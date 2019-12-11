The 10 most wasted Christmas foods – and how to use them

Last year, it was shockingly predicted that more than 4.2 million Christmas dinners will be scraped into the bin at Christmas.

We look into the most wasted Christmas foods and how to use them, so you can make sure you use up everything you buy for the festive season.

Christmas is a time for giving, and sadly also for wasting.

In fact, so much food gets wasted during our festive period, it’s the equivalent of scraping more than 4.2 million Christmas dinners into the bin according to research conducted at Christmas 2015.

Just FYI, there will be enough gravy down the drain to fill an entire olympic sized pool.

The survey, carried out as part of Unilever’s Project Sunlight Clear A Plate campaign, demonstrates that the average person will spend £112 on their Christmas meal – a sum of money that would usually feed an average family for four whole days.

So, heres how to make sure you’re staying savvy this year and keeping the waste to a minimum.

10. Christmas puddings: 740,000

SO many Christmas puddings are thrown away, but this is one Christmas food that keeps. Make a Christmas pudding crumble and we promise you won’t need to keep it for long.