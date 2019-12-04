The best pork chop recipes

We've rounded up some of our best pork chop recipes and popped them all in one place just for you.

From classic pork chops with apple to honey to mustard and orange pork chops, we’ve got plenty of delicious pork chop recipes for you to choose from when cooking this cut of meat.

If you’re looking for something cheap, quick and easy to cook for dinner then pork chop recipes could be your answer.

Plus sometimes you can get bored of cooking the same meats like chicken, lamb and beef over and over again, so pork is a great alternative.

The meat can be transformed into many a different dish and can be as versatile as chicken breasts – you just need to know what to do with them.

They are plenty of ways you can get the best flavour out of each cut – from homemade cheese sauces to apple marinades – which will you choose?

Browse through all our best pork chop recipes to get lots of delicious ideas…