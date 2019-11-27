The 50 most delicious chocolate desserts

Love chocolate? Well, you're in for a treat. We've rounded up 50 of our all-time favourite chocolate dessert recipes. From rich chocolate mousse to gooey chocolate brownies, we've got so many mouth-watering dessert recipes to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice...
It’s official – these are most delicious chocolate desserts. We just love chocolate here at goodtoknow and can’t get enough of the stuff. One of our favourite ways to make the most out of it is turning that beloved ingredient into a family-sized dessert.
Whether it’s a rich chocolate cheesecake, homemade chocolate ice cream or a melt-in-the-middle chocolate pud, we’re sure you’ll agree with us when we say, chocolate makes everything better.
Love baking? We’ve got loads more lovely pudding recipes right here.
See our 50 delicious chocolate dessert recipes…
The 51 most delicious chocolate desserts
First up! This delicious chocolate ice cream bombe is perfect for special occasions. It's so simple to make using only 7 ingredients. Chocolate ice cream, a thick layer of chocolate, fudge and pistachios makes this chocolate dessert one to remember.
Chocolate pudding
It only takes six ingredients to rustle up four of these gooey puds - and you'll probably have most of the ingredients ready and waiting in the cupboard! Much better than the shop-bought microwave versions, these puds can be prepared and cooked in only 30 mins.
Chocolate and raspberry tart
How good does this chocolate tart look? This deep-dished tart has a buttery pastry base, a smooth, dark chocolate filling and fresh raspberries for the topping. Leave to set in the fridge for as long as you can hold yourself back to get that perfectly cut slice.
Salted caramel chocolate pots
We're going through a salted caramel faze at the moment. Whether it's salted caramel ice cream or a salted caramel tart, we just can't get enough of the stuff and now we've gone one step further and added chocolate into the mix. If you want to know what all the fuss is about, you really need to try these salted caramel choc pots - they're just too good.
Chocolate hazelnut cheesecake
This indulgent chocolate and hazelnut cheesecake not only looks good but tastes good too combining double cream with full-fat soft cheese and dark chocolate. The base is made from crushed shortbread biscuits and butter for an extra sweet finish. Decorate with chocolate curls and ta-dah, you've got a delicious cheesecake to share with the gang.
Chocolate mousse
We just love chocolate mousse don't you? If you've never made mousse before, this recipe is going to be a big help with step-by-step pictures - from melting the chocolate to whisking the egg whites. Top your little chocolate pots with ice cream or even Maltesers or crushed chocolate for a different texture.
Chocolate profiteroles
Sweet, buttery profiteroles stuffed with fresh cream and covered in a rich chocolate sauce - what more could you want? These delicious treats are easy to prepare and perfect for feeding a lot of people in one go. They just wouldn't be the same without that drizzle of chocolate sauce though!
Chocolate raspberry terrine
Not only is this terrine full of chocolate, it's topped with chocolate too - not to mention the lovely flavours of of brandy, coffee and sharp fresh raspberries - what's not to love? Serve this chocolate dessert in the centre of your dinner table - it deserves to be shown off.
Chocolate and orange soufflé
A splash of Grand Marnier gives this rich chocolate soufflé a sophisticated twist that is sure to please your guests. It's the ideal dinner party dessert when you're in the mood for seriously impressing. The combination of the dark chocolate and cocoa powder makes this soufflé even more luxurious.
Chocolate ice cream
Have you ever made chocolate ice cream before? It's not as hard as you may think. This recipe mixes cream, dark chocolate, egg yolks and caster sugar together to make a luxurious chocolate ice cream, perfect for scooping. You could even go one step further and add in some chocolate chips for a chocolaty crunch!
Rich chocolate torte
The name of this chocolate dessert says it all - a rich chocolate torte. A torte is a dense cake and this one is made with dark chocolate, ground almonds and is smothered in a gooey, rich chocolate topping. All you need now is a scoop of ice cream!
Chocolate banoffee pie
Chocolate? Check. Toffee? Check. Bananas? Check. This mouth-watering dessert combines these three ingredients together to make a masterpiece. This pie has buttery biscuit base, a thick cream and chocolate filling and some lightly warmed bananas on top - spoons at the ready!
Chocolate and Irish cream roulade
This chocolate and Irish cream roulade is perfect for special occasions or dinner parties as it serves up to 8 people and will look pretty impressive sitting in the centre of your spread. This roulade is packed with plenty of chocolate too, combining plain chocolate and cocoa powder together along with double cream and of course, that heavenly drop of Irish cream.
Chocolate and caramel lava fondant
What better way to finish dinner than with a naughty chocolate treat? This pud is filled with a caramel lava which oozes out when cutting into the soft, rich chocolate sponge. This pud really does taste as good as it looks and would be perfect served with ice cream or lashings of single cream.
Chocolate and hazelnut cake
Cake doesn't just have to be an afternoon treat you know, it can be an after dinner treat too. This gooey, brownie-like cake ditches the flour for earthy, blanched hazelnuts instead, leaving the sponge soft and bursting with nutty flavour. Serve with a dash of cream or a scoop of ice cream - the choice is yours!
Double chocolate mousse
If you love chocolate mousse, you're going to want to make this mouth-watering treat for dessert. It combines plain chocolate, white chocolate and double cream for a rich, indulgent treat for the whole family. The only downside is that you have to have a little patience while it sets in the fridge - it's definitely worth the wait!
Chocolate fondue
It only takes three ingredients to make this chocolate fondue and what makes this dessert even better is that you can dip whatever you please in it, fruit, biscuits, marshmallows, cake - whatever you fancy! This is definitely one for sharing with the kids; just make sure you have plenty of napkins to hand as they're sure to be messy.
Choc-anoffee roulade
A soft spongy roulade and a sweet, creamy filling (made with double cream, chocolate and toffee sauce) makes this dessert a real crowd pleaser. Watch it disappear of the table in seconds.
Chocolate tiramisu cake
We just love chocolate, don't you? Coffee and chocolate is a classic combination and this recipe proves why they're a match made in heaven. A creamy mascarpone layer brings the whole dessert together with a smooth and rich finish.
Chocolate brownie
Chocolate brownies are one of our favourite chocolate desserts, especially if you serve them gooey and warm straight from the oven. A scoop of ice cream, drizzle of custard or dash of cream will transfer this rich, luxurious bake into a chocoholics dream. Spoons at the ready!
Chocolate crust mascarpone pudding
When we say that it doesn't take much to make this dessert, we're not
kidding. Crushed ginger nut biscuits and melted dark chocolate make up
the base of this pud, then all you need is a little fresh mascarpone
cream and fruits - that's all there is to it! The sweetness of the
raspberries and mango work really well with the sharpness of the dark
chocolate but you can experiment with different fruits for different
flavours.
Panettone and dark chocolate bombe
Panettone is often served for dessert or as an afternoon treat around Christmas time. Of course, we've taken this classic to the next level by filling it with dark chocolate, cream and milk to make an ice cream like middle. It'll be the talk of the evening when you cut into this beauty to reveal it's creamy, chocolate insides. You could even take it to the next level and drizzle it in chocolate sauce too.
Dark and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake
This delicious cheesecake combines white chocolate and dark chocolate to make a mouth-watering dessert that's the perfect treat on a Sunday afternoon served with a dash of cream. The fresh raspberries give this cheesecake a fruity flavour which works really well with the different chocolates.
Get the recipe: Dark and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake
Chocolate banoffee pudding
Not only is this sweet pudding topped with warm melted chocolate, it's packed with chocolate chips too. Banana, double cream and generous amounts of chocolate - what more could you want from the dessert?
Rocky road cheesecake
Not only is this cheesecake of the chocolate variety, it's packed with marshmallows, crushed chocolate chip cookies and drizzled in even more chocolate. All that's missing is a generous scoop of chocolate ice cream - well, we all deserve a treat every now and then!
White chocolate parfait
We think white chocolate is just as good as dark or milk and that's why this creamy white chocolate parfait is up there with the greats. A parfait may sound rather fancy, but it's pretty simple once you've mastered the basics. This dessert is topped with grated chocolate and fresh raspberries mmm...
Black Forest gateau
If you're looking for a chocolate dessert with the 'wow' factor, this is it. A soft chocolate and kirsch-infused sponge with layers and layers of fresh whipping cream makes this gateau one to remember. Finish with cherries and grated dark chocolate and watch it disappear in seconds.
Chocolate pizza
This is one for the kids, a chocolate covered pizza. It might sound crazy but this sweet treat works like a dream and is a fun dessert that the kids can help you make too. All you need is a ready-baked pizza base, some chocolate spread or melted chocolate and some extras for decorating - let your chocolaty imagination run wild!
Chocolate pancakes with chocolate hazelnut spread
Pancakes for dessert? Oh, go on then! Pancakes are a good option for mid-week dessert as they're really easy and cheap to throw together. These pancakes are better than all the rest as they're chocolate flavoured and filled with chocolate too mmm... Fresh strawberries and chopped hazelnuts will make your pancake extra special.
Get the recipe: Chocolate pancakes with chocolate hazelnut spread
Churros with chocolate sauce
These sweet Mexican classics are much easier to make than you may think and are just perfect served with warm, melted chocolate for dipping. Dust your churros with some sugar and get dunking. If you're planning on serving them for friends and family, you might need little plates and extra napkins for catching any unwanted chocolate drips - you wouldn't want them to go to waste!
Dark chocolate mocha mousse
If you're a coffee fan and love a chocolate mousse, you're definitely going to want to try this recipe. The bitter taste of the dark chocolate and the warming flavour of the coffee will melt in your mouth with every spoonful.
Chocolate orange fondant puddings
Oh how we love these gooey, rich and warming fondant puddings. With a slight hint of orange, these puds beat those shop-bought versions hands down. We'd recommend following the times in this recipe as accurately as possible to make sure your pud doesn't overcook and has that delicious gooey centre.
Millionaire’s shortbread
Have you ever made a Millionaire's shortbread before? No? Well, it's really simple to make with three sweet and delicious layers; a buttery biscuits base, rich caramel centre and a dark chocolate coating. It's the perfect way to make the most out of any leftover chocolate you might roaming around the kitchen.
Chocolate meringue pyramid
Want to make the most of that bar of chocolate sitting in your fridge? We'd recommend making this beauty. Layers of homemade meringues, fresh whipping cream, raspberries and broken up chocolate pieces - it's so simple but looks like a work of art. Of course, no one has to know how easy it was to make.
Chocolate gateau
This ridiculously rich chocolate gateau is a chocoholic's dream. With a chocolate-infused sponge and a luxurious dark chocolate icing, we don't think this cake will last very long when it comes to serving. Make this dessert even chocolatier by adding chocolate curls or sprinkles to the top.
Salted caramel chocolate torte
Dark chocolate makes up the centre of this torte along with a digestive biscuit base and a salted caramel layer. And what makes this torte better than all the rest? Well, it doesn't have to be baked which means you can prepare it in advance and have it one the table when it suits you.
Chocolate croissant and banana pudding
This dessert takes bread and butter pudding to a whole new level, swapping bread for buttery croissants instead. A few scoops of chocolate spread go a long way in this recipe to give it that indulgent chocolate flavour. It's the perfect dessert for grown-ups.
White chocolate mousse with caramel sauce
This elegant, fuss-free white chocolate mousse is much lighter than the usual dark chocolate mousse. With a sweet caramel surprise at the bottom, make this mousse for dessert when it's your turn to host the dinner party.
Hairy Bikers’ hazelnut and chocolate vacherin
Wow! How impressive is this chocolate vacherin by the Hairy Bikers? This showstopping chocolate dessert has layer upon layer of flavour thanks to the dark chocolate filling and hazelnut meringue. Feel free to go crazy with the berries - strawberries, blackberries or blueberries would work just as well, or even a mixture of them all.
Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' hazelnut and chocolate vacherin
Chocolate and salted caramel ice cream cake
This professional-looking ice cream cake is simple to make. With double cream, caramel and chocolate in the mix, we just know that this dessert is going to go down a treat after dinner. Decorate with chocolate curls and enjoy!
Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding
If you're stuck with a glut of hot cross buns over Easter then we'd highly recommending rustling up this chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding. Scatter the chocolate pieces over the buns and custard mix and watch it melt and ooze into the pud mmm...
Get the recipe: Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding
Pear and chocolate cake
The sweet, juiciness of pears and the bitterness of dark chocolate make this tart one of our favourites. It's a great way of using up any leftover pears you might have ripening in the fruit bowl and of course is bursting with chocolaty goodness.
Chocolate praline meringue roulade
It doesn't take much to make this roulade with a chocolate sponge, creamy filling and crisp meringue coating. Finished with a generous drizzling of melted chocolate, this dessert is sure to become a family favourite.
Malteser pavlova
There's not much to say about this Maltesers pavlova other than the fact that it's amazing! A homemade chocolate meringue base and a light, creamy white chocolate centre makes it worth the effort. Top with Maltesers and grated chocolate and ta-dah, you've got a chocolate masterpiece!
Black Forest trifle
If you've got a massive crowd over for dinner, this Black Forest trifle is the perfect choice feeding up to 10 people. Each layer of this trifle is special in its own way - our favourite being the chocolate custard layer, how delicious!
Rocky road ice cream
The kids are seriously going to love this rocky road ice cream which mixes condensed milk, dark chocolate and custard together for the ice cream base. Crushed digestive biscuits, milk choc chunks and mini marshmallows make up the rocky road element of this ice cream - what are you waiting for?
Mary Berry’s chocolate cake
This indulgent chocolate cake not only looks good but tastes good too. It takes only 50 minutes to prepare and serves 6 people. It’s perfect for mid-week sweet treat - you’ll definitely be licking the spoon.
Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s chocolate cake
Irish cream chocolate torte
This Irish cream chocolate torte has a light texture like a cheesecake and a rich chocolate mousse flavour. Topped with crushed digestive biscuits, this chocolate wonder is best made the day before you want to serve it so it has plenty of time to set in the fridge.
Get the recipe: Irish cream chocolate torte
White chocolate and berry tart
We think white chocolate is just as good as milk or dark, don't you? This sweet tart combines white chocolate, mascarpone and double cream to make the filling and uses a ready-made shortcrust pastry case so it only takes 20 mins to whip up. All you have to do is wait patiently whilst it sets in the fridge - easier said than done!
Chocolate bread and butter pudding
How good does this chocolate bread and butter pudding look? This recipe combines leftover bread with cream, dark chocolate and a dash of amaretto for the ultimate chocolate dessert. You just won’t be able to resist going in for seconds.