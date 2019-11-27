Trending:

The 50 most delicious chocolate desserts

Jessica Dady

Love chocolate? Well, you're in for a treat. We've rounded up 50 of our all-time favourite chocolate dessert recipes. From rich chocolate mousse to gooey chocolate brownies, we've got so many mouth-watering dessert recipes to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice...

It’s official – these are most delicious chocolate desserts. We just love chocolate here at goodtoknow and can’t get enough of the stuff. One of our favourite ways to make the most out of it is turning that beloved ingredient into a family-sized dessert.

Whether it’s a rich chocolate cheesecake, homemade chocolate ice cream or a melt-in-the-middle chocolate pud, we’re sure you’ll agree with us when we say, chocolate makes everything better.

Love baking? We’ve got loads more lovely pudding recipes right here.

See our 50 delicious chocolate dessert recipes…

most delicious chocolate desserts Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 1 of 50

First up! This delicious chocolate ice cream bombe is perfect for special occasions. It's so simple to make using only 7 ingredients. Chocolate ice cream, a thick layer of chocolate, fudge and pistachios makes this chocolate dessert one to remember.

Get the recipe: Chocolate ice cream bombe

Chocolate pudding Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 2 of 50

Chocolate pudding

It only takes six ingredients to rustle up four of these gooey puds - and you'll probably have most of the ingredients ready and waiting in the cupboard! Much better than the shop-bought microwave versions, these puds can be prepared and cooked in only 30 mins.

Get the recipe: Chocolate pudding

Chocolate and raspberry tart Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 50

Chocolate and raspberry tart

How good does this chocolate tart look? This deep-dished tart has a buttery pastry base, a smooth, dark chocolate filling and fresh raspberries for the topping. Leave to set in the fridge for as long as you can hold yourself back to get that perfectly cut slice.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and raspberry tart

Salted caramel chocolate pots Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 4 of 50

Salted caramel chocolate pots

We're going through a salted caramel faze at the moment. Whether it's salted caramel ice cream or a salted caramel tart, we just can't get enough of the stuff and now we've gone one step further and added chocolate into the mix. If you want to know what all the fuss is about, you really need to try these salted caramel choc pots - they're just too good.

Get the recipe: Salted caramel chocolate pots

Chocolate hazelnut cheesecake Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 50

Chocolate hazelnut cheesecake

This indulgent chocolate and hazelnut cheesecake not only looks good but tastes good too combining double cream with full-fat soft cheese and dark chocolate. The base is made from crushed shortbread biscuits and butter for an extra sweet finish. Decorate with chocolate curls and ta-dah, you've got a delicious cheesecake to share with the gang.

Get the recipe: Chocolate hazelnut cheesecake

Chocolate mousse Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 6 of 50

Chocolate mousse

We just love chocolate mousse don't you? If you've never made mousse before, this recipe is going to be a big help with step-by-step pictures - from melting the chocolate to whisking the egg whites. Top your little chocolate pots with ice cream or even Maltesers or crushed chocolate for a different texture.

Get the recipe: Chocolate mousse

Chocolate profiteroles Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 7 of 50

Chocolate profiteroles

Sweet, buttery profiteroles stuffed with fresh cream and covered in a rich chocolate sauce - what more could you want? These delicious treats are easy to prepare and perfect for feeding a lot of people in one go. They just wouldn't be the same without that drizzle of chocolate sauce though!

Get the recipe: Chocolate profiteroles

Chocolate raspberry terrine Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 50

Chocolate raspberry terrine

Not only is this terrine full of chocolate, it's topped with chocolate too - not to mention the lovely flavours of of brandy, coffee and sharp fresh raspberries - what's not to love? Serve this chocolate dessert in the centre of your dinner table - it deserves to be shown off.

Get the recipe: Chocolate raspberry terrine

Chocolate and orange soufflé Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 50

Chocolate and orange soufflé

A splash of Grand Marnier gives this rich chocolate soufflé a sophisticated twist that is sure to please your guests. It's the ideal dinner party dessert when you're in the mood for seriously impressing. The combination of the dark chocolate and cocoa powder makes this soufflé even more luxurious.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and orange soufflé

Chocolate ice cream Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 10 of 50

Chocolate ice cream

Have you ever made chocolate ice cream before? It's not as hard as you may think. This recipe mixes cream, dark chocolate, egg yolks and caster sugar together to make a luxurious chocolate ice cream, perfect for scooping. You could even go one step further and add in some chocolate chips for a chocolaty crunch!

Get the recipe: Chocolate ice cream

Rich chocolate torte Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 11 of 50

Rich chocolate torte

The name of this chocolate dessert says it all - a rich chocolate torte. A torte is a dense cake and this one is made with dark chocolate, ground almonds and is smothered in a gooey, rich chocolate topping. All you need now is a scoop of ice cream!

Get the recipe: Rich chocolate torte

Chocolate banoffee pie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 12 of 50

Chocolate banoffee pie

Chocolate? Check. Toffee? Check. Bananas? Check. This mouth-watering dessert combines these three ingredients together to make a masterpiece. This pie has buttery biscuit base, a thick cream and chocolate filling and some lightly warmed bananas on top - spoons at the ready!

Get the recipe: Chocolate banoffee pie

Chocolate and Irish cream roulade Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 13 of 50

Chocolate and Irish cream roulade

This chocolate and Irish cream roulade is perfect for special occasions or dinner parties as it serves up to 8 people and will look pretty impressive sitting in the centre of your spread. This roulade is packed with plenty of chocolate too, combining plain chocolate and cocoa powder together along with double cream and of course, that heavenly drop of Irish cream.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and Irish cream roulade

Chocolate and caramel lava fondant Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 50

Chocolate and caramel lava fondant

What better way to finish dinner than with a naughty chocolate treat? This pud is filled with a caramel lava which oozes out when cutting into the soft, rich chocolate sponge. This pud really does taste as good as it looks and would be perfect served with ice cream or lashings of single cream.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and caramel lava fondant

Chocolate and hazelnut cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 15 of 50

Chocolate and hazelnut cake

Cake doesn't just have to be an afternoon treat you know, it can be an after dinner treat too. This gooey, brownie-like cake ditches the flour for earthy, blanched hazelnuts instead, leaving the sponge soft and bursting with nutty flavour. Serve with a dash of cream or a scoop of ice cream - the choice is yours!

Get the recipe: Chocolate and hazelnut cake

Double chocolate mousse Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Westend61/REX/Shutterstock
This is an image 16 of 50

Double chocolate mousse

If you love chocolate mousse, you're going to want to make this mouth-watering treat for dessert. It combines plain chocolate, white chocolate and double cream for a rich, indulgent treat for the whole family. The only downside is that you have to have a little patience while it sets in the fridge - it's definitely worth the wait!

Get the recipe: Double chocolate mousse

Chocolate fondue Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 17 of 50

Chocolate fondue

It only takes three ingredients to make this chocolate fondue and what makes this dessert even better is that you can dip whatever you please in it, fruit, biscuits, marshmallows, cake - whatever you fancy! This is definitely one for sharing with the kids; just make sure you have plenty of napkins to hand as they're sure to be messy.

Get the recipe: Chocolate fondue

Choc-anoffee roulade Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 18 of 50

Choc-anoffee roulade

A soft spongy roulade and a sweet, creamy filling (made with double cream, chocolate and toffee sauce) makes this dessert a real crowd pleaser. Watch it disappear of the table in seconds.

Get the recipe: Choc-anoffee roulade

Chocolate tiramisu cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 19 of 50

Chocolate tiramisu cake

We just love chocolate, don't you? Coffee and chocolate is a classic combination and this recipe proves why they're a match made in heaven. A creamy mascarpone layer brings the whole dessert together with a smooth and rich finish.

Get the recipe: Chocolate tiramisu cake

Chocolate brownie Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 20 of 50

Chocolate brownie

Chocolate brownies are one of our favourite chocolate desserts, especially if you serve them gooey and warm straight from the oven. A scoop of ice cream, drizzle of custard or dash of cream will transfer this rich, luxurious bake into a chocoholics dream. Spoons at the ready!

Get the recipe: Chocolate brownie

Chocolate crust mascarpone pudding Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 21 of 50

Chocolate crust mascarpone pudding

When we say that it doesn't take much to make this dessert, we're not
kidding. Crushed ginger nut biscuits and melted dark chocolate make up
the base of this pud, then all you need is a little fresh mascarpone
cream and fruits - that's all there is to it! The sweetness of the
raspberries and mango work really well with the sharpness of the dark
chocolate but you can experiment with different fruits for different
flavours.

Get the recipe: Chocolate crust mascarpone pudding

Panettone and dark chocolate bombe Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: George Seper
This is an image 22 of 50

Panettone and dark chocolate bombe

Panettone is often served for dessert or as an afternoon treat around Christmas time. Of course, we've taken this classic to the next level by filling it with dark chocolate, cream and milk to make an ice cream like middle. It'll be the talk of the evening when you cut into this beauty to reveal it's creamy, chocolate insides. You could even take it to the next level and drizzle it in chocolate sauce too.

Get the recipe: Panettone and dark chocolate bombe

Dark and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 23 of 50

Dark and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake

This delicious cheesecake combines white chocolate and dark chocolate to make a mouth-watering dessert that's the perfect treat on a Sunday afternoon served with a dash of cream. The fresh raspberries give this cheesecake a fruity flavour which works really well with the different chocolates.

Get the recipe: Dark and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake

Chocolate banoffee pudding Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 24 of 50

Chocolate banoffee pudding

Not only is this sweet pudding topped with warm melted chocolate, it's packed with chocolate chips too. Banana, double cream and generous amounts of chocolate - what more could you want from the dessert?

Get the recipe: Chocolate banoffee pudding

Rocky road cheesecake Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 25 of 50

Rocky road cheesecake

Not only is this cheesecake of the chocolate variety, it's packed with marshmallows, crushed chocolate chip cookies and drizzled in even more chocolate. All that's missing is a generous scoop of chocolate ice cream - well, we all deserve a treat every now and then!

Get the recipe: Rocky road cheesecake

White chocolate parfait Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 26 of 50

White chocolate parfait

We think white chocolate is just as good as dark or milk and that's why this creamy white chocolate parfait is up there with the greats. A parfait may sound rather fancy, but it's pretty simple once you've mastered the basics. This dessert is topped with grated chocolate and fresh raspberries mmm...

Get the recipe: White chocolate parfait

Black Forest gateau Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 27 of 50

Black Forest gateau

If you're looking for a chocolate dessert with the 'wow' factor, this is it. A soft chocolate and kirsch-infused sponge with layers and layers of fresh whipping cream makes this gateau one to remember. Finish with cherries and grated dark chocolate and watch it disappear in seconds.

Get the recipe: Black Forest gateau

Chocolate pizza Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 28 of 50

Chocolate pizza

This is one for the kids, a chocolate covered pizza. It might sound crazy but this sweet treat works like a dream and is a fun dessert that the kids can help you make too. All you need is a ready-baked pizza base, some chocolate spread or melted chocolate and some extras for decorating - let your chocolaty imagination run wild!

Get the recipe: Chocolate pizza

Chocolate pancakes with chocolate hazelnut spread Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 29 of 50

Chocolate pancakes with chocolate hazelnut spread

Pancakes for dessert? Oh, go on then! Pancakes are a good option for mid-week dessert as they're really easy and cheap to throw together. These pancakes are better than all the rest as they're chocolate flavoured and filled with chocolate too mmm... Fresh strawberries and chopped hazelnuts will make your pancake extra special.

Get the recipe: Chocolate pancakes with chocolate hazelnut spread

Churros with chocolate sauce Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 30 of 50

Churros with chocolate sauce

These sweet Mexican classics are much easier to make than you may think and are just perfect served with warm, melted chocolate for dipping. Dust your churros with some sugar and get dunking. If you're planning on serving them for friends and family, you might need little plates and extra napkins for catching any unwanted chocolate drips - you wouldn't want them to go to waste!

Get the recipe: Churros and chocolate

Dark chocolate mocha mousse Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 31 of 50

Dark chocolate mocha mousse

If you're a coffee fan and love a chocolate mousse, you're definitely going to want to try this recipe. The bitter taste of the dark chocolate and the warming flavour of the coffee will melt in your mouth with every spoonful.

Get the recipe: Dark chocolate mocha mousse

Chocolate orange fondant puddings Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 32 of 50

Chocolate orange fondant puddings

Oh how we love these gooey, rich and warming fondant puddings. With a slight hint of orange, these puds beat those shop-bought versions hands down. We'd recommend following the times in this recipe as accurately as possible to make sure your pud doesn't overcook and has that delicious gooey centre.

Get the recipe: Chocolate orange fondant puddings

Millionaire’s shortbread Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 33 of 50

Millionaire’s shortbread

Have you ever made a Millionaire's shortbread before? No? Well, it's really simple to make with three sweet and delicious layers; a buttery biscuits base, rich caramel centre and a dark chocolate coating. It's the perfect way to make the most out of any leftover chocolate you might roaming around the kitchen.

Get the recipe: Millionaire's shortbread

Chocolate meringue pyramid Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 34 of 50

Chocolate meringue pyramid

Want to make the most of that bar of chocolate sitting in your fridge? We'd recommend making this beauty. Layers of homemade meringues, fresh whipping cream, raspberries and broken up chocolate pieces - it's so simple but looks like a work of art. Of course, no one has to know how easy it was to make.

Get the recipe: Chocolate meringue pyramid

Chocolate gateau Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 35 of 50

Chocolate gateau

This ridiculously rich chocolate gateau is a chocoholic's dream. With a chocolate-infused sponge and a luxurious dark chocolate icing, we don't think this cake will last very long when it comes to serving. Make this dessert even chocolatier by adding chocolate curls or sprinkles to the top.

Get the recipe: Chocolate gateau

Salted caramel chocolate torte Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 36 of 50

Salted caramel chocolate torte

Dark chocolate makes up the centre of this torte along with a digestive biscuit base and a salted caramel layer. And what makes this torte better than all the rest? Well, it doesn't have to be baked which means you can prepare it in advance and have it one the table when it suits you.

Get the recipe: Salted caramel chocolate torte

Chocolate croissant and banana pudding Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 37 of 50

Chocolate croissant and banana pudding

This dessert takes bread and butter pudding to a whole new level, swapping bread for buttery croissants instead. A few scoops of chocolate spread go a long way in this recipe to give it that indulgent chocolate flavour. It's the perfect dessert for grown-ups.

Get the recipe: Chocolate croissant and banana pudding

White chocolate mousse with caramel sauce Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 38 of 50

White chocolate mousse with caramel sauce

This elegant, fuss-free white chocolate mousse is much lighter than the usual dark chocolate mousse. With a sweet caramel surprise at the bottom, make this mousse for dessert when it's your turn to host the dinner party.

Get the recipe: White chocolate mousse with caramel sauce

Hairy Bikers' hazelnut and chocolate vacherin Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 39 of 50

Hairy Bikers’ hazelnut and chocolate vacherin

Wow! How impressive is this chocolate vacherin by the Hairy Bikers? This showstopping chocolate dessert has layer upon layer of flavour thanks to the dark chocolate filling and hazelnut meringue. Feel free to go crazy with the berries - strawberries, blackberries or blueberries would work just as well, or even a mixture of them all.

Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' hazelnut and chocolate vacherin

Chocolate and salted caramel ice cream cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 40 of 50

Chocolate and salted caramel ice cream cake

This professional-looking ice cream cake is simple to make. With double cream, caramel and chocolate in the mix, we just know that this dessert is going to go down a treat after dinner. Decorate with chocolate curls and enjoy!

Get the recipe: Chocolate and salted caramel ice cream cake

Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 41 of 50

Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding

If you're stuck with a glut of hot cross buns over Easter then we'd highly recommending rustling up this chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding. Scatter the chocolate pieces over the buns and custard mix and watch it melt and ooze into the pud mmm...

Get the recipe: Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding

Pear and chocolate cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 42 of 50

Pear and chocolate cake

The sweet, juiciness of pears and the bitterness of dark chocolate make this tart one of our favourites. It's a great way of using up any leftover pears you might have ripening in the fruit bowl and of course is bursting with chocolaty goodness.

Get the recipe: Pear and chocolate cake

Chocolate praline meringue roulade Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 43 of 50

Chocolate praline meringue roulade

It doesn't take much to make this roulade with a chocolate sponge, creamy filling and crisp meringue coating. Finished with a generous drizzling of melted chocolate, this dessert is sure to become a family favourite.

Get the recipe: Chocolate praline meringue roulade

Malteser pavlova Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 44 of 50

Malteser pavlova

There's not much to say about this Maltesers pavlova other than the fact that it's amazing! A homemade chocolate meringue base and a light, creamy white chocolate centre makes it worth the effort. Top with Maltesers and grated chocolate and ta-dah, you've got a chocolate masterpiece!

Get the recipe: Malteser pavlova

Black Forest trifle Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 45 of 50

Black Forest trifle

If you've got a massive crowd over for dinner, this Black Forest trifle is the perfect choice feeding up to 10 people. Each layer of this trifle is special in its own way - our favourite being the chocolate custard layer, how delicious!

Get the recipe: Black Forest trifle

Rocky road ice cream Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 46 of 50

Rocky road ice cream

The kids are seriously going to love this rocky road ice cream which mixes condensed milk, dark chocolate and custard together for the ice cream base. Crushed digestive biscuits, milk choc chunks and mini marshmallows make up the rocky road element of this ice cream - what are you waiting for?

Get the recipe: Rocky road ice cream

Mary Berry’s chocolate cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 47 of 50

Mary Berry’s chocolate cake

This indulgent chocolate cake not only looks good but tastes good too. It takes only 50 minutes to prepare and serves 6 people. It’s perfect for mid-week sweet treat - you’ll definitely be licking the spoon.

Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s chocolate cake

Irish cream chocolate torte Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 48 of 50

Irish cream chocolate torte

This Irish cream chocolate torte has a light texture like a cheesecake and a rich chocolate mousse flavour. Topped with crushed digestive biscuits, this chocolate wonder is best made the day before you want to serve it so it has plenty of time to set in the fridge.

Get the recipe: Irish cream chocolate torte

White chocolate and berry tart Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 49 of 50

White chocolate and berry tart

We think white chocolate is just as good as milk or dark, don't you? This sweet tart combines white chocolate, mascarpone and double cream to make the filling and uses a ready-made shortcrust pastry case so it only takes 20 mins to whip up. All you have to do is wait patiently whilst it sets in the fridge - easier said than done!

Get the recipe: White chocolate and berry tart

most delicious chocolate desserts Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media
This is an image 50 of 50

Chocolate bread and butter pudding

How good does this chocolate bread and butter pudding look? This recipe combines leftover bread with cream, dark chocolate and a dash of amaretto for the ultimate chocolate dessert. You just won’t be able to resist going in for seconds.

Get the recipe: Chocolate bread and butter pudding