Easy vegan cake recipes

Our vegan cake recipes are perfect if you’re on the hunt for a delicious dessert. We’ve got everything from chocolate passion fruit cake to raw carrot cake, so you’ve got a vegan cake recipes for every occasion…
Looking for new vegan cake recipes? These vegan cakes are so quick and simply to make, you really will impress your afternoon tea guests. Everyone loves a vegan sweet treat with a cup of tea.
It can sometimes be difficult to cater to everyone’s dietary requirements, or you may have jut decided to give up meat and try a vegan diet yourself.
What is a vegan cake?
A vegan cake is a cake made using no animal products. Egg-free, dairy-free products are used instead.
How do you make a vegan cake more moist?
If you’re looking for a way to add some moisture to your vegan cake we recommend using soy milk as its high in protein.
Make sure you don’t overcook your vegan cake too as this can dry it out. Wrap in tin foil or make sure you keep your vegan cake in an airtight container once baked and cooled. This will make sure it keeps moisture whilst being stored.
Why is my vegan cake rubbery?
To stop your cake from being rubbery make sure your ingredients are at room temperature when it comes to mixing. Make sure you don’t over whisk your cake mix too.
To ensure these vegan cake recipes go down a treat, we have made some clever swaps to remove the dairy products, while still ensuring the cakes have a spongy moist texture. You will never guess they are dairy free!
Vegan cake recipes: Vegan berry mouse cake
Our vegan berry mouse cake bar is a sweet vegan treat. The perfect combination of coconut cream and cashew nuts make this berry mousse cake rich and creamy, without using any animal products!
Vegan cake recipe: Raw carrot cake with vegan cashew nut frosting
Raw carrot cake with vegan cashew nut frosting is healthier version of a classic carrot cake. If you’ve never tried a raw cake, this is a great place to start. This vegan carrot cake recipe is delicious cut up into squares and shared. It’s quick and simple to make, just make sure you have a good food processor to hand as most of the ingredients are blitzed.
Vegan cake recipes: Chocolate, coffee and pecan torte
Chocolate, coffee and pecan torte is a rich, gooey cake perfect for chocoholics – and you get the crunch of the pecan nuts in there too. Serve warm with vegan ice-cream or homemade vegan custards. It’s the perfect treat after your Sunday nut roast.
Vegan cake recipes: School fete cupcakes
These cute little cupcakes are perfect for a kids school fete, or classroom treat. Topped with vegan vanilla buttercream icing and sweet sugar flowers, you really can’t go wrong – and everyone will be able to eat them!
Vegan cake recipes: Vegan cornbread
More like a savoury cake, than bread, it is a classic North American favourite and this cornbread recipe from Heather Saffer is particularly good! It’s flavoured with coffee making it a perfect afternoon treat or an easy vegan dessert.
Vegan cake recipes: Healthy banana bread
Healthy banana bread is always a great vegan cake bake when you want a treat for breakfast or a lunchtime snack with a cuppa. The addition of peanut butter makes it a perfect recipe to give you a little energy boost. Did we mention it is gluten free too?
