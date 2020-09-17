Britain’s biggest family welcomes new addition in adorable Instagram post

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sue Radford, 45, mum of Britain’s biggest brood, welcomed a new granddaughter into the world this week.

Her daughter Millie, 19, gave birth Ophelia, and announced the news on The Radford Family Instagram this week.

Sue was quick to gush about the new arrival on Instagram, with a sweet black-and-white snap of her and her granddaughter’s hands.

She wrote: ‘Welcome to the family beautiful Ophelia. I can’t even put into words how incredibly proud I am of @millieeradfordd you did AMAZING bringing this beautiful blessing into the world.

‘We love you both so much.’

Other Radford family members were quick to follow, with Millie’s sister Chloe, 24, writing, ‘So happy and so bloody proud of you mil.’

Sibling Sophie, 25, added, ‘I love you so so much my beautiful niece. So proud of you Millie.’

Following in her mum’s footsteps, Sophie uploaded a black-and-white snap of her niece, with the caption:,‘You are the most beautiful little blessing.’

Her brother Luke, 19, also commented, ‘You’ve never been more ready mil.’

Fans followed suit by commenting on the positive news and sharing their well-wishes.

One follower commented: ‘Absolutely amazing news!!! She is going to make an amazing mammy and will love every second!!!’

Another added: ‘Congratulations to Millie and of course, all of the family. Enjoy your baby girl Ophelia Millie and welcome to motherhood.’

New mum Millie posted a snap of her daughter’s feet on Instagram with news that Ophelia arrived at 7:05pm.

She said, ‘The biggest chapter of our lives has begun.’

Ophelia is Millie’s first baby, and she is no longer with the baby’s father.

Her parents Sue and Noel, 49, other children include Chris, 31, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 19, Katie, 17, James, 16, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, Archie, two, Bonnie, one, and Heidie – born in April.

The Radford family don’t rely on state benefits, and get by with money from Noel’s bakery business.