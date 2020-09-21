We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A woman has taken to Mumsnet to share her frustrations after her friend described her four-year-old son as 'a brat'.

Writing on Mumsnet, the woman explained how one of her ‘very close friends’ made a controversial comment on her style of parenting.

The friend even described the anonymous woman and her partner as ‘bad parents’. Ouch.

She wrote, ‘We have a four year old son who can sometimes be a handful.

‘We have very close friends who have a two year old little girl and the two of them often play together pretty well. Every now and again my son will push or do something like that (not sharing, typical 4 year old behavior).

‘Well the other day [my] son threw something at the little girl. Her father screamed at my son very loudly to the point that he was hysterical.

‘Then [he] started yelling at us that he was out of control and we are bad parents and all sorts of horrible things that his little two year old would never do and he is a better parent and on and on.’

Understandably, the Mumsnet user was ‘hurt’ by the comments from her ‘best friends’.

She defended her parenting style, stating, ‘I am so hurt by this!! Not only that he screamed at my son like that but that he is one of our best friends and should be helpful and understanding, not judgemental [sic]and mean.

‘It’s not like we don’t discipline my son, we do – we do not ignore his behavior but he is strong willed and we are struggling and now I know our best friend thinks our kid is out of control and thinks we are bad parents.

‘Am I wrong here? Does he have a right to yell at my son and us about this?? I’ve been in tears for days over this. I don’t want to hang out with them and have him judging us all the time.’

Fellow Mumsnet users were quick to defend her, with one user saying, ‘Don’t hang out with that family again. He yelled and verbally abused both you and your son. In front of both kids.’

Another wrote, ‘You can’t be around an adult who will scream at a four year old.’

A third added, ‘You shouldn’t be feeling hurt, you should be offended and disgusted.’

But others disagreed, stating, ‘He shouldn’t have yelled but 4 is not a toddler and throwing something at a 2 year old is not on.

‘It sounds like he is protecting his child. And I get the impression that you make allowances for your 4 year old because you think he is a toddler when he isn’t.’

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!