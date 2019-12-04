Trending:

Tasty omelette fillings and recipes

GoodtoKnow

If you love omelettes as much as we do you're going to love this round-up of our favourite omelette recipes and fillings. From sweet to savoury, we've got lots to choose from for breakfast, lunch or even dinner.

Latest Stories

If you love omelettes as much as we do you’re going to love this round-up of our favourite tasty omelette fillings and recipes. From sweet to savoury, we’ve got lots to choose from for breakfast, lunch or even dinner.

Some of our favourite fillings include smoked salmon, herb-infused sausages and roasted veggies too. Omelettes are such quick and easy meals to whip up and a great way of using up leftovers too.

Take a look through to see our quick and easy omelette fillings…

 

Mushroom frittata Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 1 of 12

Mushroom frittata

If you like mushrooms you really should try this delicious frittata. This filling omelette is perfect served with freshly prepared salad.

Get the recipe: Mushroom frittata

Souffle omelette with apples and blackberries Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 12

Souffle omelette with apples and blackberries

If you fancy giving your omelette a sweet twist, try this delicious apple and blackberries souffle omelette. It's light, it's fluffy and it tastes delicious!

Get the recipe: Souffle omelette with apples and blackberries

Cheese and ham omelette Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 3 of 12

Cheese and ham omelette

Sometimes you just can't beat a classic and this omelette is just that! Ready in minutes this mouth-watering omelette is perfect for breakfast or lunch.

Get the recipe: Cheese and ham omelette

Mushroom and leek omelette Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 4 of 12

Mushroom and leek omelette

This veggie combo not only looks great - it tastes it too! And it's a Weight Watchers recipe to boot.

Get the recipe: Mushroom and leek omelete

Sweet fruit omelette Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 12

Sweet fruit omelette

Have you ever thought about putting something sweet into your omelette? This simple fruit filled omelette combines bananas, apples and raspberries together to make one mouth-watering sweet treat.

Get the recipe: Fruit omelette

Smoky cheese souffle omelette Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 6 of 12

Smoky cheese souffle omelette

Nothing beats a classic cheese filled omelette and this recipe is just that. It's packed full of creamy cheese which gives those eggs a new lease of live and this omelette is extra fluffy too.

Get the recipe: Smoky cheese souffle omelette

Annabel Karmel's ratatouille omelette Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 12

Annabel Karmel’s ratatouille omelette

Roasted veggies covered in a delicious tomato based sauce will really transform your omelette making it perfect for serving alongside fresh salad leaves or as a side dish at a BBQ. This recipe is really simple too, so you can get the kids to help make it.

Get the recipe: Annabel Karmel's ratatouille omelette

Baked vegetable omelette Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 8 of 12

Baked vegetable omelette

Your omelette fillings don't need to be cheesy or creamy, this simple vegetable recipe is an easy, healthy option.

Get the recipe: Baked vegetable omelette

Sausage herby omelette Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 9 of 12

Sausage herby omelette

Pack your omelette full of tender sausages and a mixture of fresh herbs. It's the ideal recipe for meat eaters and is so filling you could have it for dinner on it's own. This recipe is a great way of using up leftover sausages too.

Get the recipe: Sausage herby omelette

Spring onion and Pancetta omelette Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 10 of 12

Spring onion and Pancetta omelette

This filling is ideal if you're having omelette for lunch as it's light and flavoursome but not too filling. The spring onion adds a tangy flavour and the Pancetta gives it a little hint of salt - the perfect combo.

Get the recipe: Spring onion and Pancetta omelette

Smoked salmon and asparagus omelette Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 12

Smoked-salmon-and-asparagus-omelette

Omelettes needn't be just for breakfasts. This tasty smoked salmon and asparagus recipe would make a great quick and easy romantic dinner.

Get the recipe: Smoked salmon and asparagus omelette

Bacon and potato wedge omelette Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: lovepotatoes.co.uk
This is an image 12 of 12

Bacon and potato wedge omelette

If you love bacon and you love potatoes, you're definitely going to want to try this recipe. The bacon adds a salty flavour to the omelette so there's no need for extra seasoning. The potato will give your omelette as Spanish feel.

Get the recipe: Bacon and potato wedge omelette