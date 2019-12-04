Tasty omelette fillings and recipes

If you love omelettes as much as we do you're going to love this round-up of our favourite omelette recipes and fillings. From sweet to savoury, we've got lots to choose from for breakfast, lunch or even dinner.

Some of our favourite fillings include smoked salmon, herb-infused sausages and roasted veggies too. Omelettes are such quick and easy meals to whip up and a great way of using up leftovers too.

Take a look through to see our quick and easy omelette fillings…