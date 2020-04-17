Which fruit and vegetables are in season in April?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eating with the seasons is the best for you, as they contain the most nutrients. It's also the most sustainable way to eat, especially if you can fill your diet with wonderful locally grown foods. These fruit and vegetables are in season in April.

Throughout April there’s an abundance of fresh ingredients to enjoy. We associate this time of year with new life, daffodils, generous bunnies and chocolate eggs. But don’t forget that these delicious foods are also now on the menu.

With more of us then ever staying in and cooking, why not take time to get creative in the kitchen? It’s a good opportunity to make the most of these ingredients while they are at their very best?

Jersey Royals

The boys are back in town. This little and nutty-flavoured new potato variety is grown exclusively on the island of Jersey. In Jersey the climate is optimal for a potato crop. Jersey Royals have a gorgeous flavour so they are lovely simply boiled. We leave the skins on for flavour. Then once cooked serve warm with butter and chopped chives or cold in salads.

Why not try this tasty Slimming World Jersey Royal potato salad recipe? It’s perfect for a lunch in the sunshine. Or if you prefer serve as a side with a weekend roast.

Mint

A fantastic flavour-enhancing herb. Make a mint sauce to serve with lamb. We also love it added to a chocolate dessert for an after-dinner delight. Or serve with peas for a flavour match made in heaven. We also love a few torn mint leaves tossed with any other salad leaves adds an extra fresh-tasting note to your side dish or salad main

If you have leftovers, simply steep in boiled water with a spoonful of honey for a refreshing fresh mint tea.

Passion Fruit

For an easy way to jazz up a bowl of yogurt or fruit salad simple drizzle over the zingy pulp of a passion fruit. Passion fruit is grown exclusively in hot climates such as those of Colombia and the Caribbean. The dark purple ‘edulis’ variety is most commonly imported to the UK. But whichever variety you have give our simple passion fruit recipes a go.

Radishes

A much-revered vegetable in our Test Kitchen. We think they’re fab chopped in salads, pickled, or even roasted.

Versatile radishes are bursting with vitamins A, B6, C, E, and K plus a range of minerals. They are also high in antioxidants and packed full of fibre and flavour.

So if you’re a fan of radishes and squeaky cheese you will love this highly rated Warm radish, halloumi, potato and cherry tomato salad recipe.

Rhubarb

Forced rhubarb (the fluorescent pink variety from the nine square mile ‘triangle’ in West Yorkshire where it’s grown in the dark and picked by candlelight) is sadly coming to an end for the year. However thankfully the regular variety will soon be emerging from the soil ready for harvest. Here’s a nifty trick: we always add a little grenadine or beetroot juice when we cook rhubarb to enhance the vibrant colour.

Try this delicious classic Apple and rhubarb crumble. But don’t forge to serve it with custard!

Sorrel

With a sharp sour flavour that tastes a little lemony, sorrel is a unique leaf. Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall describes it as tasting of spring. It’s easy to grow but harder to come by in supermarkets. If you can get your hands on it use it sparingly, peppering it through your dishes. In Greece it’s sometimes used in spanakopita and in Poland added to soup.

Spinach

Sorrel’s distant cousin spinach is back too. As Popeye probably taught you, it’s very good for you, it’s certainly full of iron. It’s also one of the most versatile leaves. You can serve it warm or cold.

Asparagus

Is there a vegetable more synonymous with spring? Asparagus has a short season and at it’s very best in April. So make the most of the short season and enjoy our Asparagus with crunchy lemon crumbs recipe.

We always try to buy locally grown produce where possible. Not only is it better for the environment and usually cheaper in price, as it has traveled less food miles. But it’s also better for you seasonal fruit and veg are packed with the most nutrients. We also think it tastes better.

You can usually see on the packaging where a product was produced. At this time of year you can find a good variety of locally grown produce. And many supermarkets are proud of their local selection. For example M&S celebrate that they sell exclusively British asparagus.

