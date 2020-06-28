Looking for a pasta bake ideas? These 10 tasty pasta bakes take less time to prepare and use seasonal veg. Perfect for a quick and easy meal in the hot summer months.

There’s no need to ditch the pasta bake ideas just because the weather is getting warmer! While they are a traditional winter dish, a favourite of those who like to get under a blanket when the temperature drops, it doesn’t have to be this way. These delicious bakes are all bursting with fresh ingredients and kicks of real flavour, perfect for summer evenings.

From classics like carbonara to seasonal delights like our courgette bake, there is really a recipe for every occasion. Try one for an summer alternative to classic Sunday lunch even, as they are equally as filling but won’t leave you feeling in need of a nap afterwards.

But if you are in need of a full meal plan to see you through the weekend, then these pasta bakes will pair perfectly with one of our recipes for soup, fit for the summer. Whether it’s gazpacho or cabbage, a light take on a classic soup will be a fitting starter for your meal. You might also like our best recipes for potato salad – an essential component of any healthy BBQ or light lunch.

Most of these pasta bake recipes also only take an hour or less to prepare and cook, so you can have a delicious meal on the table in no time at all, that will feed all the mouths around the table.

You can make these pasta bakes dairy free very easily using non-dairy based cheeses, or vegan alternatives – so don’t feel spooked if the sight of all that cheese puts you off making a pasta bake.

If you’re looking for something equally seasonal to finish with for dessert, why not try some of our sweet summer-inspired cupcakes? Or other desserts? They’re sure to finish off any occasion perfectly, with choices like mini cupcakes and ice cream.

Check out these summer pasta bake ideas..