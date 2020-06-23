15 summer soup recipes

Just because the sun is shining, it doesn't mean soup is off the menu! There are a whole host of light and healthy summer soups you can try, including these 15 delicious recipes...
If you’re bored of basic fillings for sandwiches or aren’t quite ready to crack open the BBQ, then maybe one of these summer soup recipes might be the answer? Along with potato salad, it’s one of those dishes that’s perfect for the hotter months because more often than not, you want less to eat as the hot weather suppresses our appetite.
It also joins the ranks of food that makes for a great summer starter if you’re looking to impress guests at a dinner party. Soup makes a great starter if you’re looking to have a bigger summer dinner as well – perhaps taking it alfresco. The great thing about this selection of summer soups is that many of them can be served cold so they’re perfect for a really warm, sunny day when all you want is something lighter and refreshing. Cold tomato soup is actually gazpacho, a delicious cooling soup served with croutons in a glass more often than not, for gentle sipping in the sunshine.
A great thing about homemade soup as well is that you know exactly what’s going into it, so if you’re endeavouring to go onto a low-salt or sodium diet, watch your protein intake or lower your carbohydrates, then you can do so very easily. It’s also an easy one to make in bulk and store in your freezer for the next time you want to whip something up in a hurry.
Like these ideas for summer soups and want something for dessert? Our summer desserts selection is perfect for hot weather and will have you wanting to invite guests over to enjoy it with you in no time – from cupcakes to ice cream, we’ve got all the ideas.
Click through to see all of our delicious summer soup recipes to keep you refreshed in the warmer months…
Gazpacho
First on the list is this classic summer soup...
Gazpacho is the ultimate summer soup. This traditional Spanish tomato soup is served chilled and is a delicious option for a light and refreshing meal. If you like your soup fiery, pack a punch by adding chilli and sun-dried tomato paste.
Slimming World spiced red lentil soup
Paired perfectly with a light salmon main, this red lentil soup makes the perfect starter to any dinner party or special occasion meal as it's simple to make with few ingredients, while being light and tasty. This Slimming World red lentil soup is made even easier as it comes from just the ingredients in your store cupboard like lentils, chopped tomatoes and vegetable stock.
Get the recipe: Slimming World spiced red lentil soup
Celery soup
The refreshing kick from the celery makes this soup an ideal one for summer. Serve it hot or cold your taste and sit back to enjoy your lunch, knowing that this soup is also packed full of vitamin C and antioxidants.
Get the recipe: Celery soup
Tomato and chilli soup
Tomatoes really are the fruit (yes!) of the summer season. One of the reasons being is that they're so versatile and easy to pair with vegetables, herbs and spices.
Make this easy soup recipe using fresh or tinned tomatoes for a quick summer lunch go-to.
Get the recipe: Tomato and chilli soup
Roast beetroot and apple soup
With its light ingredients and bright colours, a beetroot and apple soup is a great alternative to some of the more classic summer soups.
Get the recipe: Roast beetroot and apple soup
Italian red pepper soup
Capture the flavours of the hot and sunny Mediterranean with this deliciously fresh Italian red pepper soup. Perfect for taking the edge of cooler summer evenings, we love to serve this soup with a deliciously salty goats cheese toasts.
Get the recipe: Italian red pepper soup
Chicken miso soup
A really light option for lunch while also being full of protein, so it will keep you full for most of the day.
Combine your favourite Japanese flavours with the sunshine with this delicious, easy-to-make soup recipe.
Get the recipe: Chicken miso soup
Roast tomato and orange soup
This delicious and easy to make roast tomato and orange soup is a sweet soup which will really get your tastebuds dancing. Serve with toasted ciabatta bread or crusty French baguette.
Healthy jambalaya soup
This easy soup takes only 55 mins to make and is packed full of flavour thanks to the sausage and prawn combination. Add heaps of veggies too and this dish is just like a summer paella or BBQ, but in soup form.
Cream of courgette soup
This creamy courgette soup can be served hot or cold. Courgettes are in season from June to October so you have plenty of time to make use of this summery veg.
Creamy asparagus soup
British asparagus is in season (and a lot cheaper) from late spring to midsummer. Team it with leek and crème fraîche in this asparagus soup recipe and top with a poached egg for extra protein.
Strawberry gazpacho
Fancy trying something completely different to what you usually have for lunch? Say hello to our strawberry gazpacho. This gazpacho is made with strawberries, cucumber, spring onions and red peppers. It's perfect for making in advance so it has plenty of time to cool and infuse in the tarragon and garlic flavour.
Chilled cream cheese and watercress soup
Watercress is in season during the warmer months (April-October) and makes a light base for summer soups. Serve this watercress soup recipe with crunchy croutons for a more filling meal.
Chunky vegetable soup
If you're trying to lose weight over the summer months, this chunky vegetable soup is a great way of getting more of your 5-a-day. Made with lentils, leeks and your favourite seasonal veg, this soup is high in fibre and a lower-fat option for lunch or dinner.
Beetroot soup with cheese croutons
With fresh beetroot coming into season in July, one of the best things to do with them is to make a tangy beetroot soup. This recipe comes with homemade cheese croutons for extra bite.