9 things you didn’t know you could make with kale

This season we’ve been going mad for kale. Not only is it packed full of vitamins and nutrients that are good for our bodies, it’s also a surprisingly tasty veg which can transform a dish in just a few handfuls...

Health benefits of kale:

One cup of kale contains 2.5g of fibre, 3g of protein – both of which can help you feel full for longer – and comes in at just 33 calories. You’ll also find vitamins A, C and K in your dose of the green stuff, as well as Omega-3 fatty acids – which some research has shown to be beneficial for heart health.

And if all that nutrient goodness still leaves you unconvinced, these delicious and inventive ideas for how to cook with kale may just tip the balance.

1. Winter paella with kale

This warming rice-based dish will bring a little sunshine into those cold winter months. A hint of sweet smoked paprika gives the dish an extra tasty kick.

Get the recipe: Winter paella with kale

2. Kale pesto

Why didn’t we think of this? Kale pesto is a great way of using up the glut of kale you might have sitting in your fridge. Once made, stir through pasta, drizzle over salad or dollop on top of your lasagne… the possibilities are endless!

3. Borlotti bean and kale soup

Ready in 15 minutes, this hearty soup is just 123 calories per portion! Serve with a hunk of your favourite fresh bread and a few shaving of Parmesan to complete your meal.

Get the recipe: Borlotti bean and kale soup

4. Kale cake

Oh we do love a vegetable cake! And while we confess that the visuals aren’t the best on the above recipe, we think some generous lashing of creamy frosting will soon brighten things up – yum!

5. Kale mash

If you love mash potato you really must take it to the next level by adding kale to the mix. Add a knob of butter and a dash of milk and give your arm a good old work out by beating your mash until thick and creamy.

6. Kale cookies

Kale cookies? Now we’ve seen everything! Give your kale a blitz in the food processor and add to your favourite cookie mix along with chocolate chips – you wouldn’t think that kale and chocolate would work so well together but they really do!

7. Kale hummus

Breadsticks at the ready – it’s time for some serious dipping! Turn kale into a thick and moreish hummus infused with garlic and dip your breadsticks, crusty loaf or carrots – what more could you want?

8. Lebanese cauliflower with herby tahini on a bed of kale

Get your tastebuds tingled with the delicious Middle Eastern flavours on offer in this deceptively simple dish. And with just five minutes prep time, this is the perfect meal to whip up if you’re pressed for time.

Get the recipe: Lebanese cauliflower with herby tahini on a bed of kale

9. Kale crisps

Potato crisps are so last year. Kale crisps are so in at the moment so if you’re all for the latest fad it’s time to rustle up a batch of these deep green crisp treats yourself at home. Flavour with salt, vinegar, cheese, onion… whatever tickles your fancy!