Vegan breakfast ideas don’t have to be overly basic and boring, or super complicated either. We’ve got a selection of sweet and savoury vegan recipes for breakfast to start the day the best (and most delicious) way!

A vegan diet contains no animal products such as meat, dairy, fish or eggs. There are some products, such as honey, which some vegans eat but some choose to avoid, as honey is produced by bees!

There are many reasons why people choose to follow a vegan diet, such as animal rights, environmental or health reasons, or just personal preference. When following a vegan diet, there are so many plant based foods you can choose from to create well balanced and flavour packed meals. Vegan food doesn’t have to be all vegetables, try using lentils and pulses, vegan meat substitutes such as tofu or seitan, and nut based products to add variety and substance to your vegan meals. There are also many surprising vegan foods and products that you might have not known are vegan.

If you’re looking for vegan breakfast ideas then we can help. We’ve put together the below guide to help you kick start your day right when following a vegan diet.

What can I eat for a vegan breakfast?



Vegan breakfasts don’t have to be just fruit or smoothies. There are now many vegan friendly cereals, granolas, yoghurts and milks on the market, as well as vegan proteins for those who prefer a savoury start to the day. From healthy ways to start the day to more indulgent breakfast and brunch ideas, we’ve got a selection of simple but satisfying vegan breakfast ideas to shake up your morning meals.

Vegan breakfast recipes

Porridge



Porridge is a healthy and filling way to start the day. All you need to do to make yours vegan is to use a non dairy milk such as almond or soy milk instead of regular milk. Finish it off with some vegan friendly toppings such as sliced banana, chopped nuts, and maple syrup, for a warming way to start the day. You can also soak your oats overnight to save time in the morning!



Get the recipe: Porridge

Nut butter toasts

Nut butters are packed with protein and healthy fats, so including these spreads in your breakfast is a great way to get a healthy dose of protein into a vegan breakfast. Many ranges of different nut butters are available in supermarkets, make sure to choose one without palm oil, but you can also make your own natural nut butters so easily.

Get the recipe: Pistachio and matcha butter

Quinoa porridge

If you’re bored of regular porridge, why not mix things up with this superfood quinoa porridge vegan breakfast recipe that is both gluten and dairy free!



Get the recipe: Quinoa porridge

Mushrooms on toast

Garlicky fried mushrooms on thick toasted bread is a vegan breakfast or brunch that is quick, healthy and packed with flavour. Meaty mushrooms and a flavour punch from fresh herbs make this dish a winner with both vegans and meat eaters. Simply use a non dairy spread instead of butter to make sure this is vegan.

Get the recipe: Chestnut mushrooms on toast

Beans on toast

Beans on toast is a British classic – and it’s also a vegan breakfast! You can either make your own homemade beans, or just use shop bought. Make sure you use a non-dairy spread instead of butter on your toast.

Get the recipe: Homemade beans on toast