Pack your omelettes full of healthy veg with this ratatouille omelette recipe from Annabel Karmel. Follow along in our step-by-step video to get it perfect every time. The sweet tomato and the soft egg make a delicious combo. The kids are going to love helping you make and eat this omelette.

If you’re looking for something different to serve for brunch, this is a great option.

Watch how to make Annabel Karmel’s ratatouille omelette

Ingredients 1 ½ tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, sliced

Half aubergine, sliced

1 small courgette, sliced

Half red pepper, deseeded and diced

1 small clove garlic, crushed

1 x 200g tin chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp basil, chopped

A knob of butter

4 eggs

3 tbsp milk

1 tomato deseeded and diced

30g parmesan, grated

30g gruyere cheese, grated

Method Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the onions and aubergine and gently fry for 5 to 6 minutes until the aubergine and onion are starting to soften. Add the courgette and pepper and continue to fry for another 5 minutes, turning the vegetables. Add the garlic and fry for one minute. Add the tomatoes and season. Simmer for 10 minutes until the vegetables are just soft. Add the basil.

Melt the butter in a small omelette pan. Mix the eggs and milk together and season. Pour into the pan. Smooth the vegetables on top.

Cook on the hob over a medium heat until the edges are firm but the Place under a hot grill for about 4 minutes or until lightly golden and the middle is cooked. Slide onto a plate. Serve with salad.

Top tip for making Annabel Karmel’s ratatouille omelette You can any of your favourite vegetables to this simple omelette recipe