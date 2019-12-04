Make sure you know what foods are in season with our seasonal food calendar. It'll work out cheaper, your fruit and veg will taste better and it's more nutritious.
When foods are in season, there’s more of it which means lots of supermarket deals and 2-for-1 offers. Bulk-buy and you can freeze joints of meat which might be more expensive in another month, or for example, when tomatoes are in season, make a batch of herby sauce and freeze in containers for pastas and soups.
Take a look below to see what fruit and vegetables are in season each month and browse some of the recipes you could make…
January seasonal food
The parties are over, we’re all carrying a little extra Christmas weight, so time to get healthy. Oranges and lemons are coming into season, root veg like parsnips and swedes are in abundance, and salmon makes its seasonal debut.
Fruit
Apples (Bramley)
Clementines
Kiwi fruit (in season from mid-Jan)
Lemons (coming into season)
Oranges (coming into season)
Passion fruit
Pears
Pomegranate
Vegetables
Beetroot (end of season)
Brussel sprouts
Cauliflower
Celery (end of season)
Celeriac
Kale
Leeks
Mushrooms (wild)
Parsnips
Potatoes (maincrop)
Rhubarb (coming into season)
Shallots
Swedes
Turnips
Meat
Duck (end of season)
Goose (end of season)
Rabbit (available, but at its best Jul-Dec)
Turkey
Venison
Fish and seafood
Haddock
Mussels
Oysters
Salmon (coming into season)
Our favourite seasonal January recipes
Salmon pasta with leeks and creme fraiche
Roast root veg
Easy leek and potato soup
Cauliflower in three-cheese sauce
Rhubarb and orange tart
Citrus squares
February seasonal food
Only the hardiest of veggies are around in February – the only newcomer is purple sprouting broccoli – but there’s lots of lovely seafood in season. Keep the winter blues away with hearty recipes made with February’s seasonal foods.
Fruit
Apples (Bramley) (end of season)
Clementines (end of season)
Kiwi fruit
Lemons
Oranges
Passion fruit
Pears (end of season)
Pomegranates
Vegetables
Brussel sprouts (end of season)
Cauliflower
Celeriac
Kale (end of season)
Leeks
Mushrooms (wild) (end of season)
Parsnips (end of season)
Potatoes (maincrop) (end of season)
Purple sprouting broccoli (coming into season)
Rhubarb
Shallots
Swedes (end of season)
Turnips (end of season)
Meat
Rabbit (available but at its best Jul-Dec)
Turkey (end of season)
Venison (end of season)
Fish and seafood
Haddock (end of season)
Mussels (end of season)
Oysters
Salmon
Our favourite seasonal February recipes
Steamed purple sprouting broccoli with goat’s cheese
Grilled cauliflower soup
Mussel and shallot broth
Carrot and parsnip hotpot
Chicken with baked rhubarb
March seasonal food
In March, the weather (hopefully!) warms up, getting you in the mood for lighter dishes with spinach, spring onions and watercress coming into season. Enjoy the last of the mussels and oysters.
Fruit
Kiwi fruit
Lemons (end of main season)
Oranges (end of main season)
Passion fruit (end of season)
Pomegranates (end of season)
Vegetables
Cauliflower
Celeriac (end of season)
Leeks (end of season)
Peppers (coming into season)
Purple sprouting broccoli
Rhubarb
Shallots (end of season)
Spinach (comes into season mid-March)
Spring onions (coming into season)
Meat
Rabbit (still available)
Turkey (still available)
Fish and seafood
Mussels (end of season)
Oysters (end of season)
Salmon
Our favourite seasonal March recipes
Spinach pie with peperonata
Goat’s cheese with watercress salad
Garlic and wine mussels
Sausage and spring onion meatball pasta
Creamy spinach and roasted vegetable lasagne
April seasonal food
Enjoy early spring in April and the seasonal foods that come with it, the most well-known, of course, being lamb. Asparagus and apricots make their debut, and it’s also the season for tuna and crab.
Fruit
Apricot (coming into season)
Kiwi fruit
Vegetables
Asparagus (coming into season)
Cauliflower (end of season)
Peppers
Purple sprouting broccoli (end of season)
Rhubarb
Spinach
Spring onions
Meat
Lamb (coming into season)
Rabbit (still available)
Turkey (still available)
Fish and seafood
Crab (coming into season)
Salmon
Tuna (coming into season)
Our favourite seasonal April recipes
Slow roast shoulder of lamb
Greek lamb casserole
Smoked salmon and asparagus omelette
Tuna steaks with tomato butter
May seasonal food
May is the month when seasonal food gets really colourful, with peas, carrots and cherries coming into season, along with aubergines and rocket. The first of the new potatoes arrive, sardines and pollock are available too.
Fruit
Apricots
Cherries (coming into season)
Kiwi fruit
Vegetables
Asparagus
Aubergines (in season from late May)
Carrots (in season from late May)
New potatoes (coming into season)
Peas (coming into season)
Peppers
Rhubarb (end of season)
Rocket (coming into season)
Spinach
Spring onions
Watercress (coming into season)
Meat
Lamb
Rabbit (available, but at its best Jul-Dec)
Fish and seafood
Crab
Pollock (pollack) (in season from mid-May)
Salmon
Sardines (in season from end of May)
Tuna
June seasonal food
Summer really kicks off in June. It’s the best month for broad beans, pak choi and courgettes, while strawerries, raspberries, blueberries and tomatoes have started to ripen. Haddock and mackerel also come into season.
Fruit
Apricots
Blueberries (coming into season)
Cherries
Kiwi fruit
Raspberries (coming into season)
Strawberries (coming into season)
Tomatoes (coming into season)
Vegetables
Artichokes (globe) (coming into season)
Asparagus
Aubergines
Broad beans (in season mid-June)
Carrots
Courgettes (coming into season)
Fennel (coming into season)
New potatoes
Pak choi (in season end of June)
Peas
Peppers
Rocket
Spinach (end of main season)
Spring onions
Turnips (summer season crop in season)
Watercress
Meat
Lamb
Rabbit (available but best Jul-Dec)
Fish and seafood
Crab
Haddock (coming into season)
Mackerel (coming into season)
Pollock (pollack)
Salmon
Sardines
Tuna
Our favourite seasonal June recipes
Red berry shortcake
Smoked mackerel and spring onion jacket
Creamy spinach and haddock fillets
Broad bean and pepper salad
Pak choi with cannellini beans and garlic
Green and red salad stack
Fennel and salmon parcels
July seasonal food
Berries are in season and blackberries make their first appearance, along with melon and peaches. Sweetcorn, broccoli, beetroot and courgettes come into season and seafood lovers can enjoy fresh, seasonal scallops.
Fruit
Apricots
Blackberries (coming into season)
Blueberries
Cherries
Kiwi fruit
Melon (coming into season)
Peaches (coming into season)
Raspberries
Strawberries
Tomatoes
Vegetables
Artichokes (globe)
Asparagus (end of season)
Aubergines
Beetroot (coming into season)
Broad beans
Broccoli (in season from end of July)
Carrots
Courgettes
Cucumber (coming into season)
Fennel
New potatoes (end of season)
Pak choi
Peas
Peppers
Potatoes (maincrop) (coming into season)
Rocket
Spring onions (end of season)
Sweetcorn (coming into season)
Turnips (summer season crop)
Watercress
Meat
Lamb
Rabbit (main season begins)
Fish and seafood
Crab
Haddock
Mackerel
Pollock (pollack)
Prawns
Salmon
Sardines
Scallops (from mid-July)
Tuna
Our favourite July seasonal recipes
Courgette fritters
BBQ sweetcorn with lime and chilli butter
Rabbit in red wine sauce
Scallop, bacon and lamb’s lettuce salad
August seasonal food
Mediterranean vegetables are everywhere in August, berries are still going strong, broccoli is abundant and nectarines come into season. Think salads and smoothies. There’s lots of fish and seafood around too.
Fruit
Apricots
Blackberries
Blueberries
Cherries (end of season)
Kiwi fruit (end of season)
Melon
Nectarines (coming into season)
Peaches
Raspberries
Strawberries (end of season)
Tomatoes
Vegetables
Artichokes (globe)
Aubergines
Beetroot
Broad beans
Broccoli
Carrots
Celery (coming into season)
Courgettes
Cucumber
Fennel
Pak choi
Peas
Peppers
Potatoes (maincrop)
Rocket
Sweetcorn
Watercress
Meat
Lamb
Rabbit
Venison (may still be available)
Fish and seafood
Crab
Haddock
Mackerel
Pollock (pollack)
Salmon
Sardines
Scallops
Tuna
Our favourite August seasonal recipes
Stuffed peppers
Iced berry smoothies
Broad bean crostini
Fruity chicken salad
Crab, pea and redcurrant salad
Warm broccoli and chicken salad
September seasonal food
September marks the end of summer berries, but there’s lots of other fruit like apples, plums, grapes, figs and pears. Pumpkin, squash, kale and leeks make their debut, lamb makes a comeback and it’s the start of the mussels season.
Fruit
Apples (Bramley) (coming into season)
Apricots (end of season)
Blackberries
Blueberries (end of season)
Grapes (short season to October)
Figs (coming into season)
Melon
Nectarines
Peaches (end of season)
Pears (coming into season)
Plums (coming into season)
Raspberries (end of season)
Tomatoes
Vegetables
Artichokes (globe)
Aubergines
Beetroot
Broad beans (in season until early Sep)
Broccoli
Butternut squash (coming into season)
Carrots
Celery
Celeriac (coming into season)
Courgettes
Cucumber (end of season)
Fennel
Kale (coming into season)
Leeks (coming into season)
Pak choi (end of season)
Peas
Peppers
Potatoes (maincrop)
Pumpkin (coming into season)
Rocket
Sweetcorn
Watercress
Meat
Duck (coming into season)
Goose (coming into season)
Lamb
Rabbit
Venison (coming into season)
Fish and seafood
Crab
Haddock
Mackerel
Mussels (coming into season)
Pollock (pollack)
Salmon
Sardines
Scallops
Tuna (until end Sep)
Our favourite seasonal September recipes Lamb cutlets with pumpkin
Leek and pear tart
October seasonal food
Autumn’s still great for fruit and veg. It’s the start of the season for wild mushrooms, cranberries and shallots, while squash and pumpkin are widely available. Oysters start their season and it’s turkey time too.
Fruit
Apples (Bramley)
Blackberries (end of season)
Cranberries (coming into season)
Grapes (end of season)
Figs
Melon (end of season)
Nectarines (end of season)
Pears
Plums (end of season)
Tomatoes (end of season)
Vegetables
Artichokes (globe)
Aubergines (until mid-October)
Beetroot
Broccoli (end of season)
Butternut squash
Carrots (end of season)
Celery
Celeriac
Courgettes (end of season)
Fennel (end of season)
Kale
Leeks
Mushrooms (wild) (coming into season)
Parsnips
Peas (end of season)
Peppers (end of season)
Potatoes (maincrop)
Pumpkin
Rocket (end of season)
Shallots (coming into season)
Sweetcorn (end of season)
Swedes (until mid-Oct)
Turnips (winter crop coming into season)
Watercress
Meat
Duck
Goose
Lamb (end of season)
Rabbit
Turkey (coming into season)
Venison
Fish and seafood
Crab
Haddock
Mackerel
Mussels
Oysters (coming into season)
Pollock (pollack)
Prawns (end of season)
Salmon (end of season)
Scallops
November seasonal food
Root vegetables like swedes and parsnips sweeten in the November frost and as the festive season approaches, chestnuts, clementines and passion fruit are easy to come by. It’s also the season forthe love-hate Brussels sprout.
Fruit
Apples (Bramley)
Clementines (coming into season)
Cranberries
Figs (end of season)
Passion fruit (coming into season)
Pears
Vegetables
Artichokes (globe) (end of season)
Beetroot
Brussels sprouts (in season from end of Nov)
Butternut squash (end of season)
Celery
Celeriac
Kale
Leeks
Mushrooms (wild)
Parsnips
Potatoes
Pumpkin
Shallots
Swedes
Turnips
Watercress (until early Nov)
Meat
Duck
Goose
Rabbit
Turkey
Venison
Fish and seafood
Crab (end of season)
Haddock
Mussels
Oysters
Pollock (pollack)
Scallops
Our favourite seasonal November recipes
Clementine custard tart
Buttered swede with crispy bacon
Brie and cranberry torte
Brussels sprouts with chestnuts
Steak with parsnip mash
December seasonal food
It’s the season to be jolly in December as goose, duck and of course, turkey are in the shops. Cauliflower comes into season, as does sweet pomegranate, while hardy veggies like parsnip, swedes, turnips and sprouts are easy to find.
Fruit
Apples (Bramley)
Clementines
Cranberries (end of season)
Passion fruit
Pears
Pomegranate (coming into season)
Vegetables
Beetroot
Brussels sprouts
Cauliflower (in season from mid-Dec)
Celery
Celeriac
Kale
Leeks
Mushrooms (wild)
Parsnips
Potatoes (maincrop)
Pumpkin
Shallots
Swede
Turnips
Meat
Duck
Goose
Rabbit
Turkey
Venison
Fish and seafood
Haddock
Mussels
Oysters
Pollock (pollack) (until start of Dec)
Scallops
Our favourite seasonal December recipes
Roast turkey with chestnut, sage and apple stuffing
Roast goose with apple and bay leaves
Beetroot and pomegranate soup
Celeriac, carrot and pearl barley bake
Tana Ramsay’s Clementine tart
