A tasty vegetarian halloumi curry is a tasty mid-week dinner the whole family will love. If you're trying to cut out meat from your diet, this is a perfect veggie meal you can throw together in just 10 mins.

This 10-min Joe Wicks’ halloumi and cashew curry recipe will soon become a family favourite. It’s so easy to make at home, and super filling. Serve with brown rice and homemade naan bread for a real mealtime treat. Joe says, “I love a bit of fusion, and this is fusion at its best. Salty halloumi tastes amazing in this curry with brown rice and toasted cashews. Yum!”

Ingredients 25g cashew nuts

½ tsp ground turmeric

300g steamed brown basmati rice

200g halloumi cheese

125g cherry tomatoes

5g coriander

25g solid coconut cream

1 tbsp garam masala

32g tomato paste

Method Before you begin…Get all your ingredients and equipment ready. Skim through these steps. Wash your fruit and veg.

Now, let’s get started! Boil half a kettle. Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with a drizzle of vegetable oil over a medium-high heat. Cut the halloumi into bite-sized pieces. Once hot, add the chopped halloumi to the pan and cook for 1 min or until starting to brown.

Meanwhile, heat a separate pan over a medium-low heat. Once hot, add the cashew nuts and cook for 4-5 min or until toasted all over and then set aside for garnish. Watch these like a hawk to make sure they don’t burn!

Once the halloumi is starting to brown, add the garam masala and turmeric and cook for 1 min further or until fragrant.

Meanwhile, chop the cherry tomatoes in half, then add them to the pan and cook for 1-2 min further. Whilst the tomatoes are cooking, remove the coconut cream from the sachet and chop it roughly. Dissolve the chopped coconut cream and tomato paste in 200ml boiled water and season with a pinch of salt – this is your coconut stock.

Increase the heat to high, add the coconut stock to the pan and cook for 2-3 min further or until thickened to a curry-like consistency – this is your halloumi curry.

Whilst the curry is cooking, squeeze the pouch of steamed brown basmati rice to separate the grains. Tear the top corner of the pouch (just a little!) and microwave for 2 min or until piping hot. If you’re cooking two pouches, pop them in together but increase the microwave cook time accordingly. Chop the coriander roughly, including the stalks.

Serve the halloumi curry with the steamed brown basmati rice to the side. Garnish with the toasted cashew nuts and chopped coriander. Enjoy! Recipes from Joe Wicks x Gousto range, delivering precise ingredients and easy to follow recipe cards. Over 40 weekly recipes and prices from £2.98 per person. More information at .

Top tip for making 10-min Joe Wicks’ halloumi and cashew curry Equipment and pan sizes vary. Make sure you cook food thoroughly (even if it takes you a little longer than 10 mins)

