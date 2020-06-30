We've rounded up some of our top summer cupcake recipes which are perfect for enjoying in the sunshine. From ice cream cone cupcakes to raspberry cream cupcakes, we have plenty of seasonal treats for you to make...
Baking became the new hit hobby in lockdown, with loads of us taking to our kitchens to cook up a storm with banana breads, cinnamon buns and the like. But now a new contender has come in, just in time for summer – cupcakes!
Considered a simple and easy-to-make treat, the staple of school bake sales and birthday parties, cupcakes are some of the best sweet treats to make when you’ve got a special event coming up. This summer, whether it’s a home-grown wedding or just a casual lunch with friends, cupcakes are a great go-to to celebrate the get-together.
They can come in all shapes and sizes as well. From the mini cupcakes, ideal if you want a light treat at a garden party, to big cake-sized cupcakes, we’ve got all the cupcake recipes you’ll need for enjoying the sunshine this year.
Cupcakes are also a great way to get the kids involved in the kitchen! With plenty of summer dessert ideas to choose from, cupcakes are some of the best to go for if you’ve got little ones who love a spot of baking. All you need is some basic cupcake supplies and some young imaginations to create real works of baking-art. If you’re in need of food colouring and other essentials, Craft Company have a whole range of cake decorations and essentials to buy online and have delivered.
If you’re looking for the full picture though, before you get to dessert preparation, maybe have a look at some of our other ideas for amazing summer-inspired meals. Like these recipes for summer soups, perfect for a light lunch in the midday sun, or a roundup of alternative Sunday lunch recipes, a great way to make sure everyone stays full while enjoying the sunshine.
Have a look at these summer cupcakes…
Maxine’s coconut and lime cupcakes
Nothing says summer like the zingy taste of lime, paired with the tropical taste of coconut. We can't get enough! While you might not be on a sandy beach in a tropical paradise, you can certainly discover something new and exciting with these summer cupcakes. Packed with flavour and so easy to make, they're sure to become a family favourite in no time at all!
Get the recipe: Maxine's coconut and lime cupcakes
Cherry bakewell french fancies
Not quite a cupcake by their classic definition, but absolutely scrumptious nonetheless! These cherry bakewell treats are a little tricker to make than some of our other cupcake recipes, but they'll be well worth the effort - and any guests are sure to be impressed.
Get the recipe: Cherry bakewell French fancies
Mini cupcakes
These mini cupcakes are a great recipe to take out if you're looking to make something to bring to a garden party, or a dinner with friends. They're easy and quick to make so you won't have to worry about spending hours in the kitchen, but they look amazing and taste even better.
Get the recipe: Roses are red, violets are blue mini cupcakes
Bunting cupcakes
Kick off the celebrations with these bunting cupcakes! Perfect if you've got a street party coming up or an event in the garden, as they work for any occasion from birthday parties to national holidays. They're unique in design and flavour!
Get the recipe: Bunting cupcakes
Ice cream cone cupcakes
A sweet vanilla buttercream piped just like a classic Mr Whippy ice cream and a cone packed full of soft, moist vanilla sponge, these cupcakes are sure to impress at a summer party.
Get the recipe: Ice cream cone cupcakes
Dairy free cupcakes
Dairy-free cupcakes are great for anytime of year for those who are lactose intolerant or otherwise like to stay away from dairy. But over the summer as the weather gets warmer, we all like to try things that are a little lighter.
Get the recipe: Dairy-free cupcakes
Strawberry cream cupcakes
These cupcakes are perfect for enjoying in the sunshine with a cuppa. Each cupcake is topped with a thick strawberry jelly compote and filled with a squirt of cream in the middle - irresistible.
Get the recipe: Strawberry cream cupcakes
Key lime cupcakes
A creamy Swiss meringue buttercream, a light moist sponge and a tangy lime twist - just like the dessert but better!
Get the recipe: Key lime cupcakes
Coke float cupcakes
A moist, sweet cupcake packed with fizzy coke and topped with a dollop of vanilla ice cream - the kids are going to love them! Eat them quickly before the ice cream melts!
Get the recipe: Coke float cupcakes
Peach and raspberry cupcakes
Fresh and fruity! These cupcakes combine two summery seasonal fruits to make one delicious cupcake.
Get the recipe: Peach and raspberry cupcakes
Rainbow cupcakes
Bite into these tasty cupcakes to reveal a brightly-coloured rainbow sponge, they'll brighten up any grey summer day!
Get the recipe: Rainbow cupcakes
Eton mess cupcakes
Eton mess is the perfect dessert to enjoy in the summer months so why not bake the classic flavours into a sponge? A creamy, gooey meringue topping with a drizzle of strawberry sauce transforms a simple vanilla sponge into a mouth-watering treat.
Get the recipe: Eton Mess cupcakes
Hidden shape cupcakes
Give your friends and family a surprise this summer with these hidden shape cupcakes - bright pink butterflies brighten up a plain old vanilla sponge. Once you've mastered these, you can experiment with colours, flavours and shapes.
Get the recipe: Hidden shape cupcakes
Raspberry cream cupcakes
Enjoy these cupcakes with afternoon tea - they look fancy but it really doesn't take much to make these raspberry treats.
Get the recipe: Raspberry cream cupcakes
Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes
In season during the summer, beetroot is an interesting veg to use in your baking. If you've never had chocolate and beetroot cupcakes before then you're missing out! It produces a lovely rich sponge.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes
Tropical island cupcakes
If you can't get to a tropical island, then make your own by topping cupcakes with crumbled Digestives sand and chocolate wafer palm trees. Genius!
Get the recipe: Tropical island cupcakes
Raspberry red velvet cupcakes
Give classic red velvet cupcakes a summertime twist by topping them with in-season raspberries. They look so pretty, no-one will be able to resist!
Get the recipe: Raspberry red velvet cupcakes
Strawberry and basil cupcakes
The unusual combination of fragrant basil and slices of ripe strawberries will make these cupcakes a winner with any foodie friends.
Get the recipe: Strawberry and basil cupcakes
Bucket and spade cupcakes
We love a day at the seaside, eating fish and chips and building sandcastles. Get the kids to help recreate that holiday feeling by making these bucket and spade cupcakes together during the holidays.
Get the recipe: Bucket and spade cupcakes
Bride and groom cupcakes
Summer is peak wedding season. Make these if you're going to a wedding and give as a heartfelt present. Or, if you're the bride - wouldn't these make perfect favours for your guests?
Get the recipe: Bride and groom cupcakes
