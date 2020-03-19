Foods you didn’t know you could freeze

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Did you know that you can freeze nuts? Herbs? Cake? No? We've rounded up some of things that you probably didn't know you could freeze.

If you’re anything like us, your freezer is full of the usual suspects – frozen peas, meat and a few tubs of ice cream, but it can be used for so much more than that!

And, with shoppers dashing to the supermarkets to stock up thanks to coronavirus, you may want to ensure the food you do have will keep for longer, while reducing food waste.

We’ve teamed up with our friends at Love Food Hate Waste to round up some of the more unusual things you can freeze – take a look at the list of unlikely freezable foods – we bet you’ll be surprised by a few!

Here are some items you may not have know you can freeze.