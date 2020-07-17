We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pizza Express appears to be the latest restaurant chain hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as they announce they are closing up to 75 of their eateries.

The popular high-street staple has more than 470 UK restaurants, and a further 150 outlets internationally. But it seems that following struggles under heavy debts, there are plans to shut down just under a quarter of their eateries after the coronavirus pandemic.

If Pizza Express were to close 75 of their restaurants, it could put up to 1,000 jobs at risk.

Which Pizza Express restaurants are closing in the UK?

As of yet, Pizza Express have not made an announcement on which restaurants may be closing, so there is no indication yet on whether your local will be shut down or not. Sky News reports that the final number of restaurants that will close is yet to be agreed upon, which is why no announcements have yet been made on the specific venues which might shut down.

Reportedly, agreements must be reached with landlords, and formal discussions on the next steps are set to take place next week.

As such, the number of restaurants closing could be higher or lower than the alleged 75 number already rumoured.

It’s not yet clear when the restaurants facing closures will be announced, but we will share any updates here.

Pizza Express have however opened a number of stores for business again following the lockdown, which saw all restaurants temporarily shut down. You can see the full list of restaurants open for dine-in, click and collect, and delivery here.

It is not yet known whether any of the reopened stores will be part of the list to shut down, or if the chain will just not reopen restaurants that have remained closed since the lockdown.

How many Pizza Express branches in the UK – and where are they?

There are currently over 470 Pizza Express restaurants in the UK, with over 150 overseas, according to the business’s latest Annual Report. There are 670 restaurants in total in the UK and Ireland. After the closures there will be just under 400 restaurants across the UK.

Outside the UK, there are Pizza Express branches in Europe, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, The Philippines, The United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Which other businesses are closing down venues?

If Pizza Express do shut down restaurants, they would not be the only casual-dining venue to be hit by the coronavirus crisis.

During the pandemic, it was announced that Cafe Rouge would be shutting down 31 of their restaurants.

It is said that the company they are owned by, the Casual Dining Group, are having discussions around insolvency.

Bella Italia and Las Iguanas, which are also owned by the group, may also be subject to closures too.

And it’s not just restaurant chains struggling in the wake of Covid-19.

Boots and John Lewis have also just announced some major store closures, with the latter set to shut down eight of their department stores.

Other businesses such as baguette shop Upper Crust, and airline company British Airways are also making cuts following the pandemic.