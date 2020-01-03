Slimming World lunch ideas: Delicious Slimming World recipes the family will love

From simple BBQ pulled chicken burgers, to melt-in-your-mouth zesty lamb with cannellini beans and comforting cauliflower cheese soup, these Slimming World lunch ideas are absolute winners.
These Slimming World lunch ideas are perfect for when you’re following the Slimming World diet plan or looking for healthy nutritious recipes the whole family can enjoy together.
Healthy family meals are so much easier to plan if you’ve got a bit of inspiration every week, and that’s why we have rounded up some of our favourite Slimming World lunch recipes.
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s beef lasagne recipe
This Slimming World’s beef lasagne recipe has layers of lean beef mince and tomato sauce, cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce and lasagne sheets. This delicious dish uses tasty beef mince which makes it extra meaty and bursting with flavour. The addition of all the vegetables including courgette and pepper will count towards your 5-a-day.
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s beef lasagne
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s meatballs and arrabiata recipe
This classic Slimming World meatballs and arrabiata dinner tastes yummy, is low calorie, AND diet friendly! You can’t ask for more than that! Follow the recipe below and you will have a yummy, comforting pasta dinner in a flash!
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s meatballs and arrabiata
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s special egg fried rice recipe
Easy to prepare and deliciously versatile, it can be enjoyed as a quick, colourful meal or paired with other tasty Chinese dishes as part of an unforgettable banquet! Add in some grilled chicken or beef for an even meatier flavour and bite. Drizzle with soy sauce and serve in a large bowl.
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s special egg fried rice
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s lemon fish tagine
This scrumptious Slimming World’s lemon fish tagine is a guilt-free dish that will be ready to eat in under an hour! A wonderful combination of succulent fish and colourful veg, gently cooked together to produce a light, yet substantial dish.
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s lemon fish tagine
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s Thai Red Fish Curry
This Thai dish is better than any takeaway. Whip this Red Fish Curry up for yourself instead of ordering in. It' packed full of delicious traditional Thai spices. Use tiger prawns or scallops instead of white fish if you prefer. Serve with rice or noodles, and a side of homemade naan bread. Delicious!
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s Thai Red Fish Curry
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s sweet and sour chicken
Satisfy cravings for one of the best-loved Chinese classics with your own delicious Slimming World’s sweet and sour chicken version. Pile your plate high and enjoy a tasty treat. It’s better than a takeaway and much healthier too! Serve with rice, crunchy salad and prawn crackers for a real treat.
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s sweet and sour chicken
This savoury Slimming World’s eggy chip bake make a tasty starter or a light brunch just served with hot buttered toast. They’re really nutritious as they’re packed with protein and iron. Double up on the ingredients and serve up this tasty treat for the whole family as a weekend breakfast. We reckon the kids will love them as much as you do.
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s eggy chip bake
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s BBQ pulled chicken burger and chips
Slimming World's BBQ pulled chicken burger tastes indulgent, but with a few key swaps you can make it healthy. You will love this succulent BBQ pulled chicken burger, made with a delicious sweet and salty sauce, and served with homemade healthier fries. The recipe can be made and served in under an hour, and is sure to become a firm family favourite!
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s BBQ pulled chicken burger and chips
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s Thai yellow vegetable curry
This delicious Thai yellow curry features aubergines and courgettes, making it a fantastic vegetarian dinner. You can add more, or less chilli, depending on what you or your family would like. We recommend serving with rice (white or brown) for a hearty winter dinner. For those extra-busy weeks, make ahead and freeze - or keep in the fridge for up to 2 days. You can just cook the rice, heat up and serve as needed!
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s Thai yellow vegetable curry
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s special prawn fried
This Slimming World special prawn fried rice uses eggs, onions and peas, plus prawns for a takeaway taste that’s a lot healthier. Better still – it only takes 5 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook, so it’s perfect for those busy evenings where you just don’t have the time.
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s special prawn fried rice
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s zesty lamb with cannellini beans
The aromas of rosemary and lemon really bring out the best in lamb. Looking for something healthy but impressive? This Slimming World’s zesty lamb with cannellini beans is the perfect meal for entertaining, or just a casual family dinner. The sweet tomatoes are perfect with the lamb, spinach and herbs – you’ll wonder why you didn’t make it earlier!
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s zesty lamb with cannellini beans
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s Bang Bang chicken noodle salad
You’ll want to make some noise about this sumptuous salad. Peanut butter gives it a delicious salty nuttiness, with lime adding zest and chilli flakes bringing the heat – a tongue-tingling firework display of flavours!
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s Bang Bang chicken noodle
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s cauliflower cheese soup
Now you can enjoy the flavour of cauliflower cheese, guilt free. Best of all, it’s super easy to make, and contains just six ingredients. We think this one will be a family favourite for some time…
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s cauliflower cheese soup
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s chicken and pepper
Brighten up your day with Slimming World’s chicken and pepper pasta recipe that is both delicious and colourful! Sweet peppers, broccoli, delicious onion and chicken are flavoured with garlic and rosemary to make this mix – perfect with pasta. Tuck in!
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s chicken and pepper
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s aromatic lamb bake
Slimming World’s aromatic lamb bake is one of those perfect recipes that requires very little effort – just bang it into the oven and get on with whatever else you were doing. Since lamb is so succulent, you can afford to use very lean (and healthier) pieces and it won’t get dry at all – it will just become infused with all the flavours of your sauce. We recommend serving with couscous and courgette, but really you can serve with any carb and vegetable combination – so get creative!
Get the recipe: Slimming World's aromatic lamb bake
Slimming World lunch ideas:Slimming World’s hake and rigatoni pasta
This bright and flavourful pasta dish is perfect for carb lovers who want to stay healthy!
Slimming World’s hake and rigatoni pasta is the kind of dish you maybe wouldn’t think to make – but once you do it’s sure to become a firm family favourite! Hake is often under-appreciated, losing out to its more popular friend cod, but in this dish it is the perfect base mixed with a delicious tomato and garlic sauce.
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s hake and rigatoni pasta
Slimming World lunch ideas: Slimming World’s double bacon burger
With a few key swaps, Slimming World’s double bacon burger has turned your favourite fast food into a delicious, nutritious meal the whole family can enjoy. Removing the fat from the bacon, using natural fromage frais, and accompanying with Slimming World fries mean these burgers are still as tasty as ever – but quite a bit healthier.
Get the recipe: Slimming World’s double bacon burger