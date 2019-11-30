From classic wines to quirky flavoured liqueurs and non-alcoholic drinks, add a splash of Christmas spirit to your festivities. We’ve rounded up the best!

Make the festive season extra special with a Christmas tipple or two. Christmas comes with a host of sweet and delicious Christmas drinks for us to enjoy.

If you’re having a Christmas drinks party or just fancy getting into the festive spirit, here’s a round-up of the best Christmas alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to add to your shopping lists, including sweet gins from Tesco, Scrumptious Salted Caramel Baileys from Morrisons, and Mince Pie liqueur from Asda.

Christmas gin you need to try

Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe, £15, Marks and Spencer

Once out of its mesmerising bottle, this glittering Christmas gin with real gold flakes makes a fab citrus-flavoured G&T.

Slingsby Rhubarb Gin, £30, Tesco

We love this flavoured Christmas gin made with natural spring water from the Tewit Well in Harrogate, Yorkshire. It contains locally sourced botanicals as well as famous Yorkshire rhubarb.

Martin Miller’s Gin, Limited Edition Gift Box, £23, Waitrose

This iconic gin brand has released a gorgeous special-edition aurora borealis-inspired gift box to make a special present for the gin connoisseur in your life.

Christmas whiskey,vodka and liquor to get you in the spirit

The Infusionist Small Batch Gunpowder Whisky Liqueur, £9.99, Aldi

A great-value introduction to whisky, this rather sophisticated Christmas whiskey is infused with gunpowder tea for something a little different and very on-trend.

Baileys Scrumptious Salted Caramel, £16, Morrisons

A brand-new twist on this classic drink, this is perfect for adding to hot chocolate for an even more indulgent winter warmer – or you could serve it over ice for the perfect finale to your Christmas feast.

Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, £29.99, Amazon

This Italian liqueur has bergamot, chamomile, lemons and lavender in it to create a flavour of Italy. Add it to fizz or use it in festive cocktails.

White Heron British Cassis, £19.99, Waitrose

This blackcurrant Christmas liquor is excitingly fruity, and not too sweet. It’s perfect for a after dinner sweet treat before you tuck into dessert.

Black Cow Pure Milk Vodka, £28, Sainsbury’s

The original spirit brand to champion the planet, Black Cow Pure Milk Vodka – made in a distillery in West Dorset – is created from sustainably produced whey and is filtered through charcoal made from coconut husks!

Absolut Juice Rhubarb Edition, £16, Asda

Made with Absolut vodka and 5% rhubarb juice, this delightful drink is ideal for vodka lovers who fancy something a little different with a refreshingly tart finish.

MUYU Liqueur, £28.75, masterofmalt.com

This modern liqueur comes in three varieties, each of which has been created by some of the world’s most renowned and award-winning bartenders. The profits are also shared with charities.

Dark Matter Spiced Rum, £29, Tesco

Move over gin – rum is forecast to be the next big thing. This Scottish-distilled molasses-based rum has a unique flavour profile of caramel, ginger and peppery spices.

Best white wine for Christmas dinner

Tesco Finest Chablis 2016, £12

The perfect pairing to any starter, with apple and citrus notes and a classic mineral finish, this makes seriously easy drinking.

Exquisite Collection Mâcon-Villages, £6.99, Aldi

A dry, white Burgundy with a hint of honeysuckle and quince. Mâcon Villages is aromatic and full-flavoured, so drinks well with poultry, fish or even cheese.

Taste the Difference Gaillac Blanc, £8.00, Sainbury’s

This white wine has bags of fruit and floral aromas with intense flavours reminiscent of pear, apple and tropical fruit.

Best red wine for Christmas dinner

Porta Seis Red 2018, £8, Co-op

The vibrant label is a clue to this elegant wine’s lively, warming taste of rich, red fruits with a dash of spice. Ideal for this time of year.

Barolo DOCG, £11.99, Lidl

Italy’s most famous red Barolo is made from the Nebbiolo grape grown in northern Italy. This wine is naturally pale in colour, but don’t let that deceive you – it’s rich and dry and the ideal companion to hearty food.

Taste the Difference Chartreuse de Bonpas, £12, Sainsbury’s

Bold and powerful with the black cherry sweetness and a hint of spicy gives a wonderfully fruity, smooth and well- balanced red.

Taste the Difference Gaillac Rouge, £7, Sainsbury’s

This deeply-coloured, fruity and smooth red wine is packed full of bold flavours – juicy blackberry, rich cassis and a lovely peppery spice.

Best rosé wine for Christmas dinner

St Louis de Provence, £8.50, Iceland

With a fresh, fruity flavour, this wine can bring a taste of summer to the bleak midwinter. It’s perfect for parties and comes in a rather elegant bottle, too.

Léphémère des Embruns Sable de Camargue, £9, ASDA

Organic wine is a fast-growing trend and can be an acquired taste, but this one has a great flavour with fresh, soft, peachy notes.

Non alcoholic Christmas drinks

Shloer Spritzed, £2.50, Waitrose

A great option for the table, always popular with non-drinkers at a party – we can’t get enough of these fab new flavours.

Celtic Soul, £25, Sainsbury’s

We were blown away by this, which is just like the real deal. With a smooth blend of sweet vanilla, spices and oak-cask wood flavours, we love it with ginger beer and a twist of lime for a virgin dark ’n’ stormy.

Three Spirit, £25, Three Spirited Drinks

This new, natural elixir is an intriguing alternative to booze made with 11 herbs and other plants. The flavour is described as ‘bittersweet with a curious savoury bite’ – and we agree!

CeroCero, £9.99, Lidl

Lidl is jumping on the non-alcoholic spirit bandwagon with this reasonably priced option. With flavours of liquorice, orange, lemon and coriander, it delivers a fresh taste that’s akin to gin.

Caleño Juniper & Inca Berry, £24, Amazon

This non-alcoholic spirit is infused with juniper and inca berry, so, like gin, is an ideal companion to tonic. Dress up with fruity garnishes to make it special. Everleaf Non- Alcoholic Bittersweet Aperitif, £18, Sainsbury’s

Perfect simply on the rocks or with ice, soda and a twist of lime, this drink has flavours of vanilla and saffron. We loved it.

Erdinger Weissbräu Alkoholfrei £1.30, Waitrose & Partners

A great one for beer lovers, you can barely tell it’s alcohol free! Made from high quality, natural ingredients and containing vitamins, the makers claim that one of these a day contributes to a balanced diet!

Fentimans Pink Ginger, £2.95, Sainsbury’s

This botanically brewed drink, with a winning combination of ginger and orange extracts, has a lovely, fresh aromatic flavour and a great colour!

Weird and wonderful Christmas drinks

Extra Special Mince Pie Gin Liqueur, £10, ASDA

Festive cocktails are having a moment this year, so try a pie and tonic! We won’t mince our words, this is pie-fect for your celebrations…

Fork & Spoon Sparkling Shiraz, £6.99, Aldi

Great for those who prefer a red, but don’t want to miss out on the fizz, this fruity, fun, sparkling option is great for a Christmas party.

Cocoa Beer, £4, Hotel Chocolat

We recently discovered this delicious, malty beer, and it’s perfect for stocking fillers. Infused with the shells of the cocoa beans discarded during the chocolate-making process, it offers just a hint of bitter chocolate with every sip.

Prosecco Methuselah, £99.99, Aldi

This majestic bottle contains the equivalent of eight bottles of Prosecco – great for a party where you want to make an entrance, but good luck fitting it in the fridge!

Pedrino Spritz, £1.95, Waitrose

This light and refreshing spritz is one of our favourite Christmas drinks. Drink chilled over ice or mix with gin for a G & T for intense flavours.

Dark n Stormy Ready to Go Can, £2.20, Waitrose

Here’s a weird and wonderful combination in a can. The deliciously tasting and popular Dark ‘n Stormy cocktail can now be served in a can!

El Dorado 12 Year Rum, £35, Amazon

Think rich flavours of tropical fruit and spice with a hints of honey and dark sugar. One of our favourites this festive season.

Best Champagne and bubbles for Christmas drinks

Pendium Moscato, £6, ASDA

Lovely paired with a sweet Christmas dessert or as a pre-dinner aperitif, this medium-fizzy treat has subtle flavours of nectarine. The Christmas drink is great for gifting, too.

Champagne Philizot et Fils Brut 2014 Vintage, £19.99, Aldi

With an elegant effervescence full of finesse, this great-value fizz has notes of citrus and a floral aroma.

Calvet Crémant Bordeaux Brut, £11.95, Ocado

French fizz, made using the same methods as champagne but from a different region, so it’s sparkling value.

Gladwin Brothers Nutty Brut 2015, £24, gladwinbrothers.com

Up at the pricey end, but wine produced in the UK is becoming more popular every year. This delicious wine is made in Sussex, where the climate and limestone chalk soils are very similar to those of the Champagne region of France. An award- winner, it has a lovely colour and a natural richness to it.