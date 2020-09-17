Our best vegetarian slow cooker recipes 

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking to minimise your time in the kitchen, and not break the bank when it comes to mealtimes, then we would certainly recommend investing in a slow cooker - they're perfect for making these delicious vegetarian recipes.

Slow cookers are definitely at the top of our list when it comes to stress-free kitchen appliances. You can simply throw everything in, turn it on and let it do all the hard work for you, and they also save on tonnes of washing up! They’re energy-efficient, so you’ll save money on bills, as well as have time to spend out of the kitchen.

They’re super versatile too, you can cook everything from curries and stews, to soups and even pasta in a slow cooker, and turn some fairly basic ingredients into something spectacular. With more and more families looking to save time and money with cheap, quick and easy meals, slow cookers have risen in popularity once again, since first hitting our kitchens in the ‘70s.

Slow cookers can also be referred to as a crockpot, and whether you have an electrical one at home, or a large even casserole, these recipes will work in either – the key is low and slow for maximum flavour.

Slow cooker recipes aren’t limited to just pulled pork and beef brisket. If you’re vegetarian – or even if you’re not – there are so many spectacular meat-free dishes out there. You’ll love our tried and tested veggie recipes, even the biggest carnivore would be happy with these. Our favourite vegetarian slow cooker recipes include wonderfully fragrant curries, spicy veggie chilli, slow-cooked pasta (believe it or not) and delicious soups – all budget-friendly and super easy to make.

Here are some of our favourite vegetarian slow cooker recipes.

Slow-cooked squash and sweetcorn kKorma

We all love a Friday night curry, and this is definitely one to add to your repertoire. With a homemade curry paste, you can adjust this recipe to suit your taste. Korma’s are perfect for those who prefer something a little more mild, with creamy richness from ground almonds.

Slow-cooked aubergine caponata pasta

Slow cooked aubergines are a food sent from the gods. By cooking them slow, the flesh breaks down and all that flavour is concentrated. They work perfectly in a dish like this, especially complimented by juicy, sweet tomatoes and briny olive and capers.

Slow cooker veggie Chilli

Chilli is always a good idea! Its smokey and spicy and perfect for a family meal, and our veggie version is so good that you won’t even miss the meat! Serve with rice or warm tortillas.

Slow-cooked sweet potato and chickpea curry

This creamy, coconutty veg curry is perfect for all the family. It’s healthy and hearty and full of store cupboard staples. You can serve it as it is, or alongside rice, naan and an array of pickles and chutneys.

Slow cooker pea and ham soup

This soup has a wonderful balance of sweet and salty. Sweet peas are perfectly complemented by the saltiness of cooked ham. Great for a dinner party starter, or serve with thick wedges of buttery bread for a more substantial meal.

Spiced butternut squash and veg tagine

The tagine is a staple in most North African cuisines. They come in many guises, and this spiced squash and veg tagine is no joke! Delicately spiced with cumin and coriander and served alongside light and fluffy couscous – Delish!

Mushroom cobbler with walnut scones

That’s right, you can even make scones in a slow cooker! This wonderfully hearty recipe surely is veggie comfort food at its best – perfect on chilly evenings.

Slow-cooked French onion soup

We love a super rich and tasty French onion soup, and this one certainly doesn’t disappoint. There’s nothing more comforting than caramelised onions, and this soup has them in spades. And the melted cheese-topped croutons to soak up that delicious broth is the piece de resistance! It takes almost no time at all to prep and then the slow cooker does the rest!

Slow cook pumpkin and ginger soup

Definitely one for the cold weather, just curl up and sink into a mug of our Pumpkin and Ginger Soup. This would make a great starter for any halloween dinner parties, or popping in a flask to enjoy whilst watching the fireworks on Bonfire Night.

