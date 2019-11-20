We love our classic Christmas turkey recipe because it turns out perfectly every time, but sometimes it’s time to take it to the next level. Bored of the same old stuffing, or just fancy giving your traditional Christmas bird a bit of a makeover? We’ve got some seriously good pimped Christmas turkey recipes to share. Roast turkey is an absolute classic for Christmas dinner.

Nothing says Christmas like a hearty Christmas turkey (and the turkey sandwiches made with the leftovers, of course). This festive favourite is the perfect choice when feeding the extended family.

But roast turkey doesn’t have the best reputation. It’s a tricky meat to get right and can often produce quite dry results. You need to pay extra attention to giving turkey plenty of flavour and moisture – so you really need the right recipe. We’ve found 7 ways to pimp your Christmas turkey, from a Gordon Ramsay classic to a John Torode favourite.

Psst! Don’t forget if you want to get super organised this year use our turkey timer. It tells you how many people your bird should feed by weight and it tells you when to defrost and cook your turkey too. Result!

1. Turkey with a bacon lattice

Wow your guests with this incredible-looking turkey, which is cooked with an amazing ingredient not typically given much limelight at Christmas dinner – bacon. This turkey recipe looks super special, and tastes just as good too – family and friends are sure to be pretty impressed when you set this down on the dinner table!

Get the recipe: Turkey with a bacon lattice recipe

2. Gordon Ramsay’s roast turkey with lemon, parsley and garlic

This delicious citrusy recipe by Gordon Ramsay uses a handful of ingredients and turns this bird into a tasty masterpiece. The tangy lemon and garlic combination works wonders. Sprinkled with salt and topped with smoked streaky bacon, your turkey will be the talk of Christmas Day.

Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay’s roast turkey with lemon, parsley and garlic

3. Phil Vickery’s saffron turkey

Add extra flavour to your turkey with Phil Vickery’s favourite turkey recipe. Delicious saffron-infused juices and a fresh cranberry, pork and rosemary stuffing makes this turkey extra special. Get the recipe: Phil Vickery’s saffron turkey

4. Tandoori roast turkey

Spice up your Christmas feast with this chilli-coated turkey. It’s all about the spices with this recipe, from cumin powder to garlic paste. Your turkey will be a big hit. It’s the perfect choice if you fancy something different this year and want to add extra flavour to your bird. Get the recipe: Tandoori roast turkey

5. Hairy Bikers Christmas turkey with two stuffings

The Hairy Bikers have done it again with yet another classic recipe! This is the perfect way to cook your turkey, making sure it absorbs as much flavour as it can from the stuffing and doesn’t dry out. The two stuffings made from chestnut and sage and then apricot and almond add a real depth of flavour. You’ll want to use this recipe year after year! Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers Christmas turkey with two stuffings

6. Roast turkey with chestnut, sage and apple stuffing

This easy-to-follow recipe is the perfect choice for beginners and it’s very simple, with only a few ingredients to work with. The sweet apple and the savoury chestnut flavours in the stuffing really complement the bird. Ladled in gravy and topped with bacon, this turkey is sure to go down a treat! Get the recipe: Roast turkey with chestnut, sage and apple stuffing

7. John Torode’s roast turkey with caramelised onions

MasterChef judge John Torode’s roast turkey recipe is so simple. It only uses 5 ingredients and you can sit back and let your oven do all the hard work – even when it comes to making the caramelised onions. Get the recipe: John Torode’s roast turkey with caramelised onions

8. Cider-roasted turkey with apple and sage stuffing

If you’re a fan of cider, you must try this recipe. It’s the perfect way to keep your bird moist. Just choose your favourite medium sweet cider and get cooking. The apple and pork stuffing work wonders with the cider. Get the recipe: Cider-roasted turkey with apple and sage stuffing

How do you cook and flavour your turkey on Christmas Day? Do you have a special recipe you always use? Or how about a favourite stuffing? Comment below!