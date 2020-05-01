Where to buy alcohol online? The best places to buy wine and beer online

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for places to buy alcohol online that don't charge an arm and a leg for delivery? And have a great variety of wines, beers, spirits and mixers? These places are some of the best...

With UK lockdown rules still in force, we need to limit our shopping trips and look for online ways to get hold of our favourite tipples. As many supermarkets are experiencing high demand for delivery, we’ve put together a list of the best places to buy alcohol online.

1. Waitrose Cellar

One of the most reliable places to buy alcohol online, Waitrose Cellar offer a huge range of wines and champagnes, sold either in individual bottles or cases. There is no minimum order but with fantastic offers on a great selection, it works out more affordable in the long run to stock up. As well as wines, they also sell spirits and beers at good prices.

Most affordable bottle: £4.99

Delivery options: Next Day and Named Day delivery currently unavailable. Standard Delivery takes up to 5 working days and is free on orders over £150, or costs £5.95.

Special offers: Buy a case (6 bottles) of Waitrose own-brand wine for £29.94

Shop now: Waitrose Cellar

2. Skinny Booze

Offering all your favourite red, white, rose and sparkling wines, plus spirits and beers, but with more than half the calories per bottle. Perfect for those on a diet or looking to cut back but still enjoy a glass of wine or two in the evenings.

Most affordable bottle: £7.99

Delivery options: Next Day Delivery available on orders Monday-Friday before 12 noon, may be longer in busy periods.

Special offers: Buy a case (6 bottles) of the half & half for £56.99

Shop now: Skinny Booze

3. The Drink Shop

Traditionally a whole seller for global brands, delivering to bars and restaurants worldwide, there’s seemingly no wine, beer or spirit that The Drink Shop doesn’t have. Along with all your favourite beverages, you can also buy a range of glass and barware if you’re looking to step things up a notch.

Most affordable bottle: £6.65

Delivery options: Next Day Delivery available from £8.99, 2 day and 3 day delivery also available with Saturday service at £10.99 delivery charge.

Special offers: Up to 20 per cent discount on a huge range of wines, beers, gins and other spirits.

Shop now: The Drink Shop

4. Roberson Wine

An an independent, family-run, award-winning online wine retailer, Roberson Wines has no minimum order. They supply some of the country’s best restaurants (in total, 70 Michelin Stars and counting) and offer quality and value at every level.

Most affordable bottle: £5.25

Delivery options: Standard delivery is £9.99. Free delivery for orders over £120. No minimum order. Deliveries take around 3-5 working days.

Special offers: Lots of wines currently on offer with up to 25% off.

Shop now: robersonwine.com

5. Slurp

Featured on many best wine retailer lists, Slurp sells direct to the consumer and has its own Wine Club. The club starts at £30 per month and you can use your fee to buy any wine. You get a discount, access to tastings and events and to your own Slurp advisor.

Most affordable bottle: £6.95

Delivery options: Standard delivery is £7.95. Free delivery on orders over £100. No minimum order. Deliveries may take up to 14 days due to Coronavirus.

Special offers: There are a range of special offers, including: money off, Bin End deals and cheaper wines for Wine Club members.

Shop now: slurp.co.uk

6. Majestic

The well-known wine retailer also offers an online service. They have an extensive range of wine, beers and fizz.

Most affordable bottle: £6.99

Delivery options: Free delivery on 6 bottles or for orders over £150. You can usually click and collect from Majestic stores but not currently due to Coronavirus. Delivery is taking up to 14 working days.

Special offers: Take part in their Mix Six offer and get wines from as little as £4.79 per bottle

Shop now: majestic.co.uk

7. Lay & Wheeler

Operating since 1854, Lay & Wheeler is one of England’s oldest fine wine merchants. They have great offers on wine, all selected by trusted experts.

Most affordable bottle: £4.50/£27 a case

Delivery options: £15 per delivery or free click and collect to Majestic stores (this is not currently on offer due to Coronavirus). Delivery is currently reduced to £10.

Special offers: Discounts available to those who join their Discovery Club, including 50% off their Discovery Case.

Shop now: laywheeler.com

8. The Fizz Company

The family-run Fizz Company has been operating since 1999 importing great quality fizz from small, family producers. As the name suggests, their expertise is in sparkling wines and champagnes but they deliver some delicious wines too.

Most affordable bottle: Try fizz from just £6.99

Delivery options: Free delivery on 6 or more bottles. Currently aiming to deliver in 3 to 4 working days.

Special offers: Deals from around £29.99 for 6 bottles.

Shop now: thefizzcompany.com

9. Aldi

Selected by Master of Wine, Sam Caporn, Aldi wins loads of awards for its wine and spirits, it’s easy to order online, there’s a huge choice and wine is excellent value.

Most affordable bottle: £3.99

Delivery options: Free delivery orders of 6 bottles or more (there is currently a limit of 12 bottles). Orders are taking between 3 and 14 working days due to Coronavirus.

Special offers: None of note, but Aldi’s wine is such good value who needs an offer?

Shop now: aldi.co.uk/wines

10. Honest Grapes

Started by a group of wine enthusiasts, Honest Grapes is known for its superb wine quality and has fans around the globe. There’s also a Wine Club option for a monthly fee – giving you discounts and access to wine events and tutorials.

Most affordable bottle: £11.80

Delivery options: Free delivery on orders over £75.

Special offers: discounts available for Wine Club members

Shop now: honestgrapes.co.uk

11. Wanderlust Wine

Wanderlust Wine are champions of the small producer. The company was set up to offer sustainable, quality wine by producers who love what they do. The company’s founder is an ex-chef with a degree in Food & Wine Technology so he certainly knows his stuff!

Most affordable bottle: £9.50

Delivery options: Free delivery on orders over £100 or £6.95 on other orders. Next Day delivery is currently not available.

Special offers: If you sign up for membership, you get a case of wine worth £90, every two months for £48 (£24 a month).

Shop now: wanderlustwine.co.uk

12. Winebuyers

Free to join, Winebuyers is an exclusive online wine club, which connects its members directly with some of the best vineyards, specialist merchants and distilleries in the world.

Most affordable bottle: £5.00

Delivery options: Delivery costs and times vary depending on which wine you order.

Special offers: Up to 50% off some wines

Shop now: winebuyers.com

13. Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has a wine shop which stocks some great bottles. They’re usually sold by a case of six and bottles start from just £6.

Most affordable bottle: £6.00 (£38 for case of 6)

Delivery options: Free delivery over £100 or £4.99.

Special offers: Varies depending on stock but there are always bargains to be found

Shop now: marksandspencer.com/wine-shop

14. Waitrose

Known for selling some great wines, Waitrose has its own dedicated website for wines, fizz, spirits and beers. The range is great and you can be confident that each wine has been selected for its quality.

Most affordable bottle: £6.99

Delivery options: Free delivery over £150 or £5.95. Deliveries are currently taking up to 14 days due to Coronavirus.

Special offers: There are many offers at any one time including 25% off lots of wines.

Shop now: waitrosecellar.com

15. Borough Wines

Borough Market is famous all across the World for its quality food and drink and Borough Wines is no exception; they sell carefully selected superb quality wines.

Most affordable bottle: approx. £10 per bottle (case of 6 for £66)

Delivery options: £10, 3 working days.

Special offers: Take a look at their Specials section to see what is on offer every day

Shop now: boroughwines.co.uk

