It's been four months since we were last able to enjoy a meal out, but restaurants are now finally set to reopen.

As part of the plan to ease restrictions in England, a range of venues and businesses will be reopening in early July – including the restaurants we’ve missed for so long. After going in to lockdown over four months ago, businesses like restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs have been closed.

While takeaways have been permitted for a while now – it’s been weeks and weeks since the public were allowed to sit down and enjoy a meal inside a restaurant. Many of us have had to turn to home-cooking store cupboard recipes, or baking cakes, for a bit of culinary excitement.

But that is set to change very soon – so when do restaurants open in UK?

When do restaurants open in UK?

Restaurants are permitted to reopen in England from Saturday 4th July, according to Boris Johnson’s latest announcement. While they are allowed to reopen then, the government has however warned that they can only reopen if they can be kept ‘Covid-secure’ – with social distancing measures and hygiene procedures in place.

Restaurants will reopen on the same day as pubs, cafes, and some bars – leading many people to dub the 4th July as ‘Super Saturday‘. It is the first time since 23rd March that restaurants in England are able to reopen again.

However, restaurants across the UK will not open at the same time as those in England.

In Wales, restaurants and pubs can only reopen outdoors from Monday 13th July, and in Scotland, they will open indoors from 15th July.

What restaurants are open near me?

But while many eateries will gladly be reopening on the 4th, other businesses have chosen not to reopen until later on in the month. And some will be opening up again on a more gradual basis.

For example, popular chain Bills will only reopen six of their stores from 4th July – Birmingham, Nottingham, Reigate, Rushden Lakes, Wimbledon and Lewes. Wagamama is making a similar move, opening only four trial sites this weekend.

Pizza Express however will not reopen its stores for dining in until 9th July. Customers will have to book in, and they are only reopening certain restaurants – find out more here.

Zizzi has also announced that they will be phasing their re-opening, although they have not announced a date yet.

On Saturday 4th July, Prezzo will also be reopening some of their restaurants – see if your local will be opening up again here.

Steakhouse Miller & Carter is also taking bookings from today for 4th July, but you will need to book in advance on their website here.

Cote Brasserie has announced that they will be opening back up again from Monday 6th July at selected restaurants – their Windsor, Kingston and Chiswick branches will be the first to reopen.

And of course, many restaurants will never reopen following the coronavirus pandemic. The Casual Dining Group, owner of Bella Italia, Las Iguanas, and Cafe Rouge, will be closing 91 of its restaurants across the UK.

Cafe Rouge restaurants closing across the UK

A full list of the Cafe Rouge restaurants that won’t reopen has been revealed, with 31 shutting down:

They include:

Bury St Edmonds

Newbury

Maidstone Earl St

Solihull

Pinner

Blackheath

Harborne, in Birmingham

Leamington Spa

York

Dulwich

Epsom

Mailbox, in Birmingham

Woking

Hitchin

Oxford

Leicester

Chester

Cheltenham

Loughton

Chelmsford

Cambridge

Edinburgh

Southgate

Esher

Bromley

Salisbury

Canterbury Long

Trafford Centre

Exeter Princesshay

Hertford

Milton Keynes

What are the rules for restaurants reopening following coronavirus?

Boris Johnson stated that restaurants will need to have many measures in place in order to reopen safely, to try and reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading.

In his speech to the House of Commons, the Prime Minister explained, “All hospitality indoors will be limited to table-service, and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact.

“We will ask businesses to help NHS Test and Trace respond to any local outbreaks by collecting contact details from customers, as happens in other countries, and we will work with the sector to make this manageable.”

So what safety and hygiene measures can you expect if you visit a restaurant this weekend?

table service is required where possible, with no ordering at the bar

or, ordering should happen via an app if possible

each table should only be attended to by one member of staff only

non-essential contact between staff (e.g waiters and chefs) should be limited, with the use of electronic devices to communicate

encouraged use of hand sanitisers and hand-washing facilites as customers enter the venue and move around it

guidance on social distancing throughout the venue

booking via an app or through a website before you visit

So will you be visiting a local restaurant this weekend? Or will you be waiting a while to venture out?