The best pork chop recipes

We've rounded up some of our best pork chop recipes and popped them all in one place just for you.
From classic pork chops with apple to honey to mustard and orange pork chops, we’ve got plenty of delicious pork chop recipes for you to choose from when cooking this cut of meat.
If you’re looking for something cheap, quick and easy to cook for dinner then pork chop recipes could be your answer.
Plus sometimes you can get bored of cooking the same meats like chicken, lamb and beef over and over again, so pork is a great alternative.
The meat can be transformed into many a different dish and can be as versatile as chicken breasts – you just need to know what to do with them.
They are plenty of ways you can get the best flavour out of each cut – from homemade cheese sauces to apple marinades – which will you choose?
Browse through all our best pork chop recipes to get lots of delicious ideas…
Honey, mustard and orange pork chops
Add a sweet kick to your meat with this pork chops recipe. You wouldn't think to put these ingredients together but they work wonders - refreshing and fiery!
Get the recipe: Honey, mustard and orange pork chops
Mushroom and cheese pork chops
This recipe may sound unusual but it's the perfect dish for experimenting. The thick cheese sauce and the soft, earthiness of the mushrooms gives the pork chops a real depth of flavour - and it couldn't be easier to throw together!
Get the recipe: Mushroom and cheese pork chops
One-pot pork chops
Pork chops are oozing with flavours - you just have to coax them out. This one-pot wonder does exactly that. This recipe cooks all of the ingredients together, with some balsamic vinegar and fennel for a Mediterranean-style twist, to make the meat extra tender and flavoursome.
Get the recipe: One-pot pork chops
Pork chops baked with garlic
Love garlic? Well, you're going to love these delicious pork chops baked in garlic. With a drizzle of honey and a garnish of sage, this recipe proves that it really doesn't take much to transform your pork chops.
Get the recipe: Pork chops baked with garlic
Pork chops with mango salsa
Turn your pork chops into a healthy, summer favourite with this tasty recipe. Dressed with sweet mango and served on a bed of fresh fennel and rocket, your pork chops have never tasted so refreshing and light before.
Get the recipe: Pork chops with mango salsa
Cider and apricot braised chops
This is a versatile and tasty way to transform your pork chops. Cooked in a thick broth along with handfuls of veggies, your pork chops will be kept extra moist and tender during the cooking process.
Get the recipe: Cider and apricot braised chops
Pork and Stilton melts
A rich Stilton cheese and apple sauce mix give your pork chops a succulent finish. This is a perfect dish to try on the BBQ too!
Get the recipe: Pork and Stilton melts
Apple-pork-chops
Apple and pork are a match made in heaven. Baking the chops with slices of apples and a little sage is all you need to do to give your meat a fresh fruity twist.
Get the recipe: Apple pork chops