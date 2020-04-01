We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of the main things most people look forward on Easter is chocolate! Lots of people exchange chocolate as gifts throughout the weekend, but according to tradition - what day do you give Easter eggs and when can you eat them?

Many people want to know what day you give Easter eggs as they’ll be out shopping a couple of days beforehand and want to plan ahead. Especially given the current situation, as many people will be buying their Easter eggs online.

Easter eggs have been available in supermarkets for weeks now and there are wider ranges than ever stacked on the shelves at the moment.

Whether you like to give and eat your Easter eggs before the Easter weekend has even started or you like to wait, is completely up to you! But there is a particular day that you give Easter eggs and a certain day when traditionally at Easter you’re supposed to eat them too!

What day do you give Easter eggs?

What day you hand out Easter eggs all depends on how you are celebrating the holiday. If it’s just you and your family, then you give your Easter eggs on any day from Maundy Thursday (the day before Good Friday) which this year is on 9thApril. This is when the fasting time of Lent is over, so many people see this as the day when they can begin to indulge again.

But many churches will end their Lenten period on Holy Saturday (11 April) or Easter Sunday (12 April).

To be on the safe side, you could give your Easter eggs on 12 April, when you have your Easter lunch on Easter Sunday.

When can you eat Easter eggs?

Speaking of having chocolate around, when exactly is it that you can dive into those colourful, foil wrapped eggs? Well, since there have been rumours of Easter eggs on supermarket shelves since January, it’s understandable to be slightly confused.

Although religious celebrations are held up and down the country to remember the reason we celebrate Easter, Easter eggs are not actually part of the religious tradition. They are representative of springtime and rebirth, rather than of the resurrection of Jesus.

This means that ‘officially’ Easter eggs can be eaten anytime after Maundy Thursday (April 10), but for peak Easter-goodness you should wait and eat them on Easter Sunday (April 12).

But really, there are no set rules about waiting to eat your eggs. If you feel like tucking into a few chocolatey treats before the Easter weekend, you go for it!