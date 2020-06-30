We've rounded up some of our top summer cupcake recipes which are perfect for enjoying in the sunshine. From ice cream cone cupcakes to raspberry cream cupcakes, we have plenty of seasonal treats for you to make...

Baking became the new hit hobby in lockdown, with loads of us taking to our kitchens to cook up a storm with banana breads, cinnamon buns and the like. But now a new contender has come in, just in time for summer – cupcakes!

Considered a simple and easy-to-make treat, the staple of school bake sales and birthday parties, cupcakes are some of the best sweet treats to make when you’ve got a special event coming up. This summer, whether it’s a home-grown wedding or just a casual lunch with friends, cupcakes are a great go-to to celebrate the get-together.

They can come in all shapes and sizes as well. From the mini cupcakes, ideal if you want a light treat at a garden party, to big cake-sized cupcakes, we’ve got all the cupcake recipes you’ll need for enjoying the sunshine this year.

Cupcakes are also a great way to get the kids involved in the kitchen! With plenty of summer dessert ideas to choose from, cupcakes are some of the best to go for if you've got little ones who love a spot of baking.

If you’re looking for the full picture though, before you get to dessert preparation, maybe have a look at some of our other ideas for amazing summer-inspired meals. Like these recipes for summer soups, perfect for a light lunch in the midday sun, or a roundup of alternative Sunday lunch recipes, a great way to make sure everyone stays full while enjoying the sunshine.

Have a look at these summer cupcakes…