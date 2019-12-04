Tasty omelette fillings and recipes

If you love omelettes as much as we do you're going to love this round-up of our favourite omelette recipes and fillings. From sweet to savoury, we've got lots to choose from for breakfast, lunch or even dinner.
Some of our favourite fillings include smoked salmon, herb-infused sausages and roasted veggies too. Omelettes are such quick and easy meals to whip up and a great way of using up leftovers too.
Take a look through to see our quick and easy omelette fillings…
Mushroom frittata
If you like mushrooms you really should try this delicious frittata. This filling omelette is perfect served with freshly prepared salad.
Souffle omelette with apples and blackberries
If you fancy giving your omelette a sweet twist, try this delicious apple and blackberries souffle omelette. It's light, it's fluffy and it tastes delicious!
Get the recipe: Souffle omelette with apples and blackberries
Cheese and ham omelette
Sometimes you just can't beat a classic and this omelette is just that! Ready in minutes this mouth-watering omelette is perfect for breakfast or lunch.
Mushroom and leek omelette
This veggie combo not only looks great - it tastes it too! And it's a Weight Watchers recipe to boot.
Sweet fruit omelette
Have you ever thought about putting something sweet into your omelette? This simple fruit filled omelette combines bananas, apples and raspberries together to make one mouth-watering sweet treat.
Smoky cheese souffle omelette
Nothing beats a classic cheese filled omelette and this recipe is just that. It's packed full of creamy cheese which gives those eggs a new lease of live and this omelette is extra fluffy too.
Annabel Karmel’s ratatouille omelette
Roasted veggies covered in a delicious tomato based sauce will really transform your omelette making it perfect for serving alongside fresh salad leaves or as a side dish at a BBQ. This recipe is really simple too, so you can get the kids to help make it.
Baked vegetable omelette
Your omelette fillings don't need to be cheesy or creamy, this simple vegetable recipe is an easy, healthy option.
Sausage herby omelette
Pack your omelette full of tender sausages and a mixture of fresh herbs. It's the ideal recipe for meat eaters and is so filling you could have it for dinner on it's own. This recipe is a great way of using up leftover sausages too.
Spring onion and Pancetta omelette
This filling is ideal if you're having omelette for lunch as it's light and flavoursome but not too filling. The spring onion adds a tangy flavour and the Pancetta gives it a little hint of salt - the perfect combo.
Smoked-salmon-and-asparagus-omelette
Omelettes needn't be just for breakfasts. This tasty smoked salmon and asparagus recipe would make a great quick and easy romantic dinner.
Bacon and potato wedge omelette
If you love bacon and you love potatoes, you're definitely going to want to try this recipe. The bacon adds a salty flavour to the omelette so there's no need for extra seasoning. The potato will give your omelette as Spanish feel.