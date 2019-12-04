These American pancakes are light and fluffy and should be served stacked high for that all American breakfast feel!

These fluffy American pancakes are a great weekend breakfast when you have a little more time to spare or just when you want to treat yourself. Not to forget the one day of the year when you can eat pancakes all day – Pancake Day of course! These American pancakes are delicious served simply with a berry compote and a spoonful of yogurt. When you’re making these scrumptious American pancakes, go all out with crispy bacon rashers and heavy drizzles of maple syrup if you want a real treat. Perfect if you have friends coming round for a lazy Sunday brunch as you can make ahead, store wrapped in foil in the fridge and then just warm through in a low oven to serve.

Watch how to make American pancakes

Ingredients 200g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

1 medium free range egg

300ml semi skimmed milk

20g butter

1 orange, juiced

3tbps caster sugar

150g blueberries or blackberries

150g raspberries

4 heaped tbsp natural yogurt, to serve

Method To make this pancake recipe, in a large bowl sieve the flour and baking powder then make a small well in the centre.

Lightly beat the egg in a jug then mix with the milk. Pour a little into the flour at a time whisking continuously until you have a thick smooth batter.

Heat the butter in a large non stick frying pan and spoon in large tablespoons of batter for each pancake. Cook for 2-3 mins before flipping and cooking for a further 2-3 mins until golden. Keep warm while you cook the remaining pancakes

To make the fruit compote: Place the orange juice and sugar in a small saucepan and gently heat for 5 mins until the sugar has dissolved. Add the blackberries and blueberries and simmer for 5 mins until the berries pop and release their juices. Set aside to cool slightly.

Stack 2-3 American pancakes on a plate and drizzle over the compote and serve with 1 tbsp yogurt.

Top tip for making American pancakes Make these pancakes extra special by adding a handful of fresh blueberries to the pancake mixture then fry as above.

