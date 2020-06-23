15 summer soup recipes

Just because the sun is shining, it doesn't mean soup is off the menu! There are a whole host of light and healthy summer soups you can try, including these 15 delicious recipes...

If you’re bored of basic fillings for sandwiches or aren’t quite ready to crack open the BBQ, then maybe one of these summer soup recipes might be the answer? Along with potato salad, it’s one of those dishes that’s perfect for the hotter months because more often than not, you want less to eat as the hot weather suppresses our appetite.

It also joins the ranks of food that makes for a great summer starter if you’re looking to impress guests at a dinner party. Soup makes a great starter if you’re looking to have a bigger summer dinner as well – perhaps taking it alfresco. The great thing about this selection of summer soups is that many of them can be served cold so they’re perfect for a really warm, sunny day when all you want is something lighter and refreshing. Cold tomato soup is actually gazpacho, a delicious cooling soup served with croutons in a glass more often than not, for gentle sipping in the sunshine.

A great thing about homemade soup as well is that you know exactly what’s going into it, so if you’re endeavouring to go onto a low-salt or sodium diet, watch your protein intake or lower your carbohydrates, then you can do so very easily. It’s also an easy one to make in bulk and store in your freezer for the next time you want to whip something up in a hurry.

Like these ideas for summer soups and want something for dessert? Our summer desserts selection is perfect for hot weather and will have you wanting to invite guests over to enjoy it with you in no time – from cupcakes to ice cream, we’ve got all the ideas.

Click through to see all of our delicious summer soup recipes to keep you refreshed in the warmer months…