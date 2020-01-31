We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tom Kerridge recipes are perfect if you're looking for delicious meals that are still healthy and won't break your diet.

The chef wowed fans when he lost a whopping 12 stone, and he revealed that cooking healthy food – including his new Tom Kerridge recipes – was one of the main ways he got in shape.

In his various cookbooks – including his most recent one, Lose Weight and Get Fit, Tom has shared some of his favourite recipes with fans, including meal ideas for lunch, dinner and also treats.

So if you want to whip some of Tom Kerridge’s recipes – which are not only tasty but also super healthy – we have some for you to try at home…

Tom Kerridge recipes: Tom Kerridge lunch recipes

Tom Kerridge’s North African soup

For a light lunch that will still fill you up, Tom Kerridge’s North African soup will do the trick.

Made with plenty of veg that add fibre to your diet, but also chickpeas that are rich in protein and will keep you satisfied for longer. This Tom Kerridge recipe is also ideal for vegetarians, or even if you just want to eat less meat.

Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s North African soup

Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on sourdough

Bored of the same old sandwiches? Try this crab mayo on sourdough open sandwich recipe for an exciting twist on your normal lunch. Or, whip it up as a healthy snack, or even a starter for friends and family at a dinner party.

Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on griddled sourdough recipe

Tom Kerridge dinner recipes

When it comes to dinner, Tom Kerridge offers some clever ideas on how to whip up delicious meals that you will enjoy without ruining without your healthy eating efforts.

Tom Kerridge’s cajun salmon

A tasty but healthy dish, this Cajun salmon is perfect for people who are watching their weight but still want a delicious meal. With broccoli and a yummy ‘dirty rice’ on the side, it’s super flavoursome.

Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s cajun salmon

Tom Kerridge’s healthy ragu recipe

For this healthy ragu recipe – which Tom describes as being a lighter version of Bolognese – he used turkey, which is lower in fat and calories. To replace the pasta and lower the amount of carbs in the recipe, Tom uses cabbage linguine, which is so easy to make. Plus, because you’re replacing pasta with an veg, you tick another portion of your 5-a-day off the list – win win!

Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s turkey ragu recipe

Tom Kerridge’s chicken pho recipe

For dinner, try something a little bit different with this Vietnamese pho. It’s full of aromatic flavours, such as cinnamon, coriander, ginger and lemongrass, and topped with loads of fresh herbs and as much chilli as you dare to put on. It’s also just 485 calories per serving.

Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s chicken pho recipe

We’ve also got some delicious recipes from Tom Kerridge’s 2019 cookbook: Tom Kerridge’s Fresh Start: How to cook amazing food at home too! You’re going to be spoilt for choice. Tom’s recipes include a mouth-watering bake, a healthy soup and a fancy lunch time treat.

Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake recipe

Tom says, “Rich and creamy, this could easily become a new favourite at home. It’s also a great way of getting a big portion of veg into your family without them even noticing! It’s all about the toppings: crunchy seeds and breadcrumbs, sweet chunks of butternut squash and nuggets of acidity from the sun-blushed tomatoes.”

Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s creamy butternut squash pasta bake recipe

Tom Kerridge’s chicken soup recipe

This is easy to make and packed full of healthy veggies. You can also make a big batch of this delicious chicken and pearl barley soup for dinner, and keep some back for lunch the next day. A lovely, warming meal.

Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s chicken and pearl barley soup recipe

Tom Kerridge dessert recipes

Tom Kerridge’s courgette cake

If you think trying to lose weight means never having a treat, then think again. Tom Kerridge has a few dessert recipes up his sleeve that you can make when your cravings hit, but they’re healthy enough that you won’t feel guilty at all.

Just like a traditional carrot cake, Tom Kerridge’s courgette cake is moist and goes perfectly with a cuppa. It’s topped with a light cream cheese and lime icing, which makes it even more delicious!

Get the recipe: Tom Kerridge’s courgette cake

