These delicious 2-ingredient banana pancakes are much healthier than you average pancake recipe. They take minutes to cook and are perfect topped with honey, maple syrup or sprinkled with chopped nuts.

We’d recommend making these 2-ingredient banana pancakes small, like drop scones as they’re easier to flip. If you find it difficult to flip your pancakes with a large spatula, just pop under the grill for 3-5 minutes instead. This recipe has baking powder as optional, the baking powder will make your pancakes a little bit fluffier and lighter, like American pancakes as opposed to classic British pancakes. If you’re serving these pancakes for dessert make sure you serve them with ice cream – it’s like a match made in heaven!

Love pancakes? We’ve got loads more delicious pancake recipes right here!

Ingredients 1 med banana

2 large eggs

Pinch of baking powder (optional)

Method For these two ingredient pancakes, in a large mixing bowl peel and mash the banana.

In a separate bowl or jug, crack and whisk the eggs.

Gradually add the eggs to the mashed banana, whisking as you go. If you’ve opted to add baking powder, add this now. Whisk until combined. The mixture needs to be smooth and as lump-free as possible.

Heat a frying pan on medium heat and grease with butter.

Once the butter has melted and begins to sizzle, pour a small amount of the mixture onto the pan. If you want to make sure your pancakes are the same size, use a ladle.

Cook for 3-5 mins. Flip the pancake once they’re golden on the side that is touching the frying pan. You should be able to slide the spatula under the pancake easily. Cook the other side for the same time.

Repeat until you’ve made 3-6 small pancakes.

Top tip for making 2-ingredient banana pancakes These pancakes are best made and eaten on the same day.

Click to rate ( 584 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week