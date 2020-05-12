Slimming World recipes to make in under 30 minutes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you've opted for the Slimming World diet plan, you've probably done so in order to make dieting easier. So why should cooking be harder?

With so many delicious and easy-to-make Slimming World recipes in under 30 minutes, there’s no reason why you should be spending hours in the kitchen. The best part about Slimming World’s recipes is that they’re an easy way to make sure you stay on the plan and mean you don’t have to spend loads of time thinking about what foods are low syn and which ones aren’t. They’ve already done the work for you!

From light salads, perfect for lunch to bigger dinners, there’s loads of quick recipes from Slimming World available to choose from on our site. We particularly love the hearty meals that are made to share with family, as they are just as delicious as regular recipes but suit all those on the plan.

Check out our great selection of Slimming World recipes that you can make in under 30 minutes…

Slimming World chickpea, orange and quinoa salad

Colourful, fulling and nutritious – everything you could want in a salad. Ideal if you’re having to make it a working lunch, because this Slimming World chickpea, orange and quinoa salad takes just 25 minutes to prepare.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s chickpea, orange and quinoa salad

Slimming World chickpea curry with spinach and eggs

Chickpea curry is a great veggie alternative to some of the classic meat curries and can be made so easily, using just store cupboard ingredients. The addition of spinach and eggs gives this Slimming World recipe an extra nutritious kick, as they’re packed full of protein, iron and vitamins.

Get the recipe: Slimming World chickpea curry with spinach and eggs

Slimming World steamed pork and prawn balls

Just because you’re short on time, doesn’t mean you should have to compromise on flavour. These pork and prawn balls from Slimming World are the perfect healthy alternative to the classic Chinese takeaway dish and take just 30 minutes to make.

Get the recipe: Slimming world steamed pork and prawn balls

Slimming World red lentil soup

Lentil soup is a perfect go-to for a quick lunch, as it’s ready to eat in just 25 minutes. Healthy, filling and versatile – you can make enough for just you, or for the whole family. Instead of bread, top with spiced yoghurt for an exciting twist on this otherwise classic soup recipe.

Get the recipe: Slimming World spiced red lentil soup

Slimming World steamed ginger salmon with rainbow salsa

Salmon is not only packed with omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins and potassium, it’s also a great source of protein. So this recipe for Slimming World’s steamed ginger salmon with rainbow salsa keeps you fuller for longer and only takes 25 minutes to make.

Get the recipe: Slimming World steamed ginger salmon with rainbow salsa

Slimming World’s pasta with prawns, chilli and tomatoes

One of the quickest recipes to make, this pasta dish from Slimming World can easily be made in under 30 minutes. The chilli and tomatoes give the prawns a taste of the Mediterranean and offer a little something special to the dish.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’ss pasta with prawns, chilli and tomatoes

Slimming World’s curried lentil burgers

Just because you’re on the Slimming World plan doesn’t mean you should miss out on burger night. These curried lentil burgers are quicker to make than the classic Slimming World burgers which contain meat, but are equally as tasty. They take just 20 minutes to make.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s curried lentil burgers

Slimming World harissa lamb skewers

Whether you’re making these from scratch or using your leftover lamb from a family Sunday roast, these harissa lamb skewers are super easy and quick to make, ready in just 25 minutes. Serve alongside cous cous, pita bread or a crunchy salad.

Get the recipe: Slimming World harissa lamb skewers

Slimming World Mexican chilli chicken cups

Ready for Mexican night? Perfect with a mojito cocktail (only 5 syns), these chilli chicken cups are ready in 15 minutes and are ideal for a Friday night treat. Ready in only 15 minutes, this recipe for Mexican chilli chicken cups is one of the easiest Slimming World recipes to make in under 30 minutes.

Get the recipe: Slimming World Mexican chilli chicken cups

Slimming World’s special prawn fried rice

Another great alternative to a Chinese takeaway, this prawn fried rice recipe can be made much quicker than ordering-in too! Ready in 20 minutes, Slimming World’s special prawn fried rice is perfect served with chicken or just a side of veggies.

Get the recipe: Slimming World special prawn fried rice

Slimming World’s double bacon burger

Yes! Believe it or not, this recipe for a double bacon burger actually comes from Slimming World. It can also be made in just 30 minutes, so not quite under but we thought it was too good not to add to the collection.

Get the recipe: Slimming World double bacon burger

Slimming World hake and rigatoni pasta

Another great pasta recipe from Slimming World. This one for hake and rigatoni pasta is ideal for fish-lovers out there who want to cook up a storm in the kitchen – in just 20 minutes.

Get the recipe: Slimming World hake and rigatoni pasta

Slimming World tutti frutti sorbet

And one for dessert! This tutti frutti sorbet recipe from Slimming World easily comes in at under 30 minutes to prepare (although that doesn’t include freezing time). It takes just 5 minutes to whip up, so perfect if you’re preparing for the weekend and want something to make quickly in advance.

Get the recipe: Slimming World tutti frutti sorbet

Settling into a diet routine shouldn’t mean you have to spend ages in the kitchen and with this collection of Slimming World recipes to make in under 30 minutes, you won’t have to.