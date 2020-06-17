We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Since the lockdown, it’s fair to say that many of us have been missing Gregg’s sausage rolls and pastries. So when are Greggs reopening again?

It’s the day that we’ve been waiting a while for, ever since Greggs teased their reopening earlier on in May. At the beginning of last month, Greggs had to take a U-turn on their decision to reopen for takeaways, as they feared it would attract large crowds and be difficult to implement social distancing, after the coronavirus outbreak.

They had planned previously to open 20 stores in the Newcastle area as a trial for the social distancing measures but in the end, they released a statement saying it would be risking “excessive numbers of customers” in store. Instead, they announced trials would be taking place behind closed doors in preparation for reopening later on in the summer.

But now, as all ‘non-essential’ shops have been encouraged to begin trading again by the government, it appears that at least some of the 2,050 Greggs bakeries will be open for business. They’ll join other food outlets, such as Nandos, reopening again for the first time since they were forced to close in March.

When is Greggs reopening?

After closing due to the coronavirus, it has been announced that from Thursday June 18, about 800 stores would be open again for business. From then, the other bakeries would open as lockdown measures are eased further from July.

Chief executive, Roger Whiteside has said, “Looking forward, although great uncertainty remains, we are excited to be resuming our service for many customers this week.”

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, Greggs have announced that just like in other establishments there would be floor marking in the shops, protective screens at the counters, PPE for all staff, along with additional cleaning and more hand sanitizer available. They also said that all customers would be encouraged to make contactless payments.

This comes as from Monday June 15, all “non-essential” shops were allowed to reopen to customers again with social distancing measures in force. Queues were seen earlier in the week along the high street outside many food outlets and customers reported that facilities such as toilets weren’t open for use.

Customers are clearly keen to get back into the bakeries, with many taking to Twitter since the announcement to express their delight at the stores reopening again. As one user said, “two words. SAUSAGE. ROLLS. my mouth is watering already #greggs”. And it seems like the company can’t wait either, noting “it’s been a strange time for all of us. We reckon we’re ready for a little taste of normal.”

Which Greggs stores are reopening?

While the full list of the Greggs reopening this week can be found here, it’s clear that the chain are planning to open most of their stores this week. Although, least 15 are only open for Drive Thru, delivery or Click & Collect and customers won’t be able to walk into the shop.

However, while it’s confirmed that most customers will see their favourite high street bakery reopen from later this week, the chain has also announced that they’ve had to close about 50 stores this year. According to BBC reporting, they have approached landlords about rent reductions and sped up plans for delivery and click & collect services.

Will there be a smaller menu when Greggs reopens?

The reopening will also see a smaller menu than customers are used to, with fan favourites such as the vegan sausage roll, steak bake, doughnuts and yum yums firmly on the list.

Breakfast favourites on the list include:

Bacon

Sausage

Omelette (and a combination of all three)

Porridge

Pain au chocolat

All butter croissant

Savouries include:

Sausage roll

Vegan sausage roll

Steak bake

Chicken bake

Cheese & onion bake

Sausage, bean and cheese melt

Three cheese pizza

Three cheese and pepperoni pizza

Sandwiches include:

Ham and cheese baguette

Tuna crunch baguette

Roast chicken & bacon club baguette

Roast chicken mayonnaise baguette

Mature cheddar cheese ploughman’s oval bite

Chargrill chicken oval bite

Sweet treats include:

Gingerbread man

Chocolate chunk shortbreads

Jam doughnut

Pink jammie doughnut

Yum yums

Triple chocolate cookie

While much of the high street’s future is still uncertain, the excitement surrounding Greggs reopening this week shows that customers are itching to get back to the bakeries.