Winter juice recipes: Drinks to help you fight off colds

With winter around the corner and colds proving just how common they can be, it’s time to take action by getting more fruit and vegetables into our diets.

However, convincing your kids to go for pears over pizza, or even leading by example, can be tricky. The answer? Super-healthy, fresh, homemade juice.

Packed with easily absorbed nutrients, a fresh juice is a great way to kick-start your day. Juicing can also create low-fat desserts, or help to give your immune system a boost when you’re feeling under the weather. Perhaps the best thing about juicing is how easy it is to disguise vegetables by juicing them with some fruit. With luck, your kids will never know!

All you need is a hard-working juicer and some exciting recipe ideas to get started. Russell Hobbs’ 3-in-1 juicer is the perfect companion for a family juicing routine. Simple to use, it has a wide feed-chute so you can pop some whole fruit straight in, such as apples, without any prep. It even works as a mess-free citrus press for squeezing oranges, grapefruit and limes.

Because it’s a smart 3-in-1 machine, it also does more than juice. It doubles up as a handy blender, so you can blitz the ingredients for speedy soups, sauces and sorbets. Late for the school run? Just juice and go – its blending cup comes with a travel lid, so you can take your drink wherever you need.

Not only will you know exactly what’s gone into your juice, you’ll be cutting out any added sugar and preservatives that can lurk in shop-bought blends. Once you’re familiar with what the 3-in-1 can do, you can try out your own recipes and experiment with different flavours by mixing and matching your favourite ingredients. Why not try this delicious recipe to get your new juicing habit going?

Winter juice recipe ideas

Pick me up juice

• 4 carrots

• 2 apples

• 3 oranges

• Ice cubes Place the juicer attachment onto your 3-in-1 juicer and juice the carrots and apples into the beaker. Attach the citrus press to the juicer and squeeze the juice from the oranges into the beaker. Add the ice and blitz.

Immune-boosting juice

• 2 apples

• Handful of spinach leaves

• 1 slice of cucumber

• 1 slice of lime

• Half a celery stick

• ¼ pineapple

• ¼ avocado

• Ice cubes Packed with vitamin C, iron and potassium, this blend will help boost your immune system and fight off illness.

Cold-buster juice

• 2 apples

• 2 carrots

• 1 slice of lemon

• ¼ inch ginger

• Ice cubes This zingy antioxidant mix will put a spring back in your step, and the ginger is also a good natural decongestant.

Buy Russell Hobbs’ 3-in-1 juicer now!