11 summer pasta bake ideas

    • Looking for a pasta bake ideas? These 10 tasty pasta bakes take less time to prepare and use seasonal veg. Perfect for a quick and easy meal in the hot summer months.

    There’s no need to ditch the pasta bake ideas just because the weather is getting warmer! While they are a traditional winter dish, a favourite of those who like to get under a blanket when the temperature drops, it doesn’t have to be this way. These delicious bakes are all bursting with fresh ingredients and kicks of real flavour, perfect for summer evenings.

    From classics like carbonara to seasonal delights like our courgette bake, there is really a recipe for every occasion. Try one for an summer alternative to classic Sunday lunch even, as they are equally as filling but won’t leave you feeling in need of a nap afterwards.

    But if you are in need of a full meal plan to see you through the weekend, then these pasta bakes will pair perfectly with one of our recipes for soup, fit for the summer. Whether it’s gazpacho or cabbage, a light take on a classic soup will be a fitting starter for your meal. You might also like our best recipes for potato salad – an essential component of any healthy BBQ or light lunch.

    Most of these pasta bake recipes also only take an hour or less to prepare and cook, so you can have a delicious meal on the table in no time at all, that will feed all the mouths around the table.

    You can make these pasta bakes dairy free very easily using non-dairy based cheeses, or vegan alternatives – so don’t feel spooked if the sight of all that cheese puts you off making a pasta bake.

    If you’re looking for something equally seasonal to finish with for dessert, why not try some of our sweet summer-inspired cupcakes? Or other desserts? They’re sure to finish off any occasion perfectly, with choices like mini cupcakes and ice cream.

    Check out these summer pasta bake ideas..

    Tom Kerridge’s creamy butternut squash pasta bake recipe

    A sure winner! About the recipe, Tom Kerridge himself said, "Rich and creamy, this could easily become a new favourite at home. It’s also a great way of getting a big portion of veg into your family without them even noticing! It’s all about the toppings: crunchy seeds and breadcrumbs, sweet chunks of butternut squash and nuggets of acidity from the sun-blushed tomatoes."

    Bolognese pasta bake
    Bolognese pasta bake

    This favourite pasta bake recipe takes just minutes to prepare - perfect for when it's too hot to cook.

    Tuna pasta bake
    Tuna pasta bake

    Along with tuna which is rich in healthy Omega 3 fats, this pasta bake also has healthy sweetcorn and is ready in just half an hour.

    Cheese and spinach pasta bake
    Cheese and spinach pasta bake

    This cheese-packed pasta bake is the perfect treat for the whole family on those warm summer evenings. You can serve this bake hot or cold and it's perfect with a side salad.

    Carbonara pasta bake
    Carbonara pasta bake

    Packed with delicious ingredients like ham and Parmesan, this tasty pasta bake is also super quick to make and the light sauce is the perfect partner to a fresh salad.

