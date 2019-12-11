Trending:

Slimming World Christmas recipes will help you enjoy Christmas without straying from the plan, including Slimming World mince pies, trifle, chocolate logs and biscuits, all of which make for a delicious Christmas menu.

If you’re on the Slimming World plan, you’ll be glad to know you can keep going in the run up to Christmas, without missing out. Christmas doesn’t have to mean giving in to your old temptations, especially with these Slimming World Christmas recipes to make at home. You can have the perfect Slimming World Christmas, and your group will be proud!

Our Slimming World Christmas recipes include classic chocolate Swiss roll, mulled wine trifle and Christmas biscuits too. Your Christmas party will be covered with elegant canapés like salmon and rocket rolls. When it comes to leftovers, step away from a loaded turkey sandwich and make a Slimming World turkey risotto instead. You won’t believe the things you’ll be able to eat!

You’re going to be spoilt for choice this Christmas. Take a look through all of our magical, delicious and easy to make Slimming World Christmas recipes. You’ll want to make them all…

Slimming World chocolate pots Click or tap to zoom into this image
Slimming World chocolate pots

Delicious chocolate pots are perfect if you're looking for a sweet fix. Served in little glasses, these pots are ideal if you don't want to overindulge. Made with a rich dark chocolate mousse, fat-free yogurt and a dash of rum.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's chocolate pots

Slimming World's mulled wine trifle Click or tap to zoom into this image
Slimming World’s mulled wine trifle

If you like mulled wine, you must try this Christmas trifle. Perfect if you've got lots of family round for Christmas dinner, this centrepiece feeds 8 and is definitely worth showing off. No one will even have to know it's a Slimming World recipe!

Slimming World mince pies Click or tap to zoom into this image
Slimming World mince pies

If you love a spot of festive baking in the lead up to Christmas, don't let being on the Slimming World plan stop you! These Slimming World mince pies are perfect with a cuppa, snuggled in front of the fire. Or pass them around as a sweet treat at your Christmas party!

Slimming World Christmas biscuits Click or tap to zoom into this image
Slimming World Christmas biscuits

The kids are going to love making these Slimming World Christmas biscuits, but the best part? Mummy gets to eat them too! These guilt-free Christmas biscuits would make the perfect food gift, edible Christmas tree decoration or sweet snack.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's Christmas biscuits

Slimming Worlds turkey tikka skewers Click or tap to zoom into this image
Slimming Worlds turkey tikka skewers

Turkey tikka skewers make the ideal Boxing Day recipe, using up leftover turkey from the Christmas Day roast. Made with root ginger, curry powder, drizzled in lime and garnished with fresh coriander, these skewers are delicious.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's turkey tikka skewers

Slimming World whisky orange-trifle Click or tap to zoom into this image
Slimming World whisky orange-trifle

This grown-up trifle is a real treat for any dinner party or get together. Made with layers and layers of fresh fruits like kumquats and oranges, topped with a fat-free fromage frais and dusted with chocolate, it's Slimming World approved. Our favourite part of this dessert is its boozy kick from the whisky.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's whisky orange trifle

Slimming World’s stuffed pork wrapped in bacon Click or tap to zoom into this image
Stuffed pork wrapped in bacon

Stuffing brings Christmas dinner together and it can do the same in a really excellent Christmas sandwich, crammed in with turkey, pigs in blankets and cranberry sauce instead of ketchup. Or fry it up as a meaty addition to bubble and squeak - just make sure it's piping hot all the way through before you eat it.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's Stuffed Pork Wrapped in Bacon

Slimming World turkey risotto Click or tap to zoom into this image
Slimming World turkey risotto

Turn Christmas turkey into tasty leftovers with this easy Slimming World turkey risotto recipe. This simple dinner is made with plenty of veggies like onion, leeks, peppers. Add your leftover turkey and cook until piping hot.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's turkey risotto

Slimming World’s chocolate log Click or tap to zoom into this image
Slimming World’s chocolate log

This delicious Slimming World chocolate log is a Christmas classic that's been given a Slimming World makeover, made with fat-free natural fromage frais, hot chocolate powder and sweetener. It tastes just as good as it looks!

Get the recipe: Slimming World's chocolate log