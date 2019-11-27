The 50 most delicious chocolate desserts

Love chocolate? Well, you're in for a treat. We've rounded up 50 of our all-time favourite chocolate dessert recipes. From rich chocolate mousse to gooey chocolate brownies, we've got so many mouth-watering dessert recipes to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice...

It’s official – these are most delicious chocolate desserts. We just love chocolate here at goodtoknow and can’t get enough of the stuff. One of our favourite ways to make the most out of it is turning that beloved ingredient into a family-sized dessert.

Whether it’s a rich chocolate cheesecake, homemade chocolate ice cream or a melt-in-the-middle chocolate pud, we’re sure you’ll agree with us when we say, chocolate makes everything better.

Love baking? We’ve got loads more lovely pudding recipes right here.

See our 50 delicious chocolate dessert recipes…