proud!

Our Slimming World Christmas recipes include classic chocolate Swiss roll, mulled wine trifle and Christmas biscuits too. Your Christmas party will be covered with elegant canapés like salmon and rocket rolls. When it comes to leftovers, step away from a loaded turkey sandwich and make a Slimming World turkey risotto instead. You won’t believe the things you’ll be able to eat!

You’re going to be spoilt for choice this Christmas. Take a look through all of our magical, delicious and easy to make Slimming World Christmas recipes. You’ll want to make them all…