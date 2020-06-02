We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for a fancy breakfast in bed recipe? This is just that! With sweet fruit and fragrant ground almonds you can turn your average croissant into a luxurious breakfast in minutes. Why not treat your other half this weekend and surprise them with this, it is sure to get you plenty of brownie points! You can try this recipe with other fruits too, if you don’t have apricots – try peaches or plums instead.

This simple brunch is the perfect option if you fancy something sweet. It’s so easy to make and can be ready on the table in just 20 minutes.

Ingredients 30g butter, softened

30g caster sugar

1 level tbsp plain flour

50g ground almonds

A little lemon zest, optional

1 medium egg

2 ready-made croissants

6-8 canned apricot halves, in natural juice

1tbsp flaked almonds

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method Set the oven to 200°C/392°F/Gas Mark 6. Beat the butter, sugar, flour, ground almonds and lemon zest, if using, and egg until smooth.

Split the croissants almost through and spread the bases with most of the almond mixture. Slide the apricots in. Put the tops back down. Brush the croissants and fruit all over with a little syrup from the can, then spread the rest of the

almond mix on top. Scatter with flaked almonds.

Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden. Dust with icing sugar. Serve warm.

Top tip for making Almond and apricot croissants Make the almond mixture the night before to save time.

