Learn how to make delicious dairy-free cupcakes with this easy to follow recipe. This recipe shows you how to make dairy free frosting too!

These dairy-free cupcakes make a batch of 12 regular sized cupcakes and will take around 30 mins to prepare and cook. This recipe is perfect if you have a dairy intolerance or you’re looking for a dairy free option for a bake sale or kids party – no one has to miss out on their favourite cakes! This recipe uses soya spread which is the perfect dairy free alternative to butter. Leftover cupcakes can be stored in an airtight container on the kitchen side or in a cool dry area for up to 3 days. Just because you or your guests may not be able to eat dairy doesn’t mean they should miss out – and this tasty dairy free cupcakes recipe is the perfect one to try.

Love baking? We’ve got loads more delicious cake recipes to try right here.

Ingredients 100g soya spread

100g caster sugar

2 eggs

100g self-raising flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Topping:

175g soya spread

350g icing sugar couple of drops of vanilla essence

Few drops of food colouring (optional)

Method To make this cupcake recipe, pre-heat oven to 200C/400F/Gas 6.

Place 12 cupcake wrappers into muffin tins.

Put the spread, sugar, eggs, flour and baking powder into a large bowl & whisk with electric beaters for a couple of minutes till well blended & smooth.

Half fill the cupcake cases. Bake for 13-16mins (13mins in fan oven) until the cakes are risen & spring back to the touch. Lift the cases out of the tin & cool on a wire rack.

Beat together the soya spread, vanilla essence & icing sugar, then add food colouring in small drops until you reach the desired colour.

Pipe onto the tops of the cakes & then decorate with whatever takes your fancy!

Top tip for making Dairy-free cupcakes Not keen on using soya spread - use standard margarine instead

Click to rate ( 866 ratings) Sending your rating