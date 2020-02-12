Trending:

9 things you didn’t know you could make with kale

Jessica Dady

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • This season we’ve been going mad for kale. Not only is it packed full of vitamins and nutrients that are good for our bodies, it’s also a surprisingly tasty veg which can transform a dish in just a few handfuls...

    Health benefits of kale:

    One cup of kale contains 2.5g of fibre, 3g of protein – both of which can help you feel full for longer – and comes in at just 33 calories. You’ll also find vitamins A, C and K in your dose of the green stuff, as well as Omega-3 fatty acids – which some research has shown to be beneficial for heart health.

    And if all that nutrient goodness still leaves you unconvinced, these delicious and inventive ideas for how to cook with kale may just tip the balance.

    1. Winter paella with kale

    Winter-paella-with-Kale

    This warming rice-based dish will bring a little sunshine into those cold winter months. A hint of sweet smoked paprika gives the dish an extra tasty kick.

    Get the recipe: Winter paella with kale

    2. Kale pesto

    Why didn’t we think of this? Kale pesto is a great way of using up the glut of kale you might have sitting in your fridge. Once made, stir through pasta, drizzle over salad or dollop on top of your lasagne… the possibilities are endless!

    3. Borlotti bean and kale soup

    Borlotti-bean-and-Kale-soup

    Ready in 15 minutes, this hearty soup is just 123 calories per portion! Serve with a hunk of your favourite fresh bread and a few shaving of Parmesan to complete your meal.

    Get the recipe: Borlotti bean and kale soup

    4. Kale cake

    View this post on Instagram

    As promised, here's the kale cake recipe. Although I will have you know that you can taste the kale in this recipe. I love kale so YASSSSS. If you are not a fan of kale, then this cake is not for you. It's an adaptation of the Esselytns recipe in Preventing and Reversing heart disease cook book. There's an accompanying blueberry and silken tofu frosting, which I didn't make. The texture of the cake is similar to corn bread. Its not a super sweet cake plus I upped the kale in mine, cos when it comes to kale, more is more😜Serving suggestions range from a tasty marmalade or compote to nana ice cream and some lean vegan frosting. . . Let's do this 2 cups raw kale, stripped, chopped and cooked( after cooking, yields 1 cup) 1/2 cup coconut sugar or raw cane sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla 1/4 cup applesauce 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar 1 cup water 11/2 cups white whole wheat flour 1 teaspoon baking soda Preheat oven to 350 degrees Blanch kale in hot water over fire till tender and dark green. Drain. Place all wet ingredients with kale and sugar in the blender. Blend till creamy. It will look like a green smoothie. Fold in flour and baking soda. Line pan with parchment paper and bake for 30mins. #govegan #vegan #veganman#vegangirl #love #VegansofNigeria#wanderlust #Nigeria #chinastudy #hclf #highcarb #adventure #peta #rawvegan #rawtill4 #Thailand#veganism #whatveganseat #vegansofig#yoga #digitalnomad #Winnipeg #happyherbivore #plantbased #fatfreevegan #minimalist #veganfoodporn #veganfoodshare #kalecake #kaleismydoctor

    A post shared by Wanda (@ms.wandasmalls) on

    Oh we do love a vegetable cake! And while we confess that the visuals aren’t the best on the above recipe, we think some generous lashing of creamy frosting will soon brighten things up – yum!

    5. Kale mash

    If you love mash potato you really must take it to the next level by adding kale to the mix. Add a knob of butter and a dash of milk and give your arm a good old work out by beating your mash until thick and creamy.

    6. Kale cookies

    Kale cookies? Now we’ve seen everything! Give your kale a blitz in the food processor and add to your favourite cookie mix along with chocolate chips – you wouldn’t think that kale and chocolate would work so well together but they really do!

    7. Kale hummus

    Breadsticks at the ready – it’s time for some serious dipping! Turn kale into a thick and moreish hummus infused with garlic and dip your breadsticks, crusty loaf or carrots – what more could you want?

    8. Lebanese cauliflower with herby tahini on a bed of kale

    Lebanese-Cauliflower-with-herby-tahini

    Get your tastebuds tingled with the delicious Middle Eastern flavours on offer in this deceptively simple dish. And with just five minutes prep time, this is the perfect meal to whip up if you’re pressed for time.

    Get the recipe: Lebanese cauliflower with herby tahini on a bed of kale

    9. Kale crisps

    View this post on Instagram

    Still missing the #crisps since we started to really ramp up the #plasticfreelife. But we can't bring ourselves to give in. We had a surplus of #kale and our homemade crisps are a bit hit and miss so we gave making #kalecrisps a go. These were fantastic! Maybe slightly overdone so we'll give it a go with a bit less time in the oven but we just couldn't fault these. Don't knock it until you've tried it! . . . #plasticfree #zerowaste #reducewaste #saynotoplastic #waronplastic #snacks #healthyfood #healthysnacks #healthy #vegetarian #vegan #flexitarian #yummy #yum #foodforfuel #eatmoreplants #eatmoreveggies #eatyourgreens #local #breakfreefromplastic #plasticfree30 #thereisnoplanetb #homemade #homecooking #dontknockittilyoutryit #food

    A post shared by Neka Sherratt (@iliveonplaneta) on

    Potato crisps are so last year. Kale crisps are so in at the moment so if you’re all for the latest fad it’s time to rustle up a batch of these deep green crisp treats yourself at home. Flavour with salt, vinegar, cheese, onion… whatever tickles your fancy!

    Latest Stories