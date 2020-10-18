The best chocolate hampers for Christmas 2020: Hotel Chocolat, Cadbury’s and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Find the best chocolate Christmas hampers for 2020. We've got plenty to choose from including Hotel Chocolat, Cadbury's and more

You’re just going to love this year’s round up of the best chocolate hampers. From a budget-friendly basket by Aldi to London’s finest department store Harrods’ most impressive hamper – we’ve thought of everyone this Christmas.

Shopping for Christmas can be an ordeal, especially because there’s so much to choose from. Finding the perfect gift is hard, but we think we have just the thing… and who wouldn’t love a hamper full of chocolate?

So whether you’re looking to treat that special someone, or drop a few hints to friends and family, we’ve created the ultimate buyers guide of chocolate hampers that are sure to suit all tastes and budgets.

We’ve got super splash-out hampers that will keep you going all winter, chocolate hampers flowing with fizz, and even some letterbox friendly treats you can get delivered straight to your door – a chocoholics dream come true! Enjoy browsing through our delicious collection.

Best chocolate hampers under £30

Chocolate Lovers Gift Set The Naked Marshmallow Co.

Price: £22

Pillowy marshmallows and lots o’ choc – perfect for those who LOVE all things chocolate!

What’s included: 1x Vanilla Bean marshmallows, 1x box of Choc Orange marshmallows, 1x Chocolate Caramel dipping sauce, 1x marshmallow toaster! This gift set comes perfectly presented in a printed kraft gift box and includes a set of bamboo skewers and toasting instruction guide.

Hotel Chocolat – A Merry Little Christmas Hamper

Price: £27.50

You’ll certainly have to be on the ‘nice’ list to receive one of these. A small but mighty Christmas hamper that’s full of Hotel Chocolat’s festive goodies. You can have yourself a Merry Little Christmas this year – or give somebody else one?

What’s included: 1x Christmas Mini Selection, 1x 40% Milk Chocolate Puddles, 1x Rocky Road Chocolate 100g Slab Selector, 1x 70% Dark Fruit & Nut Nano Slab, 1x Caramarvellous Nano Slab, 1x Caramel Snowflakes.

Aldi’s Chocolate Celebration Hamper

Price: £29.99

If you’re shopping for a known chocaholic, Aldi’s brand-new Chocolate Celebration Hamper is a winner. Packed choc-o-block with nine delicious chocolatey nibbles, every sweet-tooth will be begging to get on the nice list this year.

What’s included: 1x Moser Roth Pink Gin Creams, 1x Moser Roth Milk Chocolate Stirrers,

1x Organic Caramel & Sea Salt Chocolate, 1x Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pieces, 1x Chocolate Florentine Selection, 1x Chocolate Fruit & Nut Selection, 1x Marc de Champagne Truffles, 1x Chocolate & Salted Caramel Biscuits, 1x Milk, White and Dark Chocolates, all presented in a lovely small wicker hamper.

M&S Taste of Belgium Chocolate Gift Bag

Price: £30

An indulgent collection of Marks and Spencer’s favourite Belgian chocolate products, from their famous biscuit tin, to classic chocolates and truffles – what’s not to love!

What’s included: 1x Belgian flaked truffles, 1x Belgian biscuit tin, 1x All butter triple Belgian choc chunk cookies, 1x Belgian chocolate classics, 1x Belgian couronne chocolate bar, 1x Gift bag

Moonpig Merry Christmas Cadbury Hamper

Price: £30

Spread lots of festive cheer this year with the Merry Christmas Cadbury Hamper. Filled to the brim with all your favourite Cadbury chocolates. A wonderful way to surprise someone for Christmas – or just treat yourself! (We promise we won’t tell.)

What’s included: 5x Cadbury Dairy Milk bars, 1x Cadbury Wispa bar, 1x Cadbury Twirl bar, 1x Crunchie bar, 1x Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel bar, 1x Cadbury Double Decker bar, 1x Cadbury Heroes carton, 1x Cadbury Milk Tray box, 1x Oreo Biscuits, 1x Golden Oreo Biscuits, 1 x Toblerone bar

Love Chocolate Gift Bag

Price: £24

A selection of delicious chocolatey treats, from luxury biscuits to fudge to chocolate bark, all delivered in a handy, reusable shopping bag.

What’s included: Linden Lady Milk Chocolate Bar with Apricots, Cranberries and Chocolate Sprinkles, Gold Crown Mini Chocolate Cake with Milk & White Chocolate Chips, Guppy’s Chocolates Hot Chocolate Milk Stirring Stick, Buttermilk Double Deadly Fudge, Maclean’s Chocolate & Ginger Luxury Biscuits, Mighty Fine Almond Dips Skinny Coated Salted Caramel, all delivered in a red jute gift bag.

Chocolatier’s Choice

Price: £25

This will certainly put a smile on any chocolate lovers face!

What’s included: Abbey Biscuits Chocolate Brownie Biscuits, Eternal Grocer Milk Chocolate Covered Brazil Nuts, Stas Chocolate Cocoa Bomb, Delafaille Assorted Curlettes, Radfords Chocolate & Caramel Fudge, Linden Lady Milk Chocolate Bar, Flower & White Chocolate Meringue Bar, all presented in a gift box

Best chocolate hampers under £50

Love Cocoa Luxury Christmas Chocolate Hamper

Price: £39.95

The Ultimate Festive Hamper! Whether it’s for him, for her, for a child, or for the grandparents – this is the Christmas gift to please all!

What’s included: 1x Candy Cane Peppermint White Chocolate Bar, 1x Christmas Pudding Milk Chocolate Bar, 1x Gingerbread Christmas Dark Chocolate Bar, 1x Single Origin Milk Hot Chocolate Buttons Tube, 1x Mini Salted Almond 70% Dark Chocolate Bar, 1x Mini Honeycomb 41% Milk Chocolate Bar, all inside a luxury gift box.

Harvey Nichols Chocoholic Hat Box

Price: £40

If you have any known chocoholics in your family or friendship group, you can confidently check them off the list, because this Harvey Nichols chocolate hat box is just the perfect gift.

What’s included: 1x Harvey Nichols I Should Cocoa Salty Hot Chocolate, 1x Harvey Nichols Milk Chocolate Toffee, 1x Harvey Nichols Salted Caramel Biscuits, 1x Harvey Nichols White Chocolate Bar – The Milky, Childhood-Favourite One.

John Lewis & Partners Chocolate Lover’s Gift Basket

Price: £40

A chocoholic’s dream! This assortment of cocoa-based confections is presented in an open gift basket which can be kept and re-used – two for the price of one!

What’s included: 1x Gold Crown Square Chocolate Cake, 1x Guppy’s Chocolates Toasted Almond Shards, 1x Indie Bay Dark Chocolate Pretzels Oven Baked Spelt Bites, 1x Laura’s Confectionery Chocolate Covered Raisins, 1x Percy’s Bakery Night & Day Chocolate Shortbread Sticks, 1x Scarlett & Mustard Belgian Chocolate Orange Sauce, 1x Stas Hot Choc Bombs with Marshmallows & White Chocolate Swirls.

Betty’s Chocolate Lovers Gift Bag

Price: £40

A mouth-watering collection of chocolate specialties for the chocaholic in your life, made using the finest Swiss Grand Cru by the chocolatiers at Betty’s, Harrogate. The gift bag includes a host of chocolatey favourites to tuck into.

What’s included: 1x Chocolate Tasting Box, 1x Fruit Clusters, 1x Chocolate Shortbread Box, 1x Hot Chocolate Caddy.

Hotel Chocolat Large Chocolate Hamper

Price: £40

Show that special someone just how much they mean to you this Christmas. This super indulgent chocolate hamper is packed full of goodies that will see the biggest chocolate fan through the festive period.

What’s included: 1x Salted Caramel Chocolate Puddles, 1x Salted Caramel Selector, 1x Everything H-Box, 1x 70% Dark Chocolate Slab Selector, 1x Milk and Cookies Nano Slab, 1x Dark Fruit and Nut Nano Slab, 1x Salted Caramel Nano Slab, 1x Hot Chocolate Sachet, 1x Cocoa Tea Pillow Pack

Moonpig Chocolate Wicker Hamper

Price: £45

Wondering how to make one of your favourite people feel special? This chocolate hamper is love in a wicker box. Flip the lid to reveal all the goodies they will need to get them through Christmas.

What’s included: 1x Taste Half Chocolate Coated Oat Flips, 1x Ultimate English Chocolate Truffle Fudge, 1x Curiouser Milk Chocolate Honeycomb, 1x Quibbles Chocolate Caramelised Almonds, 1x Monty Bojangles Orange Angelical Truffles, 1x Beech’s Milk Chocolate Bar, 1x Original Cake Company Chocolate Tray Bake, 1x Joe and Seph’s Caramel & White Chocolate Popcorn , 1x Cocoabean Chocolate Enrobed Caramels, 1x Reids Chocolate Chip Shortbread , 1x Maitre Truffout Chocolate Orange Sticks, 1x Cocoabean Milk Chocolate Stirrer with Marshmallow

Cartwright and Butler The Chocolate Hamper

Price: £50

Perfect for any lover of chocolate, this beautiful hamper from Yorkshire company, Cartwright and Butler comes with an array of delicious treats inside a chic wooden crate, that can be reused later as a trendy blanket box or fruit and veg crate.

What’s included: 1x Triple Choc Chunk Biscuits, 1x Chocolate Wafer Crispies, 1x Chocolate Wafer Rounds, 1x Tiramisu Almonds, 1x Drinking Chocolate Milk, 1x Belgian Chocolate Fudge.

Chococo Assorted Christmas Hamper Bag

Price: £50

In the spirit of finding packaging that has a useful longer term life, Chococo have put their popular £50 hampers into recycled canvas bags that make perfect shopping bags afterwards! Produced in India, these bags also support a local social business venture giving employment to marginalised people, especially widows.

What’s included: 1x box of nine festive chocolates, 1x assorted mini chocolate snowmen, 1x mini bars studded with crystallised ginger or raisins & toasted hazelnuts, 1x spiced dark chocolate clusters studded with candied orange & pistachios, 1x lolly hand-decorated with a festive robin, 1x box of dark chocolate mackerel, 1x milk chocolate bauble filled with mini golden chocolate buttons.

M&S Extremely Chocolatey Gift Box

Price: £50

What a treat! There’s something for everyone with this extremely chocolatey gift box from Marks and Spencer. Whether it’s chocolate biscuits you crave, a selection of truffles, or a rich single origin chocolate bar – they’ve got you covered.

What’s included: 1x Milk, dark and white selection box, 1x Mint selection box, 1x Extremely chocolatey milk chocolate rounds, 2x Solid milk chocolate giant gold coin, 1x Milk chocolate bar – single origin Dominican Republic 46%, 1x Dark chocolate bar – single origin Ecuador 72%, 1x Belgian chocolate biscuit pearls, 1x Salted caramel hot chocolate flakes, 1x Gift box

Chocolate Treats Tower

Price: £47

The goodies are endless with this chocolate treats tower, you could practically dive in!

What’s included: 1x Taste Half Chocolate Coated Oat Flips, 1x Eternal Grocer Milk Chocolate Covered Brazil Nuts, 1x Choc+ Salted Caramel Drinking Chocolate, Original Cake Company Chocolate Truffle Traybake, Excelcium Cocoa Dusted Truffles, Fudge King’s Chocolate Truffle Fudge, Linden Lady Milk Chocolate Bar, Sugar & Spice Tiffin Bar, Cupido Dark Chocolate Sticks, Abbey Biscuits Chocolate Brownie Biscuits, Beech’s White Chocolate Bar, Flower & White Chocolate Meringue Bar, Joe & Seph’s Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Gourmet Popcorn, Delafaille Assorted Curlettes, all packed in a deluxe gift box.

Chocolate lovers hamper

Price: £44

If you know any lovers of chocolate cake, then this is the hamper her them! A wonderful collection of baked goods from Meg Rivers, and top it of all, £5 goes to Teenage Cancer Trust to help support young people and their families.

What’s included: 3x Chocolate & Orange Baby Bundts, 3x Heart Shaped Chocolate Brownies, 1x full size Chocolate Cake, 10x terrific Double Chocolate Shortbread biscuits

Best luxury chocolate hampers

Dukeshill Sweet Treats Hamper

Price: £60

Dukeshill curates a mouthwatering array of Christmas hampers that have become an essential part of the establishment. This year, their chocolate extavaganza comes in a beautiful wicker basket and contains a decadent selection of dark, milk and blonde chocolate treats. From dark and moresih brownies to festive handmade chocolate mendiants with crunchy almonds, crisp pecans, coffee and ginger to choose from, this sweet treat hamper is the new selection box.

What’s included: 1x Hand Made Shortbread Gift Box, 1x Luxury Chocolate Brownie, 1x Dark Chocolate, Roasted Almonds & Ginger Mendiants, 1x Milk Chocolate, Crunchy Biscuit & Caramelised Pecan Mendiants, 1x Blonde Chocolate, Coffee & Caramelised Hazelnut Mendiants.

Chococo Giant Christmas Hamper

Price: £100

Packed full of both annual best sellers and seasonal chocolate delights, this is the perfect hamper to lift the spirits of a family or group over the holiday season. 100% of the packaging of the items in this stylish rope-handled hamper box, is compostable, reusable or recyclable.

What’s included: 2x boxes of handcrafted festive chocolates and award-winning gingerbread caramels, 1x assorted origin milk, 1x white & dark chocolate snowmen, 1x Spanish candied orange segments smothered in dark chocolate, 1x box of Dorset Sea Salt Caramel-filled stars, 1x 70% Madagascar origin drinking chocolate flakes, 1x rich Colombian coffee beans in dark chocolate, 1x milk chocolate bauble filled with mini buttons, 1x spiced dark chocolate clusters studded with candied orange & pistachios, 1x mini bars, 1x hand-decorated lolly, 1x Reg the milk chocolate reindeer – As a final surprise, at the bottom of the box, underneath all the chocolates, will be a recycled canvas bag for use afterwards.

Harvey Nichols Really Chocolatey Hamper

Price: £100

Thoroughly coat your Christmas in chocolate this year with the Harvey Nichols Really Chocolatey Hamper. Willy Wonka has got nothing on this chocolate-packed collection; it’s truly the ultimate gift for any chocoholic. With chocolate-infused Christmas pudding and panettone for the big day, hot chocolate and shortbread flecked with chocolate chips while opening presents, and all manner of naughty nibbles, sumptuous sweets and decadent delights to see in the New Year and beyond, sticky fingers and chocolatey faces are guaranteed.

What’s included: 1x Harvey Nichols Really Chocolatey Christmas Pudding, 1x Harvey Nichols Chocolate & Amaretti Panettone, 1x Harvey Nichols Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts, Peanuts & Pecans, 1x Harvey Nichols Wee Ones Mint Choc Chip Butter Shortbread Biscuits, 1x Harvey Nichols No Biscuit More Chocolatey Silver Tin, 1x Harvey Nichols Chocolatey Lime Bonbons, 1x Harvey Nichols No.7 Really Chocolatey Fudge, 1x Harvey Nichols White, Milk & Dark Chocolate Raisins, 1x Harvey Nichols I Should Cocoa Spicy Hot Chocolate, 1x Harvey Nichols Sugar Coated Chocolate Drops.

Hotel Chocolat The Eat, Drink & Be Merry Hamper

Price: £150

This is one that the whole family will enjoy! Designed to make everyone feel merry – even after the 25th of December is over – this hamper is filled with the best boozy tipples and sweet treats, and hot chocolate, all delivered in a beautiful wicker basket which can be kept as a stylish addition to any home. So, deck the halls, trim those trees and get ready for the most wonderful time of the year!

What’s included: 1x 40% Milk Puddles, 1x Biscuits of the Gods, 1x Chocolate Macarons, 1x The Everything Sleekster Chocolate Gift Box, 1x The Milk to Caramel H-Box, 1x 75cl Classic Prosecco, 1x Classic Hot Chocolate 70%, 1x Chocolat Cream Liqueur.

Hotel Chocolat The Festive Feast Hamper

Price: £300

This is the hamper of all hampers! It has enough goodies inside to see you through to next Christmas. Oh who are we kidding! It’s packed choc-a-block with everything you would wish for in your wildest-chocolatiest dreams!

What’s included: 1x Milk Chocolate Lolly Lick, 1x Strawberries & Cream Chocolate Puddles, 1x Creamed Caramel Chocolate Puddles, 1x Chocolate Macarons, 1x Chocolate Orange Macarons, 1x Pink Champagne Truffles, 1x The Milk to Caramel Sleekster, 1x Everything Sleekster, 1x The Patisserie Chocolate H-Box, 1x Super Thin Mint Truffles – Dark Chocolate, 1x Mini Chocolate Dipping Adventure for Two, 3x Chocolate Batons, 1x Rum Soaked Sultanas, 1x 75cl Classic Prosecco, 1x Milky Hot Chocolate, 1x Salted Caramel Cocoa Vodka Liqueur, 1x Cocoa Gin, 1x Chocolat Cream Liqueur

Godiva Signature Hamper

Price: £150

The very best of Godiva’s artisan Belgian chocolates in their Signature Hamper, presented in a soft leather box that’s stylish and contemporary.

What’s included: 1x Signature Truffles Box, 1x Gold Box, 1x Orangettes, 1x Mint Twigs, 1x Milk Chocolate tablet, 1x Coeur Iconique Box, 1x Carré Box 50% Dark

Best boozy chocolate hampers

John Lewis & Partners Single Prosecco & Chocolates Gift

Price: £25

The best way to celebrate at Christmas is to pop open a bottle of fizz, but this gift goes one step further with a box of handmade, English-made chocolate truffles.

What’s included: 1x John Lewis Prosecco, 75cl, 1x Linden Lady Handmade 6 Truffles

John Lewis & Partners Sparkling Rose & Chocolates Box, £25

Price: £25

Brighten up someones Christmas this year with a bottle of Brut Rosé pink fizz, paired perfectly with 6 snowflake-decorated chocolates.

What’s included: 1x Zonin Brut Rosé, 75cl, 1x Linden Lady 6 Chocolates

Love Cocoa Chocolate & Whiskey Hamper

Price: £35

An uber indulgent gift for that whiskey lover in your life. This beautiful hamper comes complete with a miniature barrel of whiskey.

What’s included: 1 x Milk Chocolate Truffle Tube, 1 x Peruvian Dark Chocolate Bar, 1 x Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Bar, 1 x Mini Honeycomb Milk Chocolate Bar, 1 x Mini Columbian Milk Chocolate Bar, 1 x Mini English Dark Chocolate Bar, 1 x mini Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar, 1 x mini whiskey all packaged in a stylish Love Cocoa box.

Love Cocoa Champagne & Prosecco Luxury Hamper

Price: £35

A beautifully decadent hamper featuring some of Love Cocoa’s finest chocolate flavours, including the brand’s celebrated truffles paired with a mini bottle of prosecco.

What’s included: 1 x Raspberry Champagne Truffle Tube, 1 x Salted Caramel Truffle Heart Box, 1 x Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Bar, 1 x Mini Honeycomb Milk Chocolate Bar, 1 x Mini Columbian Milk Chocolate Bar, 1 x Mini English Dark Chocolate Bar, 1 x mini Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar, 1 x mini Prosecco all packaged in a stylish Love Cocoa box.

Moonpig Prosecco & Chocolates Hamper

Price: £45

Lavish some attention on that special someone with this fabulous Prosecco & Chocs Hamper. They’ll be chuffed to bits to crack open the Italian Abbazia Prosecco, not to mention get started on the other goodies inside!

What’s included: 1x 70cl bottle Abbazia Prosecco 75cl (11%vol), 1x Stas Truffle 6 Pack, 1x Linden Lady Milk Chocolate, 1x Abbey Biscuits, 1x Chocolate Brownie, 1x Jacquot Bittersweet Classic Truffles, 2x Champagne Flutes

M&S Collection Champagne & Chocolates Gift Set

Price: £45

Enjoy a bottle of Marks and Spencer’s special house Champagne, Delacourt, with a box of rich, indulgent salted caramel chocolates – now who could resist that?

What’s included: 1x Delacourt Champagne Brut 75cl, 2x Collection salted caramel chocolates

Waitrose & Partners Rosé Champagne and Truffles Gift Box

Price: £50

Is there a better gift than chocolate and champagne? We don’t think so… This classic combination of Rosé Champagne and decadent chocolate truffles makes an indulgent treat for two.

What’s included: 1x Waitrose Champagne Rosé, 1x Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles

John Lewis & Partners Treats & Temptations Hat Box

Price: £55

A selection of treats for Christmas, including handmade truffles and a rich chocolate cake for you to enjoy, or gift, if you can part with it. There’s also full bottle of Valencian Merlot to wash it all down with.

What’s included: 1x Hacienda de Lluna Merlot, 75cl, 1x Orchard Preserves Marmalade, 227g1x Mr. Filbert’s Rosemary Almonds, 1x Gold Crown Square Chocolate Cake, 1x Holmes Bakery Chocolate Shortbread, 1x Linden Lady 6 Handmade Truffles, 1x Cartwright & Butler English Breakfast Teabags, 1x Coco Pzazz Dark Chocolate & Peppermint Buttons

Harrods Luxury Champagne and Truffles Gift Set

Price: £65

A luxurious selection of champagne and truffles from London’s most extravagant department store, Harrods.

What’s included: 1x Harrods Brut Champagne 75cl, 2x Marc De Champ Truffles With Lustre Finish

Harrods Whisky and Truffles Gift Box

Price: £75

Indulge with a glass Benromach’s 10 Year Old Single Malt and a mouthful of Harrods whiskey truffles. This would also make the perfect Christmas gift for any whiskey aficionado.

What’s included: 1x Speyside Single Malt Whisky 70cl, 2x Whisky Truffles With Lustre Finish

Best vegan chocolate hampers

Hotel Chocolat The All Dark Vegan Chocolate Hamper Collection

Price: £27.50

Someone you know loves dark chocolate? Or perhaps they’ve gone vegan and they’re missing their cocoa fix? This collection of dark chocolate recipes is a cocoa-lover’s dream come true!

What’s included: 1x 70% Dark & Cocoa Nib Nano Slab, 1x Dark Chocolate Buttons with Ginger, 1x Mini Hazelnut Buche Dark & Nutty – Chocolate Yule Log, 1x Dark Chocolate Fruit & Nut 80% Selector, 1x 70% Dark Chocolate Slab Selector, 1x Dark Chocolate Pocket Selection

Chococo Mini Dark Chocolate Hamper

Price: £35

This mini hamper is filled with a gorgeous selection of dark chocolate gifts, perfect for sharing, and is also vegan-friendly.

What’s included: 1x box of 9 of Glorious Ginger chocolates, 1x box of Colombian Coffee Beans covered in Dark Chocolate, 1x Toasted Cashew & Sea Salt dark Chocolate Slabs, 1x 70% Madagascar origin Dark chocolate Mini Bar, 1x box of 6 Dark Chocolate Dorset Mackerel

Chococo Vegan-Friendly Christmas Hamper Bag

Price: £50

Delivered inside one of Chococo’s sustainable, reusable canvas bags you will find a special selection of Chococo’s vegan-friendly chocolates, however, this is truly a treat for all!

What’s included: 1x box of nine vegan-friendly festive chocolates, 1x mini dark chocolate snowmen, 1x crystallised ginger and cashew ‘milc’ chocolate mini bars, 1x spiced dark chocolate clusters studded with candied orange & pistachio, 1x dark chocolate lolly hand-decorated with a festive robin, 1x rich Colombian coffee beans smothered in dark chocolate, 1x foiled dark chocolate bauble filled with mini dark chocolate buttons.

Best letterbox chocolate hampers

Love Cocoa Luxury Christmas Selection Box

Price: £12.50

Why not send a beautiful collection of Love Cocoa’s chocolate bars to someone you love this Christmas? They can be delivered through the letterbox with a personalised message. Be quick, these are limited and when they are gone they are gone…

What’s included: 1x White Chocolate with Candy Cane Peppermint, 1x Milk Chocolate with Christmas Pudding, 1x Dark Chocolate with Festive Gingerbread.

Love Cocoa 4-Bar Bestsellers Tasting Collection

Price: £16

Explore your chocolate palate with this tasting collection of flavours, guaranteed to delight your tastebuds!

What’s included: The 4-bar tasting collection includes, 1 x Honeycomb Milk Chocolate, 1 x Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate, 1 x Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, 1 x English Mint Dark Chocolate.

Willies Cacao Monthly Chocolate Subscription Box

Price: From £19.25 per month, although this does get cheaper for longer subscriptions

Now this is the gift that keeps on giving! Discover a whole world of chocolate with Willies Cacao.

What’s included: Each month you will receive 10 bars in your ‘Chocolate Discovery’ box, including 2 unique, special edition chocolates that Willie has made from particularly unusual ingredients or rare beans. These bars are exclusive to subscribers and won’t be available in shops.

The Chocoholics Letterbox Gift

Price: £17

With us not being able to see everyone we love in person this Christmas, why not send them something sweet through the letterbox?

What’s included: 1x Ooh! Chocolata Natural Blond White Chocolate, 1x Ooh! Chocolata Very Fruity & Nutty Milk Chocolate Bar, 1x Popcorn Shed Pop ‘N’ Choc Snack Pack, 1x Reids Baked Treats Chocolate Chip Shortbread, 1x Stas Hot Milk Chocolate Spoon, 1x The Dormen Salted Caramel & Chocolate Raisin Mix, 1x Mallow & Marsh Milk Chocolate Coated Marshmallow Bar

