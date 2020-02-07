We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

February is here which means one thing - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

For those who prefer to celebrate by doing something a little more lowkey, there’s a plethora of Valentine’s meal deals in the supermarkets. There’s something for everyone too, with both alcoholic and soft drink options, as well as plenty of plant-based plates.

We’ve rounded up the different deals which are running across four main supermarkets.

M&S Valentine’s meal deal 2020

How much? Every year, M&S celebrates Valentine’s Day with its glorious ‘Dine In’ deal. It’s kicking off on 10th February and is £20 for a starter, main, side, dessert, box of chocolates and a bottle of prosecco, wine, mojito or soft drink.

What’s included? The mains have a gastro pub lunch feel to them, with steak lasagna and beef pappardelle on offer, alongside sea bass and a vegan bolognese.Customers can also enjoy luxurious sides, such as potato rosti and bread with red onion and cheese.

Dessert highlights include the chocolate and cherry pots, as well as the cheese selection.

What’s so good about it? Customers can save up to £16.30 on food.

Morrisons Valentine’s meal deal 2020

How much? The supermarket is offering a three-course dinner with either a bottle of wine or award-winning prosecco thrown in, for just £15 for two. It’s available from February 10th-16th.

What’s included? Customers can choose from a roasted aubergine stack, a camembert tear and share bread, salmon mousse, chorizo and cheddar stuffed mushrooms or sweet potato and chilli soup to start.Mains include celeriac steaks for vegans or lamb shanks, prosciutto wrapped chicken breast, beef wellington, salmon with pesto or steak for non-veggies.

Morrisons is also offering mouthwatering side dishes, with chunky chips, cauliflower cheese and various vegetables all in the deal.

For pudding, there’s a selection of treats including chocolate and champagne profiteroles as well as a dulce de leche cheesecake.

For those who would rather skip the booze, mocktails and soft drinks are also included in the deal.

What’s so good about it? There’s a number of plant-based options for vegans.

Tesco Valentine’s meal deal 2020

This retailer’s Valentine’s Day meal deal will launch on February 12th and is set to include vegan options for the first time ever.

How much? The £20 deal includes a starter, two mains and a dessert, along with either a full bottle of wine or prosecco, a half a bottle of champagne or a non-alcoholic alternative.

What’s included? Some new starters on the menu include the salmon and watercress tart, as well as the vegan friendly crispy mushrooms. Old favourites, such as the caramelised red onion tear share bread (with a camembert centrepiece), will be reappearing for 2020, too.

The lamb shank and lobster mac and cheese will be making a return for mains and plant-based meals such as mushroom “scallops” with chilli and lime noodles, are set to be included for the first time.

Customers can choose from either a vegan chocolate brownie, raspberry and passion fruit cheesecake slices or other sweet treats for dessert.

What’s so good about it? There’s a selection of creative new dishes as well as old favourites.

Asda Valentine’s meal deal 2020

The Valentine’s Day deal – which is available from the 6th to 16th February – features six starters, nine mains, 10 sides and seven desserts.

How much? Asda’s £15 deal includes a starter, main, two sides, dessert and a bottle of wine.

What’s included? Standout plates include the tempura prawns, vegan risotto, pork in apple sauce, triple cooked chunky chips, brownie domes and tart au citron. This year, the supermarket also has a number of vegan options.

What’s so good about it? The retailer has also estimated that customers will be saving an average of £8 with their romantic meal deal.

Aldi Valentine’s meal deal 2020

How much? This retailer claims to have the cheapest supermarket deal, as two people can eat for less than £10. But, instead of selling the meal deal at a set price, Aldi will charge depending on the items shoppers pick from its Specially Selected range.

What’s included? Heart-Shaped Pancakes, Chicken Love Nuggets and Sirloin Steak with Pink Peppercorn Butter and more.

But it’s worth noting that it doesn’t include a drink.

What’s so good about it? Currently the cheapest around!