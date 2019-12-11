Traditional Christmas food from around the world

Ever wondered how other countries celebrate Christmas? What about the foods that they eat on the big day? From Australia to France, we've rounded up some of the most traditional treats served around the world during the festive period

We’ve discovered some delicious Christmas recipes from around the world that are well worth adding to your Yuletide feast.

In the UK, as we already know, it’s not Christmas unless we’ve got a big turkey, stuffing, crispy roast potatoes, a bowl full of sprouts and all the trimmings for Christmas lunch.

But in Iceland, roast lamb is the traditional dish, while in Sweden it’s a delicious ham. When it comes to pudding, there are so many wonderful choices, from Canada’s cookies to New Zealand’s pavlova, Denmark’s rice pudding to Jamaica’s rum-infused fruit cakes.

So why not give your Christmas spread an exotic twist with these classic Christmas recipes from around the world.

Click through to see all the wonderful Christmas recipes from around the world…