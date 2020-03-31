Are shops open on Easter Sunday? Tesco, Lidl, Aldi opening times and more for Easter 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While you might not be able to have the whole family round this Easter, it's important to know what time the shops are open on Easter Sunday so you can still stock up on all the essentials.

Knowing if supermarkets and shops are open on Easter Sunday 2020 can help you plan ahead, especially as many shops now have different guidelines about the hours to come to stores.

You don’t want to be caught short over the Easter weekend. Especially if you need last minute supplies for Easter lunch – or more chocolate! Many of the bigger supermarkets close early on Sundays usually, so they could close even earlier or be shut completely on Easter Sunday because it’s a public holiday.

If you’re planning traditional Easter feast or want to grab some last minute Easter eggs, it’s important to know which shops you’ll quickly be able to nip to and pick up whatever you’re missing.

Are shops open on Easter Sunday 2020?

This is when the larger supermarkets like Waitrose, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Asda are open on Easter Sunday…

Larger supermarket stores tend to be closed on Easter Sunday, according to the yougov.co.uk website, because Easter Sunday is a public holiday.

But given the current health crisis, this could change. Most will still be open on Good Friday (10th April) and Easter Monday (13th April).

What about smaller supermarkets?

Often, in England and Wales the same rules about opening and closing times don’t apply to the smaller supermarkets like Tesco Express or Tesco Metro. They are often open later into the evening even on a Sunday, to around 10 or 11pm.

As well as the smaller versions of superstores, others supermarket shops that will likely be open include:

Budgens

The Co-op

Marks & Spencer Food

Service station supermarkets

Farms who sell mainly there own produce are allowed to stay open, although it’s important to check whether they are before you visit

Why do supermarkets close on Easter Sunday?

Under government regulation, any shop over 280 meters must close on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

This is why the superstore shops such as the larger Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi and Lidl stores will likely be closed on Easter Sunday 2020.

Shops are also required to only open for six hours on regular Sundays throughout the year. This is a tradition in England and Wales that comes from the Sunday Trading Act 1994, which restricted trading on Sundays to minimal hours and enforced closures on different days of the year.

So in advance of Easter Sunday, it’s best to stock up on all your favourite food, drink and treats!