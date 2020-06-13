We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For a taste of the American Midwest you need to make these sweet and spicy American-style pork chops with barbecue sauce.

The region is renowned for its BBQs and once you’ve tasted this rich sauce, we’re sure you’ll keep coming back for more. If you are short of time you can buy some great BBQ sauces from the supermarket. The spice brand Bart make one that receives glowing reviews online. The Test Kitchen team really rate the Sauce Shop Original BBQ Sauce too. These mammoth American-style pork chops are quite a statement at a BBQ. They are usually a firm favourite for meat-eaters. You can use the sauce on other dishes too; it’s great with a sausage in a bun for a mean Midwest hot dog or try slathering them over our homemade burgers!

Ingredients 4 large (300g) pork chops

3tbsp organic runny honey

1tsp wholegrain mustard

1tbsp apple cider vinegar

For the BBQ rub:

1tsp sea salt

2tbsp dark muscovado sugar

2tbsp onion granules

1tbsp sweet paprika

1tbsp ground cumin

1tsp cayenne pepper

For the spicy sweet BBQ sauce:

1tsp rapeseed or vegetable oil

1 red onion, diced

1tsp sweet paprika

1/4tsp cayenne pepper

2tbsp dark muscovado sugar

1/2 red chilli pepper, halved, seeds removed and finely chopped

300ml passatas

1tsp apple cider vinegar

Method Make the sauce ahead of time. Heat the oil in a saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion and sweat for 10 mins with the lid on until soft. Mix in the paprika, cayenne pepper, sugar and chilli. Cook for 1 min.

Add the passatas and vinegar. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 20 mins. Blitz until smooth. Remove from the heat and store in the fridge for up to 3 days prior to using.

Mix the ingredients of the BBQ rub together. Sprinkle over the chops and rub in. Leave for 5 mins.

Heat the BBQ to a medium-high heat. Cook the chops for 2 mins on each side. While cooking combine the apple cider vinegar, mustard and honey. Take the meat off the grill and transfer to a metal tray.

Pour over the honey mixture, loosely cover with foil and return to the BBQ. After 20 mins remove from the heat, either use a meat thermometer to test the temperature, they should be 63C, or subtly cut one open, the juices that run out should be clear. Wrap the chops up and rest for 3 mins before unpacking and serving with the sauce and if you like coleslaw and corn on the cob.

To cook in the kitchen heat a griddle pan on the hob, cook the chops for 2 mins on each side to create charred black lines. Then finish under a hot grill for 20 mins.

Top tip for making American-style pork chops with barbecue sauce Take the chops out of the fridge 1 hr prior to cooking so they come up to room temperature. This will ensure they cook evenly.

