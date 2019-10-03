We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pancake Day is only once a year so we think it's perfectly fine to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Our classic pancake recipe is just delicious with a little lemon and sugar but what about trying savoury pancake recipes for dinner? While there are lots of tasty pancake fillings, both sweet and savoury, we wanted to take it one step further – our favourite classic dinners, recreated in pancake form!

Pancake batter is surprisingly easy to adapt so you can add in lots of different ingredients that will turn them into a fun dinner accompaniment.

Savoury pancake recipes for dinner

1. Sweet corn and spring onion pancakes

Sweet corn and spring onion pancakes are quick and easy to make but full of punch flavours, making the perfect Pancake Day dinner. These savoury pancakes are ready in just 20 minutes, with miso paste and fresh chilli, plus it’s a delicious way to eat more veg.

Get the recipe: Sweet corn and spring onion pancakes

2. Cheese pancakes with cheese sauce and broccoli

Delicious savoury pancakes are taken to the next level with double cheese (yes, that’s in the pancake AND in the filling) and broccoli.

Get the recipe: Cheese pancakes with cheese sauce and broccoli

3. Panchiladas

THIS is what happens when you cross pancakes with enchiladas – and it’s seriously good! Each pancake is wrapped around tender chicken, roasted peppers and a spicy tomato sauce.

Get the recipe: Panchiladas

4. Macaroni cheese pancakes



The pairing of these two American classics sounds a little bizarre but once you bite into the thick pancakes with the crispy cheese topping, you’ll be hooked!

Get the recipe: Macaroni cheese pancakes

5. Schnitzcake

This is an ingenious way to use pancake batter! It’s an easy spin on the German classic, schnitzel – but this uses pancake batter to coat tender pork escallopes, served with chopped gherkins, banana shallots and watercress.

Get the recipe: Schnitzcake

6. Sausage and mash potato pancakes

Sausage and mash is the ultimate comfort food and more likely than not that Pancake Day is going to be a chilly one! Potato pancakes are wonderfully fluffy creations (and a great way to use up leftover mash), they’ll transform your usual dish into a fun treat. A thick gravy acts almost like a sandwich spread in our easy recipe.

Get the recipe: Sausage and mash potato pancakes

7. Fish finger pancakes

Fish finger sandwiches are a old school classic that never fails to please. Replace the usual bread with pea pancakes and watch people’s faces light up! The usual tartare sauce and gherkin fillings brings lots of tangy flavour to your pancakes.

Get the recipe: Fish finger pancakes

8. Crispy duck pancakes

OK, not strictly pancakes as we know them on Pancake Day, but still a fantastic dinner idea. You’ll need readymade Chinese pancakes for this recipe, rolled with tender duck, greens and hoisin sauce.

Get the recipe: Crispy duck pancakes

Now take our classic pancake recipe and give it a go – we’d love to see what you come up with!